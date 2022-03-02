Montgomery boys soccer earns upset in CIF NorCal playoffs

The Montgomery boys soccer team kicked off its return to the CIF NorCal playoffs with a 1-0 upset road win at No. 3 St Francis on Tuesday to advance to the Division II semifinals.

The No. 6 Vikings (16-3-5), who won the NorCal Division I title in 2020 before the state playoffs were halted due to the pandemic, got the lone score of the game from Anthony Hernandez with about 10 minutes to go in the first half. Goalkeeper Martin Cortez also had a huge role in making sure the one-goal advantage was enough for the win.

“It was an ugly game,” said Montgomery head coach Jon Schwan, who said the quick turnaround from their hard-fought North Coast Section title-game loss at De La Salle on Saturday took a toll on the Vikings on Tuesday.

The Vikings will host No. 7 Archie Williams (15-3-5) in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Girls soccer

Windsor’s historic season came to an end in the first round of the Division 1 NorCal playoffs as the Jaguars couldn’t pull off the big upset at top-seeded Oak Ridge, falling 2-0 on Tuesday.

Oak Ridge (14-0-3), from El Dorado Hills, scored just before the half and then added its second goal midway through the second half. Windsor, the No. 8 seed, had no answer for one of the top-ranked teams in all of California. MaxPreps ranks Oak Ridge as the No. 3 team in the entire country.

“We played really well the first 30 minutes,” Windsor head coach Ralph Montes said. “We were looking good, just couldn’t get a good look at an opportunity.”

Windsor ends the season at 16-2-2 overall. The Jaguars won the North Bay League-Oak title this season and claimed the NCS Division 2 title on Saturday, their first section title in program history. Tuesday was their first-ever NorCal game.

“We were proud,” Montes said. “All the girls walked out of that stadium with their heads up.”

In Division 4, No. 6 Sonoma Academy also had its season come to an end in a 2-0 loss at No. 3 Pioneer. It’s the first time all year that Sonoma Academy was shut out.

The game was scoreless at half before the Mustangs (14-5-5) scored about 10 minutes into the second. They added to their lead with a counterattack goal later in the half to wrap things up.

“The girls competed until the end,” Sonoma Academy head coach Chris Ziemer said. “Credit to Pioneer, they were a good team. Exciting for our team to finish in the NorCals for the first time ever. Amazing season, super proud of the girls.”

The Coyotes end their league-title winning season at 17-2-2 overall.

Girls basketball

After playing even for most of three quarters, No. 4 West County couldn’t keep up with visiting No. 13 Buchanan as the Bears pulled away in the fourth for a surprising 58-46 upset win in the first round of the NorCal Division 3 playoffs.

The game was tied at 26 at halftime before Buchanan (19-12), from Clovis, took a five-point lead into the fourth. The Bears then scored the first 10 points of the final frame to open up its largest lead of the game. West County’s Lucca Lowenberg, who had a team-high 14 points, drilled a three to cut the deficit to 12 with five minutes left but Buchanan answered with a few quick scores to reextend its lead and start to pull away.

Ellie Roan 10 points and a season-high 21 rebounds, her 16th double-double of the year, while Talia Husary added 10 points for West County, which closes the year at 23-6 overall.

