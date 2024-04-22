Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Shohei Ohtani has broken Hideki Matsui's record for the most homers hit by a Japanese-born player in Major League Baseball.

Ohtani crushed a two-run homer deep into the right field bleachers off Adrian Houser of the New York Mets in the third inning Sunday at Dodger Stadium, a game they eventually won 10-0.

The homer was the 176th of Ohtani's six-plus seasons in the majors. That's one more than Matsui, who played the final 10 seasons of his 20-year pro career in North America.

Ohtani's record-breaking blast traveled 423 feet with a 110-mph exit velocity, and it put the Dodgers up 2-0. Ohtani hadn't homered in his previous seven games.

The homer was his fifth for the Dodgers, who signed the two-time AL MVP to a $700 million contract last winter. Ohtani hit 171 homers in six seasons with the Los Angeles Angels.

Phillies finish three-game sweep of White Sox

Trea Turner stole home, Kyle Schwarber hit a solo shot and Aaron Nola struck out seven in eight innings to help the Philadelphia Phillies complete a three-game sweep of the Chicago White Sox with an 8-2 win on Sunday.

Bryce Harper added a sacrifice fly and an RBI single on his best friend the Phillies Phanatic’s birthday to complete an 8-2 homestand for the Phillies. After splitting a four-game series with Pittsburgh, the Phillies fattened their record with series sweeps of Colorado and the White Sox.

Beating the White Sox was pretty much a given on a windy, chilly day in Philly.

The big question -- how long would it take for the White Sox to get a hit?

Spencer Turnbull carried a no-hit bid into the seventh inning and Zack Wheeler took one into the eighth in consecutive starts to open the series. The Phillies rotation entered the game having gone 31 1/3 consecutive innings without allowing an earned run, their longest streak since 1969.

There was no real no-no bid in this one. Nola (3-1) allowed a one-out single to the second batter of the game and Eloy Jiménez followed with a two-run homer for the quick lead.

That was it for the White Sox. Chicago extended its franchise-worst start to 3-18 and have lost nine of its last 10 games.

Yankees’ Gil gets 1st big league win in 3 years

Luis Gil struck out a career-high nine over 5 2/3 innings for his first major league win in three years, and the New York Yankees took advantage of Adam Civale’s control problems in a four-run fifth to beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 on Sunday.

Civale walked three straight batters with two outs in the fifth, then gave up Alex Verdugo’s two-run single and RBI singles by Jose Trevino and Oswaldo Cabrera — all in a three-pitch span — as New York spurted ahead 5-1. The Yankees had been 3 for 17 with runners in scoring position heading into the inning.

Verdugo had three hits as New York (15-7) improved to 6-1 in series this season.

Angels place 3B Rendon on Injured list

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sunday with a strained left hamstring.

The 33-year-old Rendon injured the hamstring running out an infield hit, leading off the game against the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday.

Rendon is hitting. 267 with three RBIs this season. He started the season 0 for 19 and has 20 hits since April 5.

Astros RHP Javier misses start against Nats

Houston Astros right-hander Cristian Javier was scratched from Sunday’s start at the Washington Nationals because of neck discomfort.

He will be placed on the 15-day injured list retroactive to April 14.

Right-hander Hunter Brown (0-3, 10.54 ERA) made his fifth start of the season in the series finale at Washington. Brown suffered a 6-2 loss to the Atlanta Braves on April 16 despite allowing only two runs in six innings.

Hendrick struggles again for Cubs

Kyle Hendricks is working through a rough stretch with the Cubs — with no sign of a turnaround so far.

Hendricks lasted just four innings on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, continuing a rough start to the season for the 34-year-old right-hander. He struck out five and walked none, but he was charged with four runs and six hits.

Chicago had won six of eight heading into the finale of the four-game set against Miami, but Hendricks' performance is a growing concern. He has a 12.00 ERA through five starts, surrendering 28 runs and 37 hits in 21 innings.

Reds pitcher Montas injured in 1st inning

Reds pitcher Frankie Montas left his fifth start of the season in the first inning when the Angels' Taylor Ward hit a line drive off his arm on Sunday.

Montas was replaced by Brent Suter after only 16 pitches.

The Dominican pitcher missed all but one game last season with the Yankees with a shoulder injury.

Montas was the opening day starter for the Reds. He is 2-2 with a 4.34 ERA coming into the start.