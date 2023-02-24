Men’s college basketball roundup: Saint Mary’s clinches share of conference title

Logan Johnson scored 29 points in the final home game of his career and No. 15 Saint Mary’s clinched at least a share of the West Coast Conference regular-season title with an 83-52 victory over Pacific on Thursday night.

Alex Ducas added 17 points and Mitchell Saxen scored 11 for the Gaels (25-5, 14-1). Saint Mary’s is assured no worse than a tie for first place in the conference for the first time since 2015-16 and can secure its first outright crown since 2011-12 by winning at No. 12 Gonzaga on Saturday night.

The Gaels wrapped up their second straight perfect home season in conference play with a victory that gave them 25 wins for the 12th time in the last 16 seasons.

Jordan Ivy-Curry scored 11 points to lead the Tigers (13-17, 6-9), who have lost five of six.

Johnson helped break the game open early, sparking a 21-6 run that gave Saint Mary’s a 33-16 lead midway through the first half. He scored 12 points during that stretch, including a pair of 3-pointers to cap it.

Johnson finished with 20 points in the half as the Gaels led 48-31 at the break.

Saint Mary’s was never threatened in the second half, with Ducas’ 3 making it 68-35 midway through the half.

Washington cruises past Cal

Keion Brooks Jr. scored 24 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and visiting Washington cruised to a 65-56 victory over Cal on Thursday night for its third straight win.

Keyon Menifield had 16 points and five assists for Washington (16-13, 8-10 Pac-12), which swept the season series. Koren Johnson added 10 points and Braxton Meah had six points to go with 10 rebounds.

Washington never trailed and had an 18-point lead with 12:03 to play. Cal used a 15-3 run to cut the deficit to 52-46 but didn’t get closer. It was the Huskies fifth consecutive win in the series, and they have won nine of the last 12. It’s also their first win in Berkeley since 2013.

Sam Alajiki scored 13 points and Grant Newell had 12 to lead Cal (3-25, 2-15), which shot 31% overall, had 15 turnovers and lost its 12th straight game.

Washington built an early nine-point lead in the first half before Cal pulled to 22-20. The Huskies closed on a 10-2 run, capped by Cole Bajema’s 3-pointer, and headed into halftime up 32-24. Brooks scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds in the first half. Menifield added 10 points.

Sacramento State comes up just short at Montana State

Jubrile Belo scored 17 points as Montana State beat Sacramento State 60-56 on Thursday night.

Belo also contributed eight rebounds, three steals, and four blocks for the Bobcats (20-9, 13-3 Big Sky Conference). RaeQuan Battle scored 16 points while going 5 of 12 and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line. Great Osobor shot 4 of 6 from the field and 7 for 10 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Callum McRae led the way for the Hornets (13-16, 6-10) with 14 points. Gianni Hunt added 11 points for Sacramento State. In addition, Austin Patterson finished with nine points.