Montgomery gears up for Windsor in Game of the Week
Historically, Paul Cronin has had Montgomery’s number.
Since 2010, Cronin — then the head coach at Cardinal Newman — has won six of the last seven meetings between the two and is 10-4 against the Vikings since 2004. Montgomery’s last win over the Cardinals was in 2013.
Now Cronin will look to add to that record of success, although this time he’ll do so at his new program.
Cronin and the Windsor Jaguars are set to host Montgomery on Friday in this week’s Press Democrat Game of the Week. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
On paper, Windsor (1-0) is the heavy favorite. The Jaguars have been deemed by many the team to beat in the North Bay League-Oak, the stronger of the two division in the league. They boast an impressive array of experienced players and offensive weapons, a combination that makes them one of the most fearsome teams in the North Bay.
Montgomery, though, is no pushover and should be in contention for the title in the NBL’s other division, Redwood. After opening the season with a messy 23-16 win over Ukiah, the Vikings got back on track and cleaned up their play in a 55-3 victory over Novato last week.
Coming off the blowout, Monty head coach Vertis Patton said there’s been no letup at practice this week.
“They understand what we’re up against this week,” he said. “Coming off the Novato win, they understand that what we’re facing this week is going to be way different. Windsor is a team that is stacked and well-coached under Paul. So we know we have our hands full. But the focus this week has just been spectacular. Guys are really up for the challenge and we’ve been pushing them pretty hard and they’ve been up for it. We’re excited for the opportunity.”
The Vikings (2-0) will be relying on their skill players to keep up with the Jaguars’ potent offense. Senior quarterback Mason Hallin, who stepped up in the Ukiah game after starter Lucas Foye left with a knee injury, has been stellar so far this season. He’s passed for seven touchdowns, has two receiving scores and two interceptions on the defensive end, where he plays free safety.
The Vikings’ one-two punch at running back, seniors Jaxson Howley and Will Beiswanger, has also provided a spark on the ground. The two have combined for 271 rushing yards and three scores so far this season.
On the other side, Windsor is coming off an unexpected bye week. Eureka pulled out of last week’s game on Tuesday. The game has been rescheduled for Sept. 25.
While an interruption like that can be tough for some teams to handle, Cronin reported the Jags took it in stride.
“The kids did a good job in the bye week,” he said. “It’s hard right when you find out that late in the week that someone is pulling out. If you’re not a mature team with senior leadership, they kind of fall down, which our team did the opposite. They practiced hard in the three days we practiced and then we took some time off and they came back this week and have done a good job. So they handled it really well.”
Windsor opened its season two weeks ago with a resounding 42-13 win over East Union-Manteca. In that game, which was called after three quarters due to air quality, senior quarterback Chase Vehmeyer passed for over 300 yards and accounted for five touchdowns — two in the air and three on the ground.
Senior wide receiver Makhi Johnson hauled in both of Vehmeyer’s passing touchdowns and finished with 182 receiving yards on just three catches.
And that’s not to mention senior running back Damien Escarcega, who had Windsor’s other touchdown in the opener along with 48 rushing yards on 10 carries.
Patton admitted that it'll be a tough task to slow down the Jaguars, but his team is coming in focused and ready to prove they can play with anyone.
“They can beat any team in any way — with their quarterback, the receivers they have, their skills guys are really good,” Patton said. “We have a challenge, but I think we’re going to be all right.”
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: