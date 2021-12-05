Montgomery boys take 3rd place in Peterich tournament on buzzer-beater

Montgomery’s Caden DeVries had a relatively quiet game on Saturday in the third-place game of the Russ Peterich Viking Tip-Off tournament, but the sophomore guard delivered in the biggest spot of the weekend for the Vikings.

With his team trailing Branson by one in the final seconds, DeVries caught a pass at the top of the three-point arc and fired with no hesitation. His shot hit nothing but net as time expired, sending the Vikings home with a thrilling 46-44 win over the Bulls.

“Honestly, last thing we probably wanted was a three,” said DeVries, who finished with five points. “They left me, I was open, my teammate found me, and I hit.”

The game-winning shot was set up by Turner Perkins, who snagged an offensive rebound and somehow managed to kick the pass out to DeVries in a mess of bodies from the bottom right side of the key.

“I was nervous,” DeVries said. “I could see it coming, that split second.”

The exciting final sequence brought an end to an equally exciting game.

Montgomery led by as much as 12 in the second quarter before taking a 30-21 lead into half. Junior Donovan Hawkins scored 15 of his game-high 17 points in the first two quarters, and went on a personal 8-0 run to open the second.

But the Vikings had watched Branson’s two earlier tournament games — a 50-32 win over Las Lomas and a 61-51 loss to St. Ignatius — and knew that the Bulls would make adjustments at the break.

The Bulls did just that and jumped on the Vikings in the third, holding the hosts to six points in the frame. They kept the pressure up in the fourth and took their first lead of the game at 37-36. They built it to as much as 42-38 before a Montgomery timeout with 1:54 left in the quarter.

“They dialed it up and it bothered us, no doubt,” said Montgomery head coach Steve Arrow. “We got a little rattled, but we’re hanging in there, though. We’re hanging in there as a group.”

Out of the timeout, Montgomery’s Nicholas Ausiello drained a three to cut the deficit to one. Branson freshman Semetri Carr, who scored a team-high 15 points, answered with a bucket, but Ausiello knocked down two free throws to make it 44-43.

Montgomery called one final timeout with 44 seconds left with Branson inbounding, and out of the stoppage forced a miss from Carr. The Vikings got the ball back with 10 seconds left. Hawkins dribbled the length of the court, drove to the basket and missed a runner, but Perkins cleaned it up and found DeVries for the game winner.

“Obviously it was a huge shot for him, but he got some really good experience last year playing varsity as a freshman, so he has more confidence than most sophomores,” said Montgomery senior center Nolan Bessire, who had 9 points, 12 rebounds and three assists. “And then Turner, who was down in the key, he got double-teamed and I didn’t think he was going to be able to kick it out for a shot. But I guess he saw Caden at the last second and just hit him. Caden knocked it down and that’s all you can ask for.”

Montgomery is now 4-1 on the season before a trip to a tournament in Arcata next weekend. During the Peterich tournament, they opened with a 72-46 win over San Marin before falling in a tight one to Monte Vista, 51-48, on Friday.

“Really pleased with where we’re at,” Arrow said. “We weren’t sure coming in, and we still have a long way to go, particularly offensively, but I like where we’re at. Defensively, we can keep building on that. … But real pleased with where we’re at. The kids are pulling together, rallied a couple games in a row, and I think that’s a foundation to build on. We’ll be fine. … Hard to not be happy with where we’re at.”

St. Ignatius beat Monte Vista 60-51 in the championship game and SI’s John Squire was named tournament MVP. From Montgomery, Bessire and Hawkins both took home all-tournament honors.