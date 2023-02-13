Meet the all-female team of US Navy aviators that made Super Bowl flyover history

For the first time in Super Bowl history, an all-female team of U.S. Navy aviators conducted the pregame flyover, commemorating 50 years of women pilots in the military branch.

The historic team flew the four-aircraft formation over State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at the conclusion of the national anthem, according to the Navy.

Seven female aviators operated the fighter aircraft, with a majority female crew working on and maintaining the planes.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://www.youtube.com/embed/NFFHgagh1TY">Click here to view this embed</a>.

"It's not a feeling I can even put into words," Lt. Katie Martinez, a flight officer assigned to one of the squadrons working on an aircraft in the flyover, said in a statement. "It doesn't get bigger than the Super Bowl, and I am humbled and honored to be able to participate with my friends and fellow naval aviators as part of this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

The formation included two F/A-18F Super Hornet fighter jets, one F-35C Lightning II stealth combat aircraft and one EA-18G Growler electronic attack jet, which departedfrom nearby Luke Air Force Base, officials said.

Palmdale native and University of Southern California graduate Lt. Lyndsay Evans was one of those in the historic flyover as electronic warfare officer in the two-person Growler.

Evans joined the Navy eight years ago.

"I joined the Navy to serve my country," the Southern California native said. "Serving in the Navy means being part of something bigger than yourself."

Eight women became the first female candidates to enter U.S. Navy flight school in 1973, and a year later six graduated to earn their wings. They become known as "The First Six."

Here are the women who made air history Sunday.

Flying the two F/A-18F Super Hornets:

—Lt. Arielle Ash, pilot, of Abilene, Texas

—Lt. Saree Moreno, weapon systems officer, of Tampa, Florida

—Lt. Naomi Ngalle, weapon systems officer, of Springfield, Virginia

—Lt. Caitie Perkowski, pilot, of Albuquerque, New Mexico

Flying the EA 18G Growler:

—Lt. Margaret Dente, pilot, of North Salem, New York

—Lt. Lyndsay Evans, electronic warfare officer, of Palmdale, California

Flying the F-35C Lightning II:

—Lt. Suzelle Thomas, pilot, of Birmingham, Alabama