Montgomery gears up for Windsor in Game of the Week

Montgomery at Windsor:

Friday, 7 p.m.

The 2-0 Vikings travel to face the 1-0 Jaguars, who are playing in their home opener.

Players to watch:

Windsor

Chase Vehmeyer, senior quarterback

Coach’s comment: “The best quarterback in the area last year and this year he played great in our first game. We’re really expecting great things out of him. He’s a dual-threat guy; it’s always fun to have those guys who can run and throw.”

Makhi Johnson, senior wide receiver/defensive back

Coach’s comment: “He had a great first game. He’s someone that colleges have had some interest in and he’s been a great kid, a hard worker and really a great senior leader for us.”

Cayden Homan, senior right tackle/inside linebacker

Coach’s comment: “An inspirational guy. Plays super hard. One of those guys that really loves football. Exciting player to coach.”

Montgomery

Mason Hallin, senior quarterback/safety

Coach’s comment: “All-around player. He plays well on offense and defense.”

Jaxson Howley, senior running back/defensive end

Coach’s comment: “(He’s) running hard. (He’s) seeing the holes and got even better this week as we’ve practiced what Windsor does.”

Joey Bowser, junior wide receiver/defensive back

Coach’s comment: “(He’ll) play big and (his) focus has just been stellar this week.”

This week’s other games:

Friday

Piner at Petaluma, 7 p.m. The Prospectors seek to go 2-0, while the Trojans are already there.

Cloverdale at Healdsburg, 7 p.m. The Eagles get their season underway against the 1-1 Greyhounds.

Casa Grande hosts Marin Catholic, 7 p.m. Coming off a big win, the Gauchos face the perennial powerhouse.

Sonoma Valley hosts Terra Linda, 7 p.m. The Dragons and Trojans are each looking for their first win.

Cardinal Newman hosts Vintage, 7 p.m. The Cardinals look to build on last week’s win against Vacaville.

West County hosts Vallejo, 7 p.m. The newly merged school is seeking to stay perfect on its home field.

Maria Carrillo at Benicia, 7:30 p.m. The Pumas aim to bounce back after losing a barnburner against Casa last weekend.

St. Vincent at St. Helena, 7:30 p.m. Two 2-0 teams face off to see which can start with three straight wins.

Lower Lake hosts Miramonte, 7:30 p.m. The Trojans are looking for their first win in their home opener.

Kelseyville at Fortuna, 7:30 p.m. The Knights are seeking their first victory of the season.

Willits at McKinleyville, 7:30 p.m. The Wolverines travel up north in search of their first win.

Saturday

Santa Rosa at San Rafael, 1 p.m. The Panthers go on the road, seeking their first victory.

Ukiah at Eureka, 7 p.m. The Wildcats, 0-2, hope to beat Eureka in the Loggers’ season opener.

Week 2 highlights and big performances:

Topping the list this week is the record-breaking showing by Casa Grande quarterback Jacob Porteous, who threw for 647 yards and seven touchdowns in a 49-35 win at Maria Carrillo. That’s the most yardage ever in the North Coast Section and the Bay Area, according to Cal-Hi Sports and MaxPreps, and the fifth-highest ever in the state. Quite an opening statement in the Gauchos’ first game after their Week 1 contest was canceled. Cal-Hi Sports named the senior its NorCal offensive player of the week.

On the ground, Cardinal Newman junior Santino Acevedo delivered a pounding to visiting Vacaville in last week’s 20-13 win, the Cardinals’ first. Putting the offense on his back, he racked up 115 yards and scored three touchdowns, adding 36 receiving yards for good measure. But Acevedo wasn’t done — he also contributed 10 tackles and three sacks on the defensive side of the ball.

Montgomery QB Mason Hallin led the way as the Vikings improved to a 2-0 record with a 55-3 drubbing of Novato. The senior totaled four touchdown passes on 127 yards through the air, also contributing six tackles and an interception on defense, not to mention a one-yard TD on a quarterback sneak.

