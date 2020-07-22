Making the leap

Recently graduated Maria Carrillo senior Zavier Rodrigues has spent the last few years overcoming obstacles on the track in the 110-meter hurdles and also in life ― by weathering several personal tragedies. Through it all, Rodrigues has strived to rebound from adversity and continued to press forward toward his goal of attending UCLA or Cal.

His hurdles off the track included the Tubbs fire, which destroyed Rodrigues’ Santa Rosa family home and all the family heirlooms in 2017, leaving him with only a handful of clothes. His parents decided to move back to their home in their native South Africa shortly after the fire, but Rodrigues stayed behind to finish high school and featured prominently on the Pumas’ track and field team his junior year.

“Getting an American education is fundamental to me,” said Rodrigues, who is a South African citizen but moved with his family to the United States when he was three months old right, after 9/11. “My parents backed my decision 100%.”

Rodrigues ended up moving in with two local surrogate families, including friend Jack Frediani, with whose family he lived for over a year and a half while finishing high school.

“I am eternally grateful to them (Melissa and Todd Frediani). Jack is like a brother,” Rodrigues said.

Tragedy struck Rodrigues again in 2019 when his older brother Sebastian was killed in Berkeley in a bike accident. Rodrigues said he cherishes a picture of the two of them hugging after one of his track meets.

“Sebastian was my biggest mentor and my biggest inspiration,” said Rodrigues, who relied on his positive outlook and optimistic disposition to pull through the dark times. “You have to get over the first hurdle and then the next hurdle; that is kind of what life is. You have to get up and keep getting stronger.”

The resilience and bounce-back theme held true for Rodrigues on the track during his time with the Pumas. After not participating on the team his freshman year, he suffered a season-ending left ankle injury on the hurdles in his first meet as a sophomore.

He came back for his junior year wearing an ankle brace (for psychological support, after the ankle had fully healed) and became a force for the Pumas in the 110-meter hurdles and the high jump. Rodrigues was the Pumas’ MVP on the 168-member team in 2019.

“Zavier has unique attributes ― he has speed and endurance. He is a hybrid athlete in the sweet spot for both,” Maria Carrillo track and field coach Greg Fogg said. “He is incredibly multi-talented. He is a great student and athlete and one of the best kids I have ever coached.”

The 6-foot, 162-pound Rodrigues was a key cog for the Pumas as the team won the North Bay League Oak Division title in 2019, with individual titles for him in the 110-meter hurdles and high jump at the league championships. Then, at then North Coast Section Redwood Empire Area meet, Maria Carrillo bested 33 other teams and Rodrigues finished third in the hurdles and second in the high jump. He just missed setting the all-time Carrillo records in both events.

Rodrigues’ performance there qualified him for the prestigious NCS Meet of Champions at Diablo Valley College, where he finished in third place in the hurdles and sixth in the high jump ― setting a personal best with a 6-foot-4 jump. His placement in both events automatically qualified him for the CIF State Track and Field Championships in Clovis.

“I was in awe of the talent I was witnessing,” Rodrigues said of his competition at the state meet. “To watch such raw talent was crazy. I was a little bit intimidated.”

Even so, Rodrigues tied his personal best on his first high jump and made it from the initial 30 participants to the second round with 15 jumpers.

“In the high jump I performed how I thought I would,” Rodrigues said. “At first, 6-4 was very daunting. Hitting it on my first attempt was exhilarating.”

Rodrigues finished in 13th in the high jump. He finished 21st in the 110-meter hurdles and was dealt the misfortune of unexpectedly getting called for a jump-off with another competitor for the high jump in the middle of preparing for the hurdle race, which was less than an hour from starting. He said the interruption in his preparation for the hurdles affected his performance in the race.

“In the hurdles I was really disappointed on how I performed. I was in the zone for the hurdles, then got the call for a jump-off. I wasn’t in the right mindset for the hurdles,” Rodrigues said. “What can you do? That’s circumstances. That’s how life is.”

Perhaps the adversity in his life has kept the low-key Rodrigues humble and allowed him to keep perspective when thing don’t go his way.