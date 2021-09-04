Montgomery improves to 2-0 with 55-3 thrashing of Novato

Novato High had to settle for a 3-0 lead early in the first quarter after a big 75-yard pass play placed them deep in Montgomery Vikings territory at Jason Franci Field on Friday night.

The Vikings’ defensive stand would embody the rest of the contest – the visiting Hornets wouldn’t score another point.

Montgomery would score six straight unanswered touchdowns, dominating the time of possession and field position for the rest of the contest, riding to a 55-3 win in advance of a big matchup against what many deem the team to beat in the North Bay Oak Division – Windsor – next week.

Coach Vertis Patton said the Vikings (2-0) just needed a few more reps at practice to clean up what he said were mistakes in last week’s win at Ukiah.

“We stuck with our fundamentals the first couple of days and wanted to get that back solid,” he said. “Having the kids play comfortable to where they just play without having to think about the plays. That’s what it was about this week. We kind of changed up our practice a bit to do that, and it worked out for us tonight.”

It was a bit of a rough start for Montgomery, as the Vikings went 3-and-out on their first drive and turned the ball over on their second drive. The Vikings would trail by that margin after one quarter, but would respond with three touchdowns in the second quarter to establish a healthy 21-3 lead at the half.

Running back Jaxson Howley, who finished with 12 carries for 98 yards and two TDs, said getting into the rhythm in the second was important as the team can sometime come out flat.

“I then realized, ‘Why come out flat?’ Just go out and hit them in the mouth,” he said.

And then they poured it on.

The Vikings got a 60-plus-yard kickoff return to open the third quarter from Will Beiswanger to put them inside the 10-yard line. Mason Hallin would throw his second TD pass of the day to Owen Faustino, a 7-yard score to take a 28-3 lead seconds in the second half.

It didn’t stop there. On the second play of Novato’s ensuing drive, Keegan Peterson snatched one of his two interceptions at the Hornets’ 22, returning it to the 9-yard line. Hallin then found Iseyah Wright for his second passing touchdown in a little more than a minute and his third of the night, making it 35-3.

The Hornets’ next drive was also stopped rather quickly by another interception, and Hallin would find Joey Bowser for a 23-yard catch and score three plays later to make it 42-3 with more than eight minutes left in the third. A rolling clock was implemented with 7:10 left in the third.

“We’re unstoppable once we get in the groove,” Howley said.

Patton promises he didn’t spend the extra time working on things for the highly anticipated contest next week.

“We really wanted to get out of this game, so when they said we can do a running clock, I was like ‘Yeah,’” Patton said. “We kind of slowed it down a bit and ran one or two plays, but it was all the same stuff we ran in the game. It wasn’t about experimenting for next week.”

Hallin also finished with a rushing touchdown, a 1-yard QB sneak, that was the Vikings’ first score of the game. He admitted to being nervous in the first quarter but was able to breathe and settle down in the second to establish a rhythm.

Will Beiswanger finished with 16 carries, 120 yards and a touchdown.