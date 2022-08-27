Montgomery’s defense sets tone in 27-0 shutdown of Ukiah

Sometimes a hot start is more than enough.

For the Montgomery High School football team, that was three interceptions in the first quarter of Friday’s season opener — two from Colton Whitestine, who read one pass and returned it 48 yards for a pick-six and captured another with a one-handed grab.

The takeaways led to 20 points before the second quarter en route to a 27-0 home victory over Ukiah at Jason Franci Field.

“It was just a good feeling to watch them play and run around,” Montgomery coach Vertis Patton said. “We were really pleased with what we did in the first quarter.”

What became a four-interception night for the Vikings (1-0) ultimately proved too much for the Wildcats (0-1) to overcome. On the first drive of the game, Matthew Hernandez intercepted Ukiah quarterback Johnny Silveira. That helped set up a 35-yard touchdown pass from Lucas Foye to Keegan Peterson to make it a 6-0 Vikings lead early in the first quarter.

On the ensuing Ukiah drive, Whitestine leapt and grabbed a third-down pass from Silveira with one hand, returning it to the 4-yard line. That set up a two-yard touchdown run by Samuel Valenti to make it 13-0 with 4:18 left in the first.

Whitestine wouldn’t have to wait long to make an even bigger play on the ensuing Ukiah drive.

After a long kick return from Ukiah placed the Wildcats at midfield, Whitestine read a pass, picked it off and had nothing but open field for the 48-yard interception-return touchdown, giving the Vikings a 20-0 lead in the final few minutes of the first.

Whitestine, a 6-foot-3 senior with long arms that allowed him to pull down that acrobatic interception, started off his senior campaign with a huge statement performance.

“The offseason really paid off, I can say that,” he said. “It was the work. Every day. Out here every day with my guys, making me better. My coaches. Special thanks out to Javon Heard (Vikings defensive coordinator). Makes me better every day.”

Whitestine said the one-handed interception came after he let the receiver behind him, something he said he shouldn’t have done.

“Luckily, I got up there for that pick,” Whitestine said. “That’s something I’ll work on next week.”

Foye exited the game in the first half due to a foot injury. Patton said the senior could have returned behind center if necessary, but the team felt comfortable letting backup Bobby McGovern finish out the contest.

“We knew our defense was playing well. We knew if we needed him at any time during the game, Lucas would have been good to go back,” Patton said.

Two Vikings drives in the second quarter stalled out in the red zone. One was a missed field goal attempt and the other was a failed fourth-down conversion with the clock expiring at the halftime horn. Alex Alverez added a 4-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter for the final count.

After the game, Ukiah coach Ryan Parrish wondered what could have been without the early mistakes. He noted that turnovers gave the Vikings great field position to score those touchdowns, not counting the interception return.

“I feel good about our defense, even though the scoreboard says 27 points,” he said.

The Vikings play at Bethel of Vallejo next Friday at 7 p.m. and Ukiah hosts Northgate of Walnut Creek in their home opener Friday at 7 p.m.