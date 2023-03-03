Men’s college basketball roundup: Stanford wins, Cal loses

CORVALLIS, Oregon — Spencer Jones scored 25 points and made five 3-pointers to lead Stanford to an 83-60 victory over Oregon State on Thursday night.

Jones was 10 of 16 from the floor. Brandon Angel added 15 points for Stanford (13-17, 7-12 Pac-12), which shot 30 of 51 overall and 12 of 21 from long range. Maxime Raynaud scored 13 points and Harrison Ingram added 10.

Jordan Pope and Tyler Bilodeau scored 11 points apiece for Oregon State (10-20, 4-15), which shot just 7 of 28 (25%) from the floor in the second half.

Stanford opened the second half on a 25-9 run for a 65-45 lead with 9:44 remaining. Ingram scored nine points, Angel and Jones had six each, and the trio combined for four 3-pointers during the stretch. The Beavers pulled within 18 points at the 8:11 mark but didn’t get closer.

Neal Begovich’s two free throws gave the Cardinal their largest lead, 81-53 with 1:12 to play. It was the Beavers’ fourth straight loss.

Stanford plays at Oregon on Saturday, while the Beavers are at home against Cal to conclude their regular seasons.

Cal routed by Oregon

Jermaine Couisnard scored 17 points to lead five in double figures as Oregon cruised past visiting Cal 84-51 on Thursday night.

Couisnard was 6 of 8 from the floor and made three 3-pointers. N’Faly Dante, Nate Bittle, Rivaldo Soares and Kel’el Ware each added 10 points for Oregon (17-13, 11-8 Pac-12), which shot 55% (34 of 62) from the field and outrebounded Cal 45-21. Dante also had eight rebounds and blocked two shots.

Will Richardson played in a program-record 145th game at Oregon to surpass Johnathan Loyd and Payton Pritchard. He scored nine points for the Ducks, who have won 11 of the last 12 against Cal.

Sam Alajiki scored 11 points and Grant Newell had nine for Cal (3-27, 2-17), which lost its 14th straight game.

Oregon closed the first half with a 12-4 run for a 42-26 lead at the break. Couisnard made 5 of 6 field goals that included three 3-pointers in the half as the Ducks shot 59% (16 of 27) in the half.

Oregon hosts Stanford on Saturday while Cal plays at Oregon State to wrap up their regular seasons.

UC Davis comes up short against UCSB

Ajay Mitchell’s 20 points helped visiting UCSB defeat UC Davis 89-86 on Thursday.

Mitchell made a pair of free throws with 12 seconds left to give UCSB an 89-85 lead.

Mitchell added six assists for the Gauchos (23-7, 14-5 Big West Conference). Josh Pierre-Louis scored 17 points while going 6 of 10 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds. Miles Norris recorded 15 points and was 6-of-10 shooting (1 for 3 from distance).

Elijah Pepper led the Aggies (17-13, 10-8) in scoring, finishing with 30 points, seven rebounds, six assists and two steals. UC Davis also got 13 points, six assists and three steals from Ty Johnson. Ade Adebayo also had 10 points.

Both teams next play Saturday. UCSB hosts Hawaii while UC Davis hosts Long Beach State.

Pacific advances in WCC tournament

Keylan Boone scored 25 points, Moe Adum added 22 and Pacific defeated Pepperdine 84-71 in the first round of the West Coast Conference Tournament on Thursday night in Las Vegas.

Boone sank 11 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers and added five rebounds for the seventh-seeded Tigers (15-17). Adum made 9 of 15 shots with three 3-pointers. Jordan Ivy-Curry came off the bench to score 12 and Judson Martindale added 10 points and four assists.

Maxwell Lewis totaled 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists for the Waves (9-20). He also had seven of Pepperdine’s 13 turnovers. Jevon Porter had 12 points and Carson Basham and reserve Jan Zidek both scored 10.

Pacific advances to play No. 6 seed San Francisco on Friday.