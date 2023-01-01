Men’s college basketball roundup: Cal gets 1st Pac-12 win; Stanford doesn’t

Joel Brown scored 21 points, freshman Grant Newell posted his first double-double and Cal held on for an 80-76 victory over visiting Colorado on Saturday.

Brown sank 9 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3 Pac-12). Newell finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Lars Thiemann had 12 points, Kuany Kuany scored 11 and DeJuan Clayton scored 10 with three assists.

Thiemann scored all his points in the first half — sinking 4 of 6 shots from the floor and all four of his free throws — to guide the Golden Bears to a 39-27 lead at halftime.

Cal, which led for all but 26 seconds of the first half, shot 58% from the floor (15 of 26) and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. The Buffaloes shot 40% overall but hit just 1 of 12 from beyond the arc before intermission.

Brown and Clayton scored five points apiece to open the second half and the Golden Bears upped their lead to 49-33 with 14:25 remaining. Sam Alajiki made two free throws to put Cal up 74-56 with 2:14 left to play before the Buffaloes rallied.

Simpson had a three-point play, a 3-pointer and a layup and Hadley followed with a layup and a dunk to pull the Buffs within 74-68 with 48 seconds left. Simpson hit back-to-back 3-pointers to cut the deficit to 79-76 with six seconds to go, but Brown made the second of two free throws to wrap up the win.

Simpson paced Colorado (9-6, 1-3) with 25 points and five assists. J’Vonne Hadley scored 17 on 8-of-11 shooting.

Cal has won two of its last three games after a 0-12 start. Colorado saw a five-game win streak end.

Utah 71, Stanford 66

Backup guard Lazar Stefanovic matched his season and career high with 20 points, Branden Carlson added 18 points and visiting Utah defeated Stanford on Saturday.

Stefanovic, a sophomore from Belgrade, Serbia, made 6 of 7 shots, all three of his 3-point tries and 5 of 6 from the line. Gabe Madsen and Marco Anthony scored 10 points each.

The Utes led 60-48 near the four-minute mark of the second half before two 3-pointers by Max Murrell ignited a 12-2 Stanford run that was capped by a Murrell layup with 2:15 remaining.

The Utes maintained their lead by making 10 consecutive free throws and 13 of 14 in the final five minutes. They went the final 5:16 without a field goal, missing their only two attempts. Utah made 19 of 23 free throws for the game.

Still, Stanford was within 69-66 after a driving layup by Isa Silva with 12 seconds remaining. Madsen added two free throws to give Utah a five-point lead, then Stanford’s Spencer Jones missed a 3-pointer and teammate Harrison Ingram was fouled on a 3-pointer and missed all three free-throw attempts.

Jones, No. 6 in the Pac-12 in scoring at 18.7 points per game coming in, had 16 for the Cardinal (5-9, 0-4 Pac-12). Silva added 11 points and Murrell 10. Stanford had only six turnovers but made just 9 of 28 3-pointers.

The Utes (11-4, 4-0) led for the last 14 minutes of the first half and their lead peaked at 10 with about seven minutes to go before halftime. Michael Jones scored five points in a 7-0 run that got Stanford within 25-22 with 5:10 remaining before Utah recovered to build a 30-23 lead at the break.

Two 3-pointers by Madsen in the first 10 minutes of the second half helped the Utes push their lead to 16.

Utah’s next two games are at home. Oregon State visits on Thursday and Oregon on Saturday.

Stanford plays at Cal on Friday.

San Jose State 78, Colorado State 70

Omari Moore scored 29 points as visiting San Jose State beat Colorado State on Saturday.

Moore also had six rebounds and five assists for the Spartans (11-4, 2-0 Mountain West). Tibet Gorener scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 9, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc. Alvaro Cardenas Torre recorded 12 points.

Isaiah Stevens finished with 24 points and 10 assists for the Rams (8-7, 0-2). Patrick Cartier added 12 points for Colorado State. John Tonje had 10 points and two steals.

Sacramento State 74, Portland State 63

Zach Chappell’s 18 points helped Sacramento State defeat visiting Portland State in their Big Sky Conference opener on Saturday night.

Chappell was 6 of 12 shooting, including 2 for 5 from distance, and went 4 for 8 from the line for the Hornets (8-6). Austin Patterson scored 15 points and Cameron Wilbon added 13.

Isaiah Johnson led the way for the Vikings (6-8) with 11 points. Portland State also got 10 points and two steals from Jorell Saterfield. Mikal Starks also finished with 10 points.

Both teams next play Thursday. Sacramento State visits Idaho and Portland State visits Eastern Washington.

Pacific 78, Loyola Marymount 72

Reserve Nicquel Blake scored 17 of his 23 points in the second half to help lead Pacific past visiting Loyola Marymount on Saturday night.

Blake shot 7 for 14 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 7 of 8 from the free throw line for the Tigers (8-9). Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 11 points, going 3 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line. Keylan Boone recorded 10 points and finished 4 of 7 from the field.

The Lions (11-5) were led by Jalin Anderson, who posted 20 points. Alex Merkviladze added 15 points and six rebounds for Loyola Marymount. In addition, Cameron Shelton had 14 points, four assists and three steals.

Ivy-Curry scored eight points in the first half for Pacific, who led 34-29 at halftime.

Both teams next play Thursday. Pacific visits San Diego while Loyola Marymount hosts BYU.