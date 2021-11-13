Maria Carrillo boys, girls win North Bay League-Oak cross country titles

The Maria Carrillo cross country team added two more league pennants to their growing collection as both the boys and girls won the North Bay League-Oak championships at a muddy Spring Lake course on a warm and sunny Friday.

On the boys’ side, the Pumas had five top-10 finishers, led by seniors Jacob Donohue and Noe Vieyra, who turned in the fastest times on the 2.97-mile course. Donohue, a Cal Poly SLO signee, finished in 15 minutes, 20.7 seconds, while Vieyra, a Cal State Long Beach signee, crossed the finish line in 15:41.9.

Montgomery junior Jude DeVries (15:58.4), Maria Carrillo senior Adam McCorquodale (16:11.4) and Piner junior Jared Hayes (16:18.8) rounded out the top five.

Donohue has been arguably the top runner in the county this fall and looked every bit the part at the league finals. He set a quick pace early and then broke away from Vieyra and DeVries on a flat straightaway during a decisive second mile.

“We always push it hard here and then up to the dam,” he said. “These past few weeks we’ve been doing straight repeats on this dam, doing like 400-, 450-meter repeats just to get used to that, so it feels like bread and butter when we’re racing it and that’s exactly how it felt today.”

And there it is. @JacobDonohue5 is your NBL-Oak boys individual champion, running the 2.97-mile course at Spring Lake in 15:20.7. Noe Vierya (15:41.9) comes in 2nd and Jude Devries (15:58.4) 3rd. #PDpreps pic.twitter.com/y6AVNRyB0i — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) November 12, 2021

Vieyra, who ran a personal best on Friday, said that the team is starting to round into form as the toughest meets of the season approach in the coming weeks. The Pumas are full of confidence heading into the North Coast Section championships at Hayward High School next week. Technically, they’re the defending Division 3 sections champs, as they won it in 2019 before there were no NCS playoffs in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re excited,” Vieyra said. “We have a bit of a chip on our shoulder. Campolindo has kind of been the favorite this whole year, but I think our top five is going to be really solid. Obviously, we’re shooting to win the NCS title again and then leave it all out there for state and see what happens.”

The Pumas girls had six runners finish in the top 10, including second-place finisher Ashley Busienei, but no one could catch Montgomery’s young star Hanne Thomsen. The freshman turned in a 17:17, the top time by over a minute and the eighth-fastest ever run by a girl at Spring Lake.

“That feels really good,” Thomsen said. “I feel like I haven’t gotten a super great time on this course this year yet. But today I felt really good about it.”

Montgomery freshman Hanne Thomsen win the NBL-Oak girls varsity title by a wide margin. Finished in 17:17, good for 8th all-time at Spring Lake for girls. #PDpreps pic.twitter.com/QyXT1GGtbh — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) November 12, 2021

Thomsen started out quick and never looked back. She led by over 30 seconds at the two-mile mark and even though she said struggled a bit over the last mile, she still ran the fastest she had hoped.

“I was shooting for 17:30s,” she said.

Busienei, a senior, finished in 18:30.6 and the top five was rounded out by Montgomery freshman Seelah Kittelstrom (19:06.8) and Maria Carrillo freshman Grace Trenam (19:11.2) and senior Brooke Cregan (19:13.5).

Before the races began, organizers held a ceremony where they unveiled a tribute to the late Bob Shor, a longtime figure in the Sonoma County running world who died in 2017. A plaque outlining the course as well as the top times ever recorded at Spring Lake was put up at the starting/finishing line, among other installations that honor Shor’s dedication to youth running in Sonoma County.

The NBL-Redwood championships will be held on Saturday at Rancho Cotate High School.