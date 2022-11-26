Subscribe

Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen repeats as state cross-country champion in Division 3

It’s Thomsen’s third state title, across two different running events, in the past year.|
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
November 26, 2022, 12:11PM
Montgomery High School sophomore running phenom Hanne Thomsen defended her state cross-country championship Saturday in Fresno, winning the Division 3 race, winning by nearly 30 seconds over her closest competitor.

It’s Thomsen’s third state title in the past year — she won the 3,200 in track and field this past spring.

Thomsen completed the race in 17:12.8. See video of her crossing the finish line below, and check back later for more on her victory and how other Sonoma County runners did at Saturday’s state meet.

