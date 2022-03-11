Local fishing contest in memory of Al’s Ark - a Schellville legend

The wetlands south of Sonoma Valley and Napa are still connected (sort of) by a diminishing number of sloughs, meandering brackish water courses that ebb and flow with the tides and support a wide variety of wildlife and fish.

Up to the middle of the last century, many of the sloughs were navigable, some were even home to rugged individualists and outdoorsmen such as the late Al Church, who lived-in a houseboat known as “Al’s Ark” that was moored in Napa Slough Number Two close to the former Skaggs Island Naval Station.

Albert William Church was born and raised in Sonoma Valley at his family ranch in Schellville. He was a tugboat captain on San Francisco Bay by day and an avid hunter and fisherman the rest of the time. His name regularly appeared in Jordan Basileu’s fishing and hunting column in the Index-Tribune.

With his ark as his base, Al could spend a lot of time catching the striped bass that used to prowl our local sloughs in large numbers well into the 1960s and ‘70s.

Al’s son, Sonoma Valley contractor Ron Church, sponsors an annual striped bass derby every year in his father’s memory. Saturday, March 19, will mark the 39th annual Al’s Ark Striper Derby.

The contest is open to all anglers and you can register at Steiner’s Tavern here in Sonoma, at Sweeney’s Sports in Napa, and at Napa Sea Ranch on Cuttings Wharf Road. The entry fee is $30 for adults and $15 for kids 15 and under. There are divisions for both striped bass and sturgeon. You can call 707-948-0133 at 6 a.m. on that Saturday morning to get the “target size” for the sturgeon entries. Fish must be alive when measured at the Cuttings Wharf Boat Ramp weigh-in between 4 and 4:30 p.m. on the 19th.

There will be cash awards for the biggest fish, and special extra awards of $75 each for the woman with the largest fish and the kid with the largest.

If you need more information all Ron at 707-938-0133.

The best fishing for this year’s contest will be in the Napa River, although some anglers may also try Sonoma Creek near where it enters the bay. In the derby’s first years, anglers were spread out all over the delta area south of town searching for winning fish. In 1984, the derby’s inaugural year, Bill Basileu won first and second place with stripers that weighed 34.5 pounds and 14.5 pounds. Ray Brunton took third with a 13.5-pounder. Stripers as big as Basileu’s 1984 winner are rare these days, but they still lurk in the waters south of town.

The California Striped Bass Association, Isleton Chapter, is holding its first annual Barry Canevaro Memorial Striper Derby, April 2. You can register online at striper-csba.org. If you like fishing for striped bass and looking to join a good organization supporting striper fishing, consider joining the CSBA. You can find more info at the above listed website.

At the annual Salmon Information Meeting March 2, state and federal fishery scientists presented updates on the numbers of spawning salmon that returned to California’s rivers in 2021 and shared the expected abundance for the upcoming fishing season. The 2022 ocean abundance projection for Sacramento River fall Chinook, a main salmon stock harvested in California waters, is estimated at 396,500 adult salmon, higher than the 2021 forecast.