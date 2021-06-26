Montgomery grads Kim Conley, Sara Hall seek to qualify for Tokyo Olympics in 10,000-meter race

A pair of icons in Sonoma County track and field will run Saturday for a shot at the Tokyo Olympics.

Kim Conley and Sara Hall, both Montgomery High School graduates, will compete in the women’s 10,000-meter race at the U.S. Olympic trials in Eugene, Oregon.

The top three finishers in the event — which was moved to the morning because of expected high temperatures in the Pacific Northwest — will make the U.S. team for the Olympic Games that begin on July 23.

For Conley, 35, a 2004 Montgomery graduate, this would be her third Olympics. She competed in the 5,000-meter distance at both the 2012 Games in London and the 2016 Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Hall, 38, who was known as Sara Bei when she ran for Montgomery before graduating in 2001, has never been to the Olympics.

She is coming off a pair of impressive performances in the past year, having finished second in the London Marathon in a career-best time of 2:22.01 in October.

Earlier this month, she won the New York Road Runner Mini 10K, the same distance she’ll be racing on Saturday. She finished in 31:33, the fastest time by an American in the 49-year history of the women-only event.

Saturday’s race begins at 10 a.m. and will stream live on nbcolympics.com. Delayed highlights from Saturday’s trials will air in prime time on NBC at 9 p.m.