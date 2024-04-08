SAN FRANCISCO — Matt Chapman drove in two runs, including a go-ahead single in the eighth inning that led the San Francisco Giants over the San Diego Padres 3-2 on Sunday for their first series win this season.

“I’m just trying to show up every day and play to win,” Chapman said. “Just do whatever I can to help the team. Just trying to keep the positive vibes up around this place and do my job.”

San Diego led 2-0 before Chapman’s RBI groundout in the sixth ended the Giants’ 14-inning scoreless streak.

Wilmer Flores singled with one out in the eighth off Jhony Brito and Jorge Soler singled before Michael Conforto hit into a potential inning-inning, double-play grounder to Jake Cronenworth. The first baseman stepped on the base, then threw to second only for the ball to bounce off the glove of shortstop Ha-Seong Kim, who had cut in front of the bag, and was charged with an error.

Padres manager Mike Shildt said he’s not worried about the dropped ball from Kim, who won a Gold Glove last year as a utilityman.

“Sometimes you got to prove you’re human,” Shildt said. “I’ll trust Ha-Seong Kim any day of the week.”

Chapman followed with an opposite-field single to right that scored Soler standing up.

While Chapman is hitting .195, he continues to play his Gold Glove-caliber defense at third corner while injecting energy into the Giants dugout.

"I think the most underrated part of Chappy is his leadership and what he brings inside the clubhouse, inside the dugout,” Giants starter Logan Webb said. “There are times when we might get down early and he’s coming in the dugout and he’s saying, ‘Let’s go, guys!’ and firing the guys up. I think that’s something we might have lacked a little bit the last couple of years. He brings that and you can feel it as a teammate.”

Brito (0-2) allowed a pair of unearned runs in his second decision since San Diego acquired him from the New York Yankees in the Juan Soto trade.

Camilo Doval allowed a two-out single to Jackson Merrill, then struck out Luis Campusano for his first save after tying for the NL lead with 39 last year.

Cronenworth hit an RBI double in the first on a drive high off the center-field wall over Jung Hoo Lee, who ran into the wall without making a play. Kim added a run-scoring single in the sixth.

Lee lost a ball in the sun in the first inning on Saturday and is still adjusting to Oracle Park after playing the past seven seasons in South Korea.

“These things can happen," Lee said through translator Justin Han.

Ryan Walker (1-0) pitched a hitless inning in relief of Webb, who allowed two runs in seven innings.

“Still some things I got to clean up, but as long as the team wins, I’m all good,” said Webb, who finished second in NL Cy Young Award voting last year.

San Francisco drew 40,149 in its third straight sellout, matching its 2023 total.

Up next

Giants: Reigning NL Cy Young winner Blake Snell is expected to make his San Francisco debut Monday night after signing a $62 million, two-year deal on March 19. Snell missed all of spring training and didn’t go on a rehab assignment. Manager Bob Melvin said he hopes Snell can go five innings and throw about 70 pitches. RHP Trevor Williams (1-0, 3.38 ERA) starts for the Nationals.

Padres: RHP Yu Darvish (0-1, 2.30 ERA) is scheduled to face Chicago Cubs RHP Javier Assad (1-0, 0.00 ERA) in San Diego on Monday night.