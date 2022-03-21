Montgomery’s Rabinovitz baseball tournament back after 2-year hiatus

After a two-year hiatus, the A.L. Rabinovitz memorial baseball tournament is set to make its return this week.

On Tuesday, the oldest-running baseball tournament in Sonoma County, hosted and organized by Montgomery High School, will begin with eight local teams squaring off at several different locations.

The first two rounds of play will take place on Tuesday, with first-round games starting at 11 a.m. The second round is set to begin around 2:30 p.m.

The final round will take place on Wednesday starting at 10 a.m. The seventh-place game will be held at Piner, while the consolation, third-place and championship games will be held at Montgomery.

Here’s a full breakdown of the first-round matchups and the schedule for the remaining rounds.

First round

Game 1: West County (6-3) vs. Rancho Cotate, at West County (5-3)

This could shape up as the best game of the opening round. Both teams are considered contenders in their respective divisions in the North Bay League and enter the tournament riding long win streaks — West County at six and Rancho Cotate at five.

West County, which plays in the North Bay League Redwood division, is a well-rounded team, but its pitching staff has been especially strong to start the season. Ace Luke Dillon (3-1) already has three complete games and boasts a 1.35 earned run average with 30 strikeouts to five walks in 26 innings pitched.

The Cougars, playing in the NBL-Oak, are coming off a 1-0 win over Casa Grande and also have a strong arm at the top of their rotation in sophomore Devon Laguinto (23 innings, 19 strikeouts, 1.83 ERA).

Game 2: Piner (1-7) vs. Windsor (6-1), at Windsor

The Jaguars responded to their first loss of the season to Vintage over a week ago with two impressive wins over Petaluma (6-4) and Tamalpais (13-7). Brett Neidlinger (.476 batting average, one home run, 10 RBIs) and Antonio Rivera (.416, two home runs, four doubles, 11 RBIs) lead an offense that’s averaging better than eight runs a game.

Game 3: Maria Carrillo (1-6-1) vs. Ukiah (6-2), at Maria Carrillo

Ukiah opened the year with six straight wins but has since cooled off in consecutive losses to West County (5-3) and Vintage (8-5). The Wildcats have two emerging pitchers in Luke Schat and Austin Ford, and while Schat was touched up for seven runs on Saturday, he had only allowed one earned run and five hits with 20 strikeouts in his 12⅓ innings of the season. The Wildcats also have a .318 batting average as a team.

The Pumas’ record reflects their difficult schedule to open the year, but they are coming off arguably their best performance in a 1-0 extra-inning loss to Casa Grande. Ace Josh Volmerding limited the Gauchos to one hit and struck out nine in seven innings. He has a 2.67 ERA this year with 25 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched. Cooper Wood is also batting .481 with four RBIs and a team-high 13 hits.

Game 4: Montgomery (4-5) vs. St. Vincent (5-1), at Montgomery

These two teams met just over a week ago in a high-scoring affair that end with St. Vincent as 13-12 winners. While the Mustangs’ pitching has struggled at time this season, their hitting has more than made up for it. Dante Antonini (.438, eight RBIs), Nico Antonini (.438, double, four RBIs), Elijah Stone (.467, two doubles, four RBIs) and Carter Payte (.467, eight RBIs) lead an offense that’s scoring over eight runs a game.

Like Maria Carrillo, Montgomery has had a brutally tough schedule that’s included losses to Redwood, Casa Grande, Petaluma and Vintage. They had lost five of six before a 5-1 win over American Canyon on Friday that saw Adrian Morales strike out nine in a one-run complete game. USC commit Sam Valenti is batting .333 with three doubles and seven RBIs.

Second round

Game 5: Winners of Game 1 and 2, at West County

Game 6: Winners of Game 3 and 4, at Montgomery

Game 7: Losers of Game 1 and 2, at Piner

Game 8: Losers of Game 3 and 4, at Maria Carrillo

Third round

Third-place game: at Montgomery, 10 a.m.

Seventh-place game: at Piner, 11 a.m.

Consolation: at Montgomery, 1 p.m.

Championship: at Montgomery, 4 p.m.

