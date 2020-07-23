Subscribe

Mike Tyson, 54, to return for exhibition match against Jones Jr.

ASSOCIATED PRESS
July 23, 2020, 12:45PM
Updated 6 hours ago

CARSON — Mike Tyson is coming back to boxing at age 54.

The former heavyweight champion will meet four-division champion Roy Jones Jr. in an eight-round exhibition match on Sept. 12 at Dignity Health Sports Park.

Tyson became the youngest heavyweight champion in history when he won the title in 1986 at age 20 and for a time was the most feared fighter in boxing. But his career became littered with distractions and he hasn't boxed since 2005 after losing his second straight fight.

He has occasionally teased a return with workout videos and it's finally scheduled to happen.

Jones, 51, won titles in the middleweight, super middleweight and light heavyweight before moving up to win the heavyweight title in 2003, becoming the first former middleweight champion to do so in 106 years.

The event will air on pay-per-view and the social media music platform Triller. Further matches on the card and musical entertainment will be announced in the coming weeks.

