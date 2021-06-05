Matt DiBenedetto racing to get noticed in Sonoma NASCAR contest

Matt DiBenedetto’s upward trajectory started at Sonoma Raceway in 2019, before everything changed.

The NASCAR Cup Series driver rode his fourth-place finish around the south Sonoma County road course that year to two more top fives and six top 10s, parlaying that success into a ride with the famed Wood Brothers Racing No. 21 Ford for 2020 and 2021.

Unfortunately for DiBenedetto, the Wood Brothers have already signaled that they’re moving on to Xfinity Series up-and-comer Austin Cindric in 2022, putting “Matty D” in yet another contract year, as he was in 2019.

The pending free agent is not sweating the pressure to perform in yet another contract year.

“I think my version of pressure is just so different than most people because my whole entire life and career has been just filled with it,” DiBenedetto said. “That’s been my whole life. It probably doesn’t faze me like others. I just use it as motivation and I always stay focused and don’t let it affect my decision-making.”

After his 2019 success, Leavine Family Racing informed DiBenedetto they were moving on to Christopher Bell for the following season.

He shared the news on Twitter, then finished second at the Bristol night race a few days later and followed it up with an eighth-place finish at Darlington.

So far in 2021, he hasn’t recorded a top 5, but the Northern California native would notch quite the parallel if he can get his first Cup Series victory at his home track on Sunday.

The Grass Valley native said of that potential scenario: “That would be incredible, if I could pick a race to win. That would be very special to me. That would be up there on the top of the list because of the family aspect of it and being back where I grew up. That’s super special to me. Hopefully we can make it happen.”

DiBenedetto, who turns 30 in July, got an up-close look at NASCAR early on. He was in the stands for fellow Californian Jimmie Johnson’s first career win at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana in 2002, when DiBenedetto was 10 years old.

He is currently on the outside looking in for the NASCAR Cup playoffs, sitting 17th in the points standings, 55 points behind Austin Dillon. He enjoyed back-to-back top fives at Talladega and Kansas this season, but has notched just one more finish in the top 10, a ninth-place finish at Richmond.

His team’s road course program has also left much to be desired this season. The No. 21 finished 37th at the Daytona course and 23rd during a rain-marred contest at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin a few weeks ago.

Like the rest of NASCAR, he hasn’t been back to the Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma since 2019, because last year’s race was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

During this pandemic-affected season, NASCAR has instituted a “show-up and race” policy for most of its races, so teams don’t practice or qualify, and drivers get assigned a starting position under a predesignated formula. Although the Cup Series will run qualifying for at least eight of the races this season, Sonoma remains one of these “show up” contests.

DiBenedetto isn’t overly worried about a lack of track time affecting his performance on Sunday, when he’ll start 17th, saying he has prepped on simulators in advance.

“It’s probably not as bad as what people would think,” he said. “We have access to the simulator at Ford. The tools we get from Ford are a huge help. It kind of gets us in a bit of a rhythm before we even hit the racetrack — having the access to the simulator, having your braking points dialed in, having a good refresh of the track before you hit the green flag.”

However, he did say the lack of practice and the ability to make adjustments has been a weak point for his team this season.

“We don’t have the time to tune on the car and get that feel I need,” he said. “Obviously, we’ll just keep working on it and keep working on changes each road course race.”