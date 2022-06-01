Maria Carrillo’s Griffin Quan, Ukiah’s Kaden Thurston named NBL boys golf players of year

Maria Carrillo senior Griffin Quan and Ukiah senior Kaden Thurston were named the players of the year from the North Bay League Oak and Redwood divisions, respectively.

Quan was one of several standouts from Maria Carrillo, which went undefeated to win the league title in the Oak and placed fifth in the North Coast Section Division 1 team championship.

Thurston was the low scorer for Ukiah, which won the NBL-Redwood title.

Here are the complete NBL all-league teams.

Oak

Player of the Year

Griffin Quan, Sr., Maria Carrillo

First Team

Ryan Bello, So., Cardinal Newman

Will Hoff, Jr., Windsor

Alex LemMon, Jr., Maria Carrillo

Cambron Nevill, So., West County

Sam Quarles, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Nick Savano, So., Windsor

Max Townsend, Sr., Santa Rosa

Second Team

Tommy Bollinger, Sr., West County

William Carlson, So., Cardinal Newman

Kellen Collins, So., Cardinal Newman

Jesse DeBaca, Sr., Maria Carrillo

Dean LemMon, Jr., Maria Carrillo

J.J. Scott, Jr., Windsor

Justin Sullivan, So., Maria Carrillo

Redwood

Player of the Year

Kaden Thurston, Sr., Ukiah

First Team

Jack Selvage, Jr., Rancho Cotate

Hudson Stipp, So., St. Vincent de Paul

Logan Christian, Fr., Rancho Cotate

Addison Keohn, So., Ukiah

Second Team

Owen Behrens, Jr., Healdsburg

Harjot Singh, Sr., Piner

Baylor Barrett, Sr., Ukiah

Jaden Gragg, Sr., Rancho Cotate

