Petaluma’s teenage Olympic hopeful, Minna Stess, has taken a big step – or in skateboarding terms, a big ollie – in her bid to be in Paris for the 2024 Games.

Stess recently finished seventh in the Skateboard Park World Championship in the United Arab Emirates city of Sharjah. She was second among U.S. skateboarders.

The competition was important for the 16-year-old – she turns 17 next month – because the World Championship event earned her double points toward her goal of making the U.S. Olympic team.

The event featured 68 of the best women’s park skateboarders in the world, competing in four rounds, culminating in the final round of eight.

Father Andrew Stess said Minna skated a “safe run” in the finals, not taking any chances in the first Olympic qualifying event of the year.

The Sharjah competition was a good start for Stess, who in 2021 became the youngest female skateboarder to win a national championship. Also in 2021, she was an alternate for the planned 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which were actually held in 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, the skateboarder finished sixth at the X Games in Chiba, Japan, and reached the podium with a third-place finish in the Rio Park and Street World Championships in Rio de Janeiro, finishing right behind the Olympic gold and bronze medalists.

An independent studies student at Live Oak High School, Stess is in the middle of a hectic schedule. She just recently returned from a workout at the U.S. Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, and this week is practicing at skate parks in San Diego.

The fun doesn’t stop there: Minna is already a member of the USA National team for the fourth time and is looking forward to two major events in May. First will be an X Games event in Chiba, Japan, followed by another Olympic qualifying event in Argentina later that same month.

The San Diego trip is one the Stess family makes frequently to take advantage of facilities there, especially since our long, wet winter has made outdoor training nearly impossible in the North Bay.

Her father is hopeful of finding an indoor location to build a practice ramp in her home town.

“We are looking for a warehouse space to rent that would be big enough to build a private ramp where Minna can practice and be with a few of her friends,” Andrew said. “It wouldn’t be a business, just a private ramp where she could practice out of the rain. Petaluma is home to Minna. She loves skating with her friends.”