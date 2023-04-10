MLB roundup: Aaron Judge homers twice, Yankees beat O's 5-3 for 3rd series win

Aaron Judge homered twice, Nestor Cortes pitched into the sixth inning after umpires forced him to blot out a marking on his glove and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 5-3 on Sunday to take two of three from the Orioles.

Judge hit solo homers in the third inning off Tyler Wells (0-1) and the eighth inning off Logan Gillaspie for his 28th multihomer game and first this season. Judge is batting .364 and has four homers in nine games this season after hitting his fourth in game 17 last year en route to an American League record 62.

“They have great pitchers that come after you, They really don't back down from anybody," Judge said. "You like that as a competitor.”

Franchy Cordero also went deep for the Yankees, who have homered in their first nine games for the fourth time.

Judge has homered in 10 of his last 18 games against the Orioles and has 37 homers against them. Judge had three hits and is batting .315 with 21 homers and 42 RBIs in 47 games at Camden Yards. With 224 home runs, he passed Don Mattingly for 11th on the Yankees' career list.

Off to a 6-3 start, New York has won its first three series for just the third time in 20 years. The Yankees won their first five in 2010 and first four in 2020.

Adley Rutschman went 4 for 4 with a homer in the eighth off Jimmy Cordero that pulled the Orioles to 5-3. He is batting .389.

Cortes (2-0) improved to 4-0 with 56 strikeouts in eight appearances against Baltimore, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Baltimore appeared to complain about a white “44” on Cortes’ glove, which at the direction of plate umpire Bill Miller was obscured after the first inning.

“I wasn't bothered by it,” Cortes said. “I've been pitching with a white ‘44”’ forever. The fact that he came over to me and said that it was a problem kind of (made me mad), but other than that, I don't have a problem with it.”

Cortes also wore mustache-themed cleats for the second start in a row.

Clay Holmes completed a five-pitcher six-hitter, throwing eight of nine pitches for strikes in a perfect ninth for his third save.

In a matchup of starters who were former winter meeting draft picks, Wells gave up four runs and six hits in six innings.

“Besides two pitches, I thought he was outstanding,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Giancarlo Stanton hit an RBI single in the first and Judge homered in the third to chants of “MVP”. by the crowd. Judge was 6 for 10 with two homers and four RBIs against Wells last year, including a 465-foot drive. He has reached base in a career-best 42 games.

Cordero, released by the Orioles on March 28, increased the lead to 4-0 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

“That's my job regardless of what team you're facing,” Cordero said through a translator. “You have to be happy that you're contributing. That's what I'm glad about.”

Pirates 1, White Sox 0

In Pittsburgh, Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz fractured his left ankle in a home-plate collision with catcher Seby Zavala in the sixth inning.

Johan Oviedo (1-0) allowed five hits — all singles — and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings as Pittsburgh won for the fifth time in six games.

Red Sox 4, Tigers 1

At Detroit, Triston Casas homered and hit an RBI double as Boston finished a three-game sweep, outscoring Detroit 24-9.

Kutter Crawford (1-1) allowed one run and five hits in five innings and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his second save. Detroit loaded the bases with one out, but Zach McKinstry flied out and Akil Baddoo struck out.

Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall, hitting .455 with four homers and 14 RBIs, left in the ninth after injuring his left wrist while diving for Petaluma’s Spencer Torkelson’s bloop single.

Reds 6, Phillies 4

At Philadelphia, Jake Fraley hit a bases-clearing double in the ninth off Seranthony Domínguez (0-1) to overcome a 4-3 deficit as Cincinnat avoided a three-game sweep.

Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer for the Phillies.

Kevin Herget (1-0) tossed two innings of scoreless relief and Ian Gibaut struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.

Astros 5, Twins1

At Minneapolis, Chas McCormick had four RBIs and Hunter Brown (1-1) allowed an unearned run and two hits in seven innings, combining on a two-hitter as Houston salvaged the series finale. The World Series champions are 4-6 after winning for just the second time in seven games.

Tyler Mahle (1-1) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings.

Rangers 8, Cubs 2

At Chicago, No. 9 hitter Bubba Thompson had a triple, double and two RBIs as Texas stopped a two-game slide.

Leadoff man Marcus Semien doubled among two hits and drove in three runs as the Rangers rebounded from an error-filled 10-3 loss.