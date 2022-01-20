Montgomery rallies past Healdsburg 55-44 to stay unbeaten in league

After nearly two weeks since its last game, Montgomery needed a few quarters to find its rhythm again. But when it did, the Vikings looked every part the team to beat in the North Bay League Oak division.

Behind some defensive adjustments and the hot hand of junior guard Donovan Hawkins, the Vikings rallied for a 55-44 win at Healdsburg on Wednesday for their third straight victory and to stay unbeaten in league play.

Hawkins scored 20 of his game-high 24 points in the second half to lead the Vikings (11-5, 3-0) back from an eight-point deficit in the first half. They trailed 26-22 at halftime but opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run and never looked back.

The Greyhounds (7-9, 0-2) made it interesting late as a three from Max Hubbell and a free throw from Graham MacDonald cut the deficit to five in the final minute, but the hosts were forced to foul down the stretch and Montgomery made their free throws to close things out.

“This league is just going to be a battle,” said Montgomery head coach Steve Arrow. “Nobody is getting through unscathed in my opinion. … It’s just so even. We’re lucky to escape this one. We’re very fortunate to escape this one. That’s a really good team.”

Wednesday was Montgomery’s first game since it beat Cardinal Newman in overtime on Jan. 6. They’ve been sidelined ever since due to COVID issues and postponed games.

Healdsburg was in a similar boat, playing its first game in 15 days for the same reasons. They practiced with their full team for the first time in two weeks on Tuesday. Head coach Kevin Leffew said rust probably played a factor in the result, as did Montgomery’s second-half adjustments.

The two teams played to a 10-10 stalemate after the first quarter before the Greyhounds started to knock down their shots. They hit six 3’s in the first half, half from senior guard Sam Vanden Heuvel, and led by as many as eight at times in the second quarter. A friendly bounce helped a 3 from Hawkins drop at the halftime buzzer to keep Montgomery within striking distance at 26-22.

At the break, Arrow and Co. changed the defensive approach and keyed in on Vanden Heuvel, who had 11 points in the first half. He finished with a team-high 16 for the ‘Hounds, but was held in check over the final two quarters.

At the same time, Hawkins found his groove. From the 7:25 mark in the third quarter until the 3:05 mark in the fourth, the sharpshooting guard poured in 18 of his team’s 26 points as the Vikings went from down four to up 13.

“I got off to a bit of a slow start, and we were down, so I felt like we needed to step it up on offense,” Hawkins said. “So, I really just tried a little extra hard on calling for screens and moving off ball.”

The killer for Healdsburg was being held to just six points in third quarter.

“Our offense just got stagnant and we let their defense dictate in the second half,” said Leffew. “Tonight, we just didn’t execute, especially in that second half. That was rough.”

In a battle of the big men, the 6-foot-8 MacDonald finished with 10 points while Montgomery’s 6-foot-9 Nolan Bessire had a quiet night with only 4 points, 5 rebounds and 3 blocks, but made his only two shots during the Vikings’ decisive run at the start of the third quarter.

While Healdsburg is still searching for its first league win, its two losses came in what were very winnable games against Cardinal Newman and Montgomery. With the Cardinals coming to town for a rematch on Friday, the Greyhounds will have a good opportunity to get back into the league race with a win.

For Montgomery, the league schedule also does not get any easier. They’ll play at Cardinal Newman and Windsor, the surprise contender in the Oak, next week.

“I feel like we can keep this streak going,” Hawkins said. “We just have to win these close games.”