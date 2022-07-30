Montgomery grad Sara Hall still running strong, celebrates top-5 world marathon finish

Sara Hall is continuing her tear on the running circuit.

The 2001 Montgomery graduate competed this month in the world track and field championships in Eugene, Oregon, where she finished fifth in the marathon with a time of 2:22:10.

Trying to find the tension between going after big, tangible goals and yet still holding them lightly enough that you can still feel an explosion of joy crossing the line in 5th.



Focused on the process & for preparation to meet opportunity. But plan to enjoy it no matter what✨ pic.twitter.com/slxbWyTPJn — Sara Hall (@SaraHall3) July 28, 2022

Her teammates Emma Bates (2:23:18) and Keira D’Amato (2:23:34) finished seventh and eighth, respectively. This was the first time the championships were held on U.S. soil, which Hall said made the 5-7-8 American finish special.

“In the marathon, so many things can go wrong, and so to all have a really good day together on that stage and really celebrate together was a special moment,” Hall said. “We are never going to have that experience again — getting to run a world championship at home, so it was special.”

Emma Bates and Sara Hall wait for Keira D’Amato at the finish line of the marathon at the world athletic championships in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month. (Kevin Morris)

Hall had a whole contingent of support from Sonoma County up in Oregon. Former coaches, peers and opponents headed up to Eugene to watch the 39-year-old race.

“Competing with grace and grit and joy on the world stage with the best of our planet, Sara etched her name permanently in the world’s running community,” said Joe Walsh, who coached Hall in her younger days — when she was Sara Bei — at Herbert Slater Middle School in Santa Rosa.

The July 18 marathon was contested on a 14-kilometer looped course that ran through Eugene and the nearby town of Springfield. Each competitor ran three loops, starting and finishing in front of the University of Oregon’s Autzen Stadium.

The marathon course Sara Hall competed on at the world track and field championships in Oregon this month.

Hall got out fast and was leading the second pack. She started picking up her pace on the second loop and found herself running alone for most of that length. During the second loop, Hall did something she’s never done before — encourage the crowd.

“I’ve never actually done that in a race before, and it was just special having that hometown crowd,” she recalled. “The crowd was sparse enough where I could see so many people on the course. I would see Joe (Walsh) out there, then I would see my kids and give them a high-five. I’ve been doing this a long time, but I think that was the most fun I’ve had in a race.”

Sara Hall runs in the marathon at the world athletic championships in Eugene, Oregon, earlier this month. (Kevin Morris)

Coming into the final loop, Hall was sitting in eighth place. Watching from the 30-kilometer mark, Carrie Joseph — the track and field/cross-country coach at Santa Rosa High School — knew Hall would be able to pass some competitors on the back end.

“She just looked on fire; completely focused,” Joseph said. “I said to my friends, as I was with a bunch of college teammates, that she is going to pick off about three or four people before the end …that is what she does; she’s so gritty and has no quit.”

“I was looking to hunt down people in that last bit,” Hall said. “There were stretches where I wouldn’t see anyone, but the last few miles I saw fifth place come into view, and that helped me go into hunt mode and be able to catch up with a half-mile to go.”

🇺🇸 Sara Hall FIFTH in 2:22:10!!!



Listen to the home crowd as she comes through. Three Americans in the top 8!!#WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/9zp8XlUWG9 — Canadian Running (@CanadianRunning) July 18, 2022

The closing part of races is where Hall has been successful for years, as evidenced by her three-peat in the U.S. track federation’s 10 Mile Road Championships from 2017-2019.

She also broke the American record for the half-marathon in Houston, finishing in 1:07:15 in January (that record was later broken by Emily Sisson in May).

“(Hall) ran smart,” said Tori Meredith, who coached Hall at Montgomery. “She looked strong, and she has always had a strong kick. If she’s having a good race, it’s because she has a strong kick.”

A world championships right here at home - a memory I’ll always treasure.



My kids leave inspired, I’m sure along with many other youth. Thank you to the @WCHoregon22 organizing committee and sponsors for making it happen! #WCHOregon22 #AttractingTomorrow pic.twitter.com/kJeiy4ua4x — Sara Hall (@SaraHall3) July 20, 2022

What’s next for Hall? She said she is nowhere near done. She plans to run another marathon this fall and has her eyes on the Olympic Trials in 2024, aiming for a spot at the Paris Games.

“That’s something that has eluded me, is making an Olympic team, but that isn’t what this sport is all about,” Hall said. “I don’t like to make this sport only about the Olympics, so I want to go for some personal records in the marathon and half-marathon in the coming months as well.”