Making the leap

RICHARD J. MARCUS
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 21, 2020, 11:04PM
Recently graduated Maria Carrillo senior Zavier Rodrigues has spent the last few years overcoming obstacles on the track in the 110-meter hurdles and also in life ― by weathering several personal tragedies. Through it all, Rodrigues has strived to rebound from adversity and continued to press forward toward his goal of attending UCLA or Cal.

His hurdles off the track included the Tubbs fire, which destroyed Rodrigues’ Santa Rosa family home and all the family heirlooms in 2017, leaving him with only a handful of clothes. His parents decided to move back to their home in their native South Africa shortly after the fire, but Rodrigues stayed behind to finish high school and featured prominently on the Pumas’ track and field team his junior year.

“Getting an American education is fundamental to me,” said Rodrigues, who is a South African citizen but moved with his family to the United States when he was three months old right, after 9/11. “My parents backed my decision 100%.”

Rodrigues ended up moving in with two local surrogate families, including friend Jack Frediani, with whose family he lived for over a year and a half while finishing high school.

“I am eternally grateful to them (Melissa and Todd Frediani). Jack is like a brother,” Rodrigues said.

Tragedy struck Rodrigues again in 2019 when his older brother Sebastian was killed in Berkeley in a bike accident. Rodrigues said he cherishes a picture of the two of them hugging after one of his track meets.

“Sebastian was my biggest mentor and my biggest inspiration,” said Rodrigues, who relied on his positive outlook and optimistic disposition to pull through the dark times. “You have to get over the first hurdle and then the next hurdle; that is kind of what life is. You have to get up and keep getting stronger.”

The resilience and bounce-back theme held true for Rodrigues on the track during his time with the Pumas. After not participating on the team his freshman year, he suffered a season-ending left ankle injury on the hurdles in his first meet as a sophomore.

He came back for his junior year wearing an ankle brace (for psychological support, after the ankle had fully healed) and became a force for the Pumas in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump. Rodrigues was the Pumas’ MVP on the 168-member team in 2019.

“Zavier has unique attributes ― he has speed and endurance. He is a hybrid athlete in the sweet spot for both,” Maria Carrillo track and field coach Greg Fogg said. “He is incredibly multi-talented. He is a great student and athlete and one of the best kids I have ever coached.”

The 6-foot, 162-pound Rodrigues was a key cog for the Pumas as the team won the North Bay League Oak Division title in 2019, with individual titles for him in the 110-meter hurdles and high jump at the league championships. Then, at then North Coast Section Redwood Empire Area meet, Maria Carrillo bested 33 other teams and Rodrigues finished third in the hurdles and second in the high jump. He just missed setting the all-time Carrillo records in both events.

Rodrigues’ performance there qualified him for the prestigious NCS Meet of Champions at Diablo Valley College, where he finished in third place in the hurdles and sixth in the high jump ― setting a personal best with a 6-foot-4 jump. His placement in both events automatically qualified him for the CIF State Track and Field Championships in Clovis.

“I was in awe of the talent I was witnessing,” Rodrigues said of his competition at the state meet. “To watch such raw talent was crazy. I was a little bit intimidated.”

Even so, Rodrigues tied his personal best on his first high jump and made it from the initial 30 participants to the second round with 15 jumpers.

“In the high jump I performed how I thought I would,” Rodrigues said. “At first, 6-4 was very daunting. Hitting it on my first attempt was exhilarating.”

Rodrigues finished in 13th in the high jump. He finished 21st in the 110-meter hurdles and was dealt the misfortune of unexpectedly getting called for a jump-off with another competitor for the high jump in the middle of preparing for the hurdle race, which was less than an hour from starting. He said the interruption in his preparation for the hurdles affected his performance in the race.

“In the hurdles I was really disappointed on how I performed. I was in the zone for the hurdles, then got the call for a jump-off. I wasn’t in the right mindset for the hurdles,” Rodrigues said. “What can you do? That’s circumstances. That’s how life is.”

Perhaps the adversity in his life has kept the low-key Rodrigues humble and allowed him to keep perspective when thing don’t go his way.

“Zavier is one of those kids that has overcome adversity,” Fogg said. “He is very resilient. He was constantly improving. He was showing a lot more commitment and desire to get better before his senior year.”

That senior year on the track this spring was likely going to be a bountiful one for Rodrigues, but it ended after one meet due to the COVID-19 shutdown in March. Fogg said Rodrigues would have been in the top four returners in the NBL-Oak in both of his events his senior year.

“We had one meet (this year) and I underperformed. Ending my Maria Carrillo career on that note was definitely disappointing,” Rodrigues said. “Twenty is my favorite number and I thought 2020 was going to be a great year and then the coronavirus hit. The coronavirus took away a lot of the things that make senior year in high school fun.”

Rodrigues finished with around a 3.8 high school GPA and will be attending Santa Rosa Junior College in the fall and plans to major in economics. He said he will see how it goes on the SRJC track and field team ― competing in the 400-meter hurdles and the high jump ― to determine if he eventually wants to pursue the sport at a Division I school, either on scholarship or walk-on.

“At the next level, Zavier is going to do great things. He will be a solid Division I athlete,” Fogg said. “It’s all there; he just needs to put in the work. He just needs to do a gut-check on how far he wants to take track.”

Rodrigues currently lives in a house with his three sisters and his parents, who recently moved back from South Africa. He is on a U.S. visa and working toward American citizenship. He swims at the pool at his house to stay in shape and said he plans on taking up a weightlifting regimen at SRJC that will lead to more of a sprinters’ physique than that of a high jumper. He said that while the high jump came naturally to him, the hurdles are his favorite event.

Judging by the obstacles Rodrigues has overcome, hurdles seem to be the perfect event to describe how he got to where he is now.

“I’m slow coming out of the block, but I have ability to catch people from behind. I definitely have closing speed,” Rodrigues said. “Life is like a hurdles race.”

