Maria Carrillo’s Griffin Quan, Ukiah’s Kaden Thurston named NBL boys golf players of year
Maria Carrillo senior Griffin Quan and Ukiah senior Kaden Thurston were named the players of the year from the North Bay League Oak and Redwood divisions, respectively.
Quan was one of several standouts from Maria Carrillo, which went undefeated to win the league title in the Oak and placed fifth in the North Coast Section Division 1 team championship.
Thurston was the low scorer for Ukiah, which won the NBL-Redwood title.
Here are the complete NBL all-league teams.
Oak
Player of the Year
Griffin Quan, Sr., Maria Carrillo
First Team
Ryan Bello, So., Cardinal Newman
Will Hoff, Jr., Windsor
Alex LemMon, Jr., Maria Carrillo
Cambron Nevill, So., West County
Sam Quarles, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Nick Savano, So., Windsor
Max Townsend, Sr., Santa Rosa
Second Team
Tommy Bollinger, Sr., West County
William Carlson, So., Cardinal Newman
Kellen Collins, So., Cardinal Newman
Jesse DeBaca, Sr., Maria Carrillo
Dean LemMon, Jr., Maria Carrillo
J.J. Scott, Jr., Windsor
Justin Sullivan, So., Maria Carrillo
Redwood
Player of the Year
Kaden Thurston, Sr., Ukiah
First Team
Jack Selvage, Jr., Rancho Cotate
Hudson Stipp, So., St. Vincent de Paul
Logan Christian, Fr., Rancho Cotate
Addison Keohn, So., Ukiah
Second Team
Owen Behrens, Jr., Healdsburg
Harjot Singh, Sr., Piner
Baylor Barrett, Sr., Ukiah
Jaden Gragg, Sr., Rancho Cotate
You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com.
