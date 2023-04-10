MLB roundup: Aaron Judge homers twice, Yankees beat O's 5-3 for 3rd series win

Aaron Judge crushed two homers Sunday afternoon in the Yankees’ 5-3 victory over Baltimore at Camden Yards, the continuation of a career-long trend.|
April 9, 2023, 11:02PM
Aaron Judge homered twice, Nestor Cortes pitched into the sixth inning after umpires forced him to blot out a marking on his glove and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 5-3 on Sunday to take two of three from the Orioles.

Judge hit solo homers in the third inning off Tyler Wells (0-1) and the eighth inning off Logan Gillaspie for his 28th multihomer game and first this season. Judge is batting .364 and has four homers in nine games this season after hitting his fourth in game 17 last year en route to an American League record 62.

“They have great pitchers that come after you, They really don't back down from anybody," Judge said. "You like that as a competitor.”

Franchy Cordero also went deep for the Yankees, who have homered in their first nine games for the fourth time.

Judge has homered in 10 of his last 18 games against the Orioles and has 37 homers against them. Judge had three hits and is batting .315 with 21 homers and 42 RBIs in 47 games at Camden Yards. With 224 home runs, he passed Don Mattingly for 11th on the Yankees' career list.

Off to a 6-3 start, New York has won its first three series for just the third time in 20 years. The Yankees won their first five in 2010 and first four in 2020.

Adley Rutschman went 4 for 4 with a homer in the eighth off Jimmy Cordero that pulled the Orioles to 5-3. He is batting .389.

Cortes (2-0) improved to 4-0 with 56 strikeouts in eight appearances against Baltimore, allowing two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and two walks.

Baltimore appeared to complain about a white “44” on Cortes’ glove, which at the direction of plate umpire Bill Miller was obscured after the first inning.

“I wasn't bothered by it,” Cortes said. “I've been pitching with a white ‘44”’ forever. The fact that he came over to me and said that it was a problem kind of (made me mad), but other than that, I don't have a problem with it.”

Cortes also wore mustache-themed cleats for the second start in a row.

Clay Holmes completed a five-pitcher six-hitter, throwing eight of nine pitches for strikes in a perfect ninth for his third save.

In a matchup of starters who were former winter meeting draft picks, Wells gave up four runs and six hits in six innings.

“Besides two pitches, I thought he was outstanding,” Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

Giancarlo Stanton hit an RBI single in the first and Judge homered in the third to chants of “MVP”. by the crowd. Judge was 6 for 10 with two homers and four RBIs against Wells last year, including a 465-foot drive. He has reached base in a career-best 42 games.

Cordero, released by the Orioles on March 28, increased the lead to 4-0 with a two-run homer in the fifth.

“That's my job regardless of what team you're facing,” Cordero said through a translator. “You have to be happy that you're contributing. That's what I'm glad about.”

Pirates 1, White Sox 0

In Pittsburgh, Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz fractured his left ankle in a home-plate collision with catcher Seby Zavala in the sixth inning.

Johan Oviedo (1-0) allowed five hits — all singles — and struck out five in 6 2/3 innings as Pittsburgh won for the fifth time in six games.

Red Sox 4, Tigers 1

At Detroit, Triston Casas homered and hit an RBI double as Boston finished a three-game sweep, outscoring Detroit 24-9.

Kutter Crawford (1-1) allowed one run and five hits in five innings and Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his second save. Detroit loaded the bases with one out, but Zach McKinstry flied out and Akil Baddoo struck out.

Red Sox outfielder Adam Duvall, hitting .455 with four homers and 14 RBIs, left in the ninth after injuring his left wrist while diving for Petaluma’s Spencer Torkelson’s bloop single.

Reds 6, Phillies 4

At Philadelphia, Jake Fraley hit a bases-clearing double in the ninth off Seranthony Domínguez (0-1) to overcome a 4-3 deficit as Cincinnat avoided a three-game sweep.

Alec Bohm hit a two-run homer for the Phillies.

Kevin Herget (1-0) tossed two innings of scoreless relief and Ian Gibaut struck out two in a perfect ninth for his first save.

Astros 5, Twins1

At Minneapolis, Chas McCormick had four RBIs and Hunter Brown (1-1) allowed an unearned run and two hits in seven innings, combining on a two-hitter as Houston salvaged the series finale. The World Series champions are 4-6 after winning for just the second time in seven games.

Tyler Mahle (1-1) gave up four runs and eight hits in six innings.

Rangers 8, Cubs 2

At Chicago, No. 9 hitter Bubba Thompson had a triple, double and two RBIs as Texas stopped a two-game slide.

Leadoff man Marcus Semien doubled among two hits and drove in three runs as the Rangers rebounded from an error-filled 10-3 loss.

Jon Gray scattered six hits in 5 2/3 innings and Will Smith, Cole Ragans and José Leclerc followed with 3 1/3 scoreless, one-hit innings.

Brewers 6, Cardinals 1

At Milwaukee, Willy Adames went 3 of 4 with a homer, double and three RBIs.

Adames hit a two-run double in the third inning and a solo shot in the fifth off Jake Woodford (0-2).

Christian Yelich also had three hits and a solo homer as the Brewers won two of three from the Cardinals in a matchup between the past two NL Central champions.

Brewers starter Freddy Peralta (2-0) struck out seven and gave up one run, four hits and three walks in six innings.

Marlins 7, Mets 2

At New York, Bryan De La Cruz homered and drove in four runs, and Miami stole five bases in a win over New York and struggling starter Carlos Carrasco.

De La Cruz hit a three-run homer off Carrasco (0-2) in the first inning and added a sacrifice fly in the seventh. Garrett Cooper had a two-run shot for the Marlins, who avoided a three-game sweep.

Miami entered with just two stolen bases this season but went 5 for 5 against Mets rookie catcher Francisco Álvarez in his second big league start behind the plate.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. had two hits, two runs, two steals and an RBI before being ejected in the seventh for arguing with plate umpire Jeff Nelson.

Tanner Scott (1-1) worked 1 1/3 hitless innings in relief.

Guardians 7, Mariners 6

At Cleveland, José Ramírez slid past catcher Cal Raleigh's tag to score the winning run in the 12th inning.

Teoscar Hernández's two-out single gave the Mariners a 6-5 lead in the top of the 12th, but Seattle's bullpen faltered again.

Ramírez beat the throw from second baseman Kolten Wong on Josh Bell's ground ball. Amed Rosario began the inning at second base and Penn Murfee (1-2) walked Ramírez intentionally. The runners moved up on Murfee's wild pickoff throw to second base. Josh Naylor's groundout tied the game.

Diamondbacks 11, Dodgers 6

At Phoenix, Josh Rojas had his second straight three-hit game, Pavin Smith drove in three runs and the Diamondbacks got 16 hits.

Every Arizona starter had at least one hit as the Diamondbacks followed a 12-run, 17-hit effort Saturday with another easy victory and took three out of four in the weekend series. Arizona is 5-3 against the Dodgers this season after Los Angeles went 38-10 against the Diamondbacks over the prior three seasons.

Arizona scored in each of the first five innings, helped by five stolen bases, including two from Nick Ahmed.

Ryne Nelson (1-0) gave up three runs and four hits in six innings of his second start this season. He worked through a shaky first inning and retired his last 11 batters,

Michael Grove (0-1) allowed nine runs and 12 hits in 3 1/3 innings.

Blue Jays 12, Angels 11

At Anaheim, Tim Mayza retired Shohei Ohtani with the bases loaded for the final out in the 10th, and Toronto got five RBIs apiece from Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier,

Chapman, who leads the major leagues with a .475 average, hit a grand slam in the sixth. Kiermaier doubled home the tiebreaking run against Carlos Estevez (0-1) in the 10th for the Blue Jays, who overcame a 6-0 deficit and wasted a 10-6 lead.

Ohtani hit one of Los Angeles’ four homers, but he grounded out to end it as Toronto took two of three in the series and finished 6-4 on its season-opening trip.

Hunter Renfroe, Brandon Drury and Logan O’Hoppe also went deep for the Angels.

Jordan Romano (1-0) got the win and Mayza got his first save.

Padres 10, Braves 2

In Atlanta, Nelson Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and San Diego earned its third consecutive victory for the second time this season.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

Seth Lugo (2-0) pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

Dodd (1-1), making his second career start, fell behind 6-0 in the fifth when Juan Soto and Cruz hit consecutive doubles. The lefty gave up 10 hits and seven runs in 4 1/3 innings.

