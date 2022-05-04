Subscribe

Mike Zunino's homer helps Rays rally past A's 10-7 in 10 innings

JOSH DUBOW
ASSOCIATED PRESS
May 3, 2022, 10:25PM
OAKLAND — Pinch-hitter Mike Zunino tied the game with a two-run homer in the ninth inning and Yandy Diaz hit a go-ahead double in Tampa Bay’s five-run 10th to lead the Rays to a 10-7 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Kevin Smith hit a grand slam in the first inning to stake the A’s to a 5-1 lead, but Oakland didn’t score again until two runs in the 10th and lost its fifth straight game.

Tampa BayABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Díaz 1b412110.318
Franco ss421010.319
Arozarena lf501002.209
Lowe 2b301102.189
c-Paredes ph-3b211200.286
Margot dh522100.294
Kiermaier cf311001.193
d-Zunino ph-c212300.143
Walls 3b-2b502001.250
Phillips rf-cf411211.200
Pinto c300001.200
e-Ramirez ph-rf210000.308
Totals4210141038
OaklandABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Pinder lf502002.298
Neuse 2b523101.329
Lowrie dh511001.211
Murphy c502100.213
Piscotty rf211011.222
a-Brown ph-1b200001.176
Bethancourt 1b110110.205
b-McKinney ph-rf100000.106
Smith 3b411401.233
Andrus ss300010.182
Pache cf410001.184
Totals37710738
Tampa Bay1200000025
Oakland5000000002

a-struck out for Piscotty in the 8th. b-flied out for Bethancourt in the 8th. c-lined out for Lowe in the 9th. d-homered for Kiermaier in the 9th. e-grounded out for Pinto in the 9th.

LOB – Tampa Bay 6, Oakland 5. 2B – Lowe (4), Kiermaier (3), Walls (3), Díaz (3), Pinder (3), Neuse (2). 3B – Arozarena (1), Margot (1). HR – Phillips (2), off Blackburn; Zunino (2), off Snead; Smith (1), off Yarbrough. RBIs – Lowe (9), Phillips 2 (6), Zunino 3 (6), Díaz (6), Paredes 2 (2), Margot (10), Bethancourt (3), Smith 4 (6), Neuse (14), Murphy (15). CS – Walls (1).

Runners left in scoring position – Tampa Bay 4 (Ramirez 2, Margot 2); Oakland 1 (Pache). RISP – Tampa Bay 4 for 12; Oakland 4 for 13.

Runners moved up – Phillips, Arozarena, Lowrie. GIDP – Arozarena, Murphy, Lowrie, Bethancourt.

DP – Tampa Bay 3 (Lowe, Díaz; Franco, Lowe, Díaz; Franco, Lowe, Díaz); Oakland 1 (Andrus, Neuse, Bethancourt).

Tampa BayIPHRERBBSONPERA
Yarbrough2⅓655325619.29
Thompson1⅓00001160.00
Springs3⅓20002310.69
Wisler1⅔00001131.50
Kittredge, W, 2-01⅔00001131.59
Adam1⅔22101191.80
OaklandIPHRERBBSONPERA
Blackburn4⅓63315642.22
Jackson1000042.61
Puk, H, 22⅔00002240.79
Jiménez, H, 11⅔00001100.00
Snead, BS, 0-132200205.40
Trivino, L, 0-2454102012.46
Grimm00010116.43

Inherited runners-scored – Thompson 2-0, Jackson 1-0, Trivino 1-0, Grimm 1-0. IBB – off Trivino (Franco). HBP – Yarbrough (Bethancourt). WP – Trivino.

Umpires – Home, Jim Wolf; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Angel Hernandez; Third, James Hoye.

T – 3:21. A – 2,815 (46,847).

Kirby Snead came on for the ninth protecting a two-run lead in search of his first career save. But he gave up a one-out single to Manuel Margot followed by Zunino’s game-tying homer.

The Rays then won it in the 10th against Lou Trivino (0-2), who had a rough outing in his first game back after a two-week stint on the COVID-19 list.

Diaz drove in Harold Ramirez with a drive to right-center to open the 10th. Isaac Paredes broke it open with a two-run single and scored on Margot’s triple. Zunino added an RBI single as the Rays scored five times off Trivino to seal their fourth series win in their past five series.

Andrew Kittredge (2-0) pitched a perfect ninth for the win.

Rough start

Ryan Yarbrough struggled in his belated season debut after a stint on the injured list with a groin injury.

He walked Stephen Piscotty and Christian Bethancourt back-to-back with two outs in the first to force in one run and Smith followed with a towering homer for his first career slam.

Yarbrough lasted only 2⅓ innings, allowing five runs and six hits.

Two-way player

Tampa Bay’s Brett Phillips flashed on both sides of the field early in the game. He made a diving catch in right field to rob Cristian Pache of a hit to end the first inning and then hit a two-run homer off Paul Blackburn in the second.

Blackburn got a no-decision, allowing three runs in 4⅓ innings.

Trainer’s room

Rays: RHP Phoenix Sanders (low back spasms) was placed on the 15-day IL to make room on the roster for Yarbrough. ... C Francisco Mejía, sidelined on the COVID-19 injured list, caught during a rehab game at the club’s spring training facility in Port Charlotte, Florida, and is expected to join the team later this week in Seattle.

Athletics: INF Nick Allen was sent back to Triple-A Las Vegas to make room for Trivino on the roster. ... INF Drew Jackson was also reinstated from the COVID IL and returned to Triple-A.

Attendance woes

The A’s drew a crowd of 2,815 — 327 more than their season low in the series opener on Monday night.

Up next

Corey Kluber (1-1, 3.05) will take the mound Wednesday for the Rays in the series finale against Oakland’s Frankie Montas (2-2, 4.25). Kluber has a 0.99 ERA against the A’s in his four starts against them. Montas beat the Rays on April 13 in a 4-2 victory.

