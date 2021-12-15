Men’s college basketball: SRJC tips off Kris Kringle Tournament vs. Napa Valley

After a one-year hiatus, the Kris Kringle men’s basketball tournament at Santa Rosa Junior College makes its return this week.

The Bear Cubs (4-5) will open against Napa Valley (0-8) on Thursday at 8 p.m. and will play the winner of Los Medanos (9-0) and Foothill (2-8), which play at 6 p.m. Los Medanos was the No. 13-ranked team in the state last week..

The other side of the bracket features a top-30 matchup between No. 30 Yuba (4-5) and No. 27 Redwoods (8-2) at 2 p.m. Mendocino (4-5) and Feather River (3-6) play at 4 p.m. to round out the field.

Mendocino features two of the state’s top-five scorers in Lesown Hallums (25.1 points per game) and Marcus Neal (22.1 points per game).

SRJC is coming off a 58-54 win over Shasta on Saturday that snapped a three-game skid. The Bear Cubs are currently led by former Casa Grande standout Garret Siebels (15.6 points per game) and Shannon Ferguson (14.6 points per game).

If SRJC wins its opener, it will play at 8 p.m. on Friday, while a loss would lead to the 4 p.m. game.

The championship is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Friday night is CYO night. Any kid wearing their CYO jersey will get in for free. Saturday is high school day, and any high school student who wears a school pride shirt or jersey and shows a student ID will get in for free.

Masks and proof of vaccination are required for entrance.

