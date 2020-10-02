Monkey is finally off A’s backs

Thursday was a lovely day for a catastrophe at the Oakland Coliseum. The air was warm, muggy and ominously still. The Oakland hills (or the small sliver of them that Mount Davis hasn’t obscured) were all but invisible through the haze. Air quality was decidedly not-good, and the day was a stream of Nixle alerts, red flag warnings and drifting ash.

Oh, and the Oakland baseball team was playing.

For the entire lifetimes of some young-adult fans, the A’s have been a tragedy waiting to happen. They are often good, frequently better than projected. They are almost always entertaining. And they have put together a run of postseason failures that are hard to recount without apologizing for the indignity, including losses in the past two American League wild card games.

And sure enough, the A’s fell behind the Chicago White Sox 3-0 in Game 3 of this year’s peculiar first round, just as they trailed the Yankees 2-0 after one inning of the 2018 AL wild card game and the Rays 3-0 after two innings in 2019.

Here we go again, right?

But we didn’t go there. To the delight of A’s fans everywhere and the shock of anyone who has been paying attention, they clawed back. Rookie catcher Sean Murphy hit a big two-run homer, Frankie Montas came out of the bullpen to calm the White Sox bats, and no one wearing a green cap made a three-run error or ran the wrong way around the bases.

“Just a little bit of weight off the shoulders,” said Chad Pinder, who played third base Thursday and drove in two runs. “After the past two years, we’re finally moving on.”

Yes, the A’s won, 6-4. Now this perennial team on the bubble is going inside the bubble. They will close the lights at the Coliseum for 2020 and head to Petco Park, where all remaining AL playoff series will be played after having been scattered across the country in the wild card round. It’s the MLB equivalent of making enough money to move into a gated community.

It’s still hard to believe the A’s will get inside the gate, because they are the A’s. God love ’em, but they had lost nine consecutive winner-or-go-home postseason games. The last time they had survived one of those was Game 7 of the 1973 World Series, when the designated hitter was a bold new experiment. And since beating the Red Sox in the 1990 AL championship series, Oakland had been 1-12 in postseason series. That’s a lot of heartbreak for one small metropolis to bear.

All of that is behind the A’s now. They cast it aside with a grueling, four-hour Game 3 victory against the White Sox.

It’s true that baseball players have short memories, and that none of the current A’s players can accept responsibility for more than two of those past failures. But the fans knew. And so did manager Bob Melvin, who grew up in Atherton, played at Cal and has managed in Oakland for most of a decade.

Melvin is a three-time Manager of the Year and a growing legend around here, where he has guided the A’s with an adept mix of creativity, patience and even-keeled consistency as the parts have shifted around him, sometimes wildly. It’s hard to imagine a better manager for the Athletics as they have built around a core of talented but largely unshapen young players.

Despite those credentials, Melvin had never won a playoff series in Oakland. He was 0-5 coming into the White Sox series and, in fact, had lost six in a row after winning his first series with the Diamondbacks in 2007.

There’s a word commonly used for managers and coaches who are great in the regular season and bad in the playoffs, and that word is “unemployed.” It’s why the highly respected Dusty Baker has changed jobs so many times, and why Marv Levy is in the Pro Football Hall of Fame when Marty Schottenheimer isn’t, and why the Clippers just fired Doc Rivers.

Regular-season success is never enough, especially in Oakland, where long-time team president Billy Beane has always demanded results no matter how stingy the budget. Imagine, then, what this win meant for Melvin — not that he would cop to it afterward.

“It’s all about the team and the players,” the manager insisted. “No individual has more to play for than anybody else. We all felt the two wild card games, actually the last three wild card games (including a bitter loss at Kansas City in 2014). Some remember all three. One thing about our group, it’s not about one person, it’s about the group.”

Pinder admitted there were some glum spirits after the A’s lost Game 1 in this series, rekindling the whispers that they’re incapable of winning when it counts.

“After the loss, the clubhouse, everyone was quiet,” he said. “Then it was like, wait, we’re not packing up, we’re not catching a flight.”

No, the coronavirus gave the A’s a reprieve, having wreaked so much havoc on Major League Baseball that the league allowed 16 teams into the playoffs and made all the wild card series best-of-three. The A’s took full advantage.

Sparkling wine isn’t allowed in MLB clubhouses this year, so the A’s celebration was reportedly muted, save for Australian closer Liam Hendriks taking (and missing) a ceremonial postgame putt while completely naked Down Under.

Before the clutch win in Game 3, every A’s postseason game was an occasion for fans to hold their collective breath and speak their mantras. Now, released from that toxic worry, the rest of the postseason opens up like a world of pure possibility.

When you’re not watching for the wheels to come off, and the A’s come into proper focus, what you see is a true championship contender. Even without their best player, injured third baseman Matt Chapman, this is a team with good defense, a rock-solid 1-through-9 lineup, a formidable bullpen led by baseball’s best closer, a weird but deep rotation and a number of players who can be assigned to various positions to fit the occasion.

Watching the A’s with two eyes, rather than one nervous one, you can feel the excitement. And it with an ALDS against the team America loves to hate, the Houston Astros, bangers of trash cans and winners of the now-controversial 2017 World Series.

“We’re gonna try to stick it to them as much as we can and prove we’re the best team in the AL West now,” Hendriks said.

The past few days were scary as hell for A’s fans. The rest of it should be nothing but fun.

