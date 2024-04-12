The Cal and Stanford men’s basketball programs received good news Friday.

Mark Madsen reaffirmed his commitment to Cal as speculation swirled that he would be a top candidate to take over at BYU from Mark Pope, who left to replace John Calipari at Kentucky.

And Stanford’s 7-foot-1 center, Maxime Raynaud, withdrew his name from the transfer portal, giving the Cardinal a huge piece as new coach Kyle Smith aims to rebuild the program.

In a post on X, (formerly Twitter), Madsen said he and his wife, Hannah, “want to thank every single member of the Cal community for your unconditional love and support this year. We have felt welcomed and embraced. Gratitude would be an understatement. We love Cal and the Bay Area. We are excited and fully committed for the future here at Cal.”

Madsen led Cal to a 13-19 record last season, his first in Berkeley, and signed an extension last month through 2030.

The Bears went 3-29 in 2022-23.

Before arriving at Cal, Madsen coached four seasons at Utah Valley, finishing 70-51. He won 48 games over his final two seasons.

He had been mentioned as a possibility to succeed Pope after Kentucky officially hired the BYU coach Friday.

The former Kentucky player spent five seasons leading the Cougars in Provo, Utah, but will now be tasked with succeeding Calipari, the Hall of Famer who took Kentucky to its eighth NCAA title in 2012 among four Final Four appearances in 15 years. Calipari left for the Arkansas job earlier this week

In his X post Friday, Madsen added, “Over the coming weeks, you will continue to see outstanding student-athletes committing and signing to Cal. We are building something special. We will win. We will continue to send players to the NBA.

“‘The Haas of Pain’ will be in full effect with rabid students and fans,” he wrote in reference to Haas Pavilion, the Golden Bears’ home arena.

Madsen’s alma mater, Stanford, also received good news when Raynaud, the Pac-12’s most improved player this past season, decided to stay put. The San Francisco Chronicle was the first to report Raynaud’s decision, which Stanford announced Friday morning.

Raynaud averaged a team-leading 15.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 2023-24.

“I’ve had time to reflect since the season ended, and I’ve come to the realization that there is no better place for me to continue my basketball journey than here at Stanford,” Raynaud said in a statement released by the university. “I am excited to play for Kyle Smith, to earn my degree from Stanford, and to lead this team on The Farm.”

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.