Montgomery girls basketball coach Darryl LaBlue awaits return to court

For Montgomery girls basketball coach Darryl LaBlue, pacing the hardwood of the Vikings’ gym during the first home game of every season has been a right of passage ― a signal that late fall has arrived and holiday high school hoops tournaments are just around the corner.

This holiday season, however, is different for LaBlue and his fellow Redwood Empire prep coaches. There will be no high school games in the fall and winter of 2020, the year of the coronavirus.

“It’s been a good break, but I wish we were playing,” LaBlue said. “I miss it.”

Basketball practice is slated to begin on March 15, but even that delayed start date may be in jeopardy as the California Interscholastic Federation announced last week that all high school sports (practice and games) have been postponed until 2021 due to the upsurge in virus cases in the state.

Therefore, the future of basketball this season is uncertain and, disappointingly for LaBlue, the action in the Montgomery gym is on hold for at least another three months, if there is any season at all.

“It’s going to be tough. I don’t know how you play sports if the kids aren’t in the classroom. If kids don’t go back to class, then it is unlikely we will have a season,” LaBlue said. “If we have to pause for a year to get COVID under control, then that’s what we have to do.”

LaBlue, 59, has been the Vikings’ varsity coach the past four seasons and was Montgomery’s junior varsity coach for 26 years prior to that. He attended Montgomery as a student, played basketball as a guard under legendary coach Jason Franci and graduated in 1979. His four children also graduated from Montgomery.

“I know I wouldn’t coach any other place than Montgomery,” LaBlue said of his remaining time as a coach. “I love Montgomery; it’s been good to me and my kids. I’m Montgomery.”

LaBlue has a 610-184 overall win-loss record for an impressive 77% win rate. He has a 514-153 JV record and a 96-32 mark as varsity coach. The varsity Vikings have finished in second place in the North Bay League Oak Division in all four years of his tenure. Unfortunately for the Vikings, they have finished behind Cardinal Newman those four years ― and overthrowing the dominant Cardinals as league champs seems solely aspirational for the foreseeable future.

“Monica Mertle (Cardinal Newman coach) does a tremendous job year in and year out. She gets her team to play hard and she gets a good group of kids,” LaBlue said. “Playing a strong team like Cardinal Newman sets you up for the playoffs. Cardinal Newman is the bench mark we want to be.”

Even though Montgomery didn’t win the NBL-Oak, the Vikings certainly had a successful 2019-20 season (22-8 overall, 8-2 in league). They also had a prosperous postseason, eventually losing in the North Coast Section Division 2 title game to Alameda, followed by a first-round loss in the CIF Division II playoffs to Laguna Creek (Elk Grove). Montgomery under LaBlue has made the NCS playoffs all four years (twice losing in the division title game) and the CIF Division II playoffs (three first-round losses and a second-round loss).

“It’s a reward for having a good season, getting an extra four, five or six games in the postseason,” LaBlue said. “I’m competitive and I want to win, just like the kids. You give the kids all they can handle and hope they go out and execute. We all want to do well and losing is part of competition. The only thing that should be perfect is the players’ effort.”

Nine seniors from last year’s team graduated, so if there is a season in the spring LaBlue will have only four returning players, including two starters. He will rely on incoming JV players to complement his two returning seniors and two juniors.

“I think we would be OK,” LaBlue said. “We would definitely need a preseason; that would help us.”

LaBlue has coached basketball a total of 32 years and also coached the Montgomery varsity softball team for five years before going back to coaching basketball exclusively. He learned the coaching trade from legendary Vikings basketball coach Steve Bell, under whom he mentored for his 26 years as a JV coach before taking over the varsity program when Bell retired.

“I’ve been blessed to be coached by exceptional people and coaches,” LaBlue said. “I was being taught life lessons when I didn’t know they were being taught to me. The are a lot of lessons to be taught in sports. I try and carry on my coaches’ legacy.”

LaBlue originally wanted to be an accountant, but after attending one year of junior college in Oregon, he left to take a job with Santa Rosa vending company Canteen Vending Services. The job turned into a 40-year career as a route driver, stocking vending machines around Santa Rosa. The 4 a.m.-1 p.m. work hours allow him to coach the Vikings in practice in the afternoons and games in the evenings. On weekday game nights, he said he gets home around 9:30 p.m.

“They are long days, but it’s my choice and I thoroughly love every minute of it,” LaBlue said. “I really enjoy being a basketball coach ― the rapport with the other coaches, the experience with the kids.”

Another aspect of coaching LaBlue said he enjoys is working with his brothers Drew (Vikings freshman team head coach) and Paul (Vikings JV head coach). Both brothers are assistant coaches to LaBlue on the varsity team in addition to their respective head coaching positions.

“It’s not three separate teams; it’s one program and that’s important. Coaching with my brothers has been fun. It’s nice to share this experience together,” LaBlue said. “I am extremely happy to share the bench with them. We are able to talk amongst ourselves and they give me their input. I call it ‘Curly, Moe and Larry’ for the right demographics.”

Joking aside, LaBlue said he has no plans to retire anytime soon because he still gets a special feeling when he steps on the court before a game.

“I still get nervous before every game. When I get into the game and I see those kids I don’t even think about retirement,” LaBlue said. “Coaching is a passion that I have. I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can. Just simple words from the players, like ‘Thanks, coach,’ that carries a lot of weight. Those are my coaching accolades.”