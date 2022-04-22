Montgomery’s signature track and field meet will honor beloved coach Bryan Bradley

After a two-year hiatus, Sonoma County’s most prominent regular-season track and field meet is set to make its triumphant return this weekend.

Nearly 2,000 high school athletes from 50 schools across the North Bay and greater Bay Area will descend on Montgomery High School on Saturday for the 31st annual Viking Track Classic.

As it has for the last three decades, the daylong meet will feature some of the best and brightest runners, jumpers, throwers and pole vaulters from Northern California.

This year’s meet will also mark the first running under a new title. The event is being renamed and dedicated to Bryan Bradley, the longtime beloved Montgomery cross country and track and field coach who died during a workout in the fall.

“The Viking Track Classic was his favorite day of the year, for sure,” Montgomery head coach Melody Karpinski said on Thursday. “It was just such a special day for everyone but for him in particular. Renaming it after him just makes sense.”

The meet is set to begin around 8:30 a.m. and conclude around 6 p.m.

This will also be just the second year that the Montgomery meet has featured invitational events, reserved for the best of the best. While this section may be a tad lean this year — due to scheduling conflicts around prom at a few local schools — Karpinski still feels a number of meet records could be in jeopardy.

“I think a lot of meet records are going to be broken on Saturday,” she said.

Here’s a look at some of the top storylines, athletes and events to watch at Saturday’s Bryan Bradley Viking Classic.

Star-studded distance races

The invitational 1,600-meter races may be some of the most exciting events of the day.

The boys’ 1,600 will feature a thrilling matchup between Caden Carney of Tamalpais, the reigning Division 3 cross country state champ, and local standouts Jude DeVries of Montgomery and Noe Vieyra of Maria Carrillo.

DeVries holds the fastest local time in the event this season at 4 minutes, 19.56 seconds, while Vieyra is just behind with a 4:20.51. Those two marks are 10th and 11th in the North Coast Section this season.

Carney’s strongest event is the 3,200 — his time of 8:59.34 is tops in the NCS and 16th in the state — but he’ll forgo that race on Saturday to focus on the 1,600 and 800. He’s the top seed in both events and boasts a qualifying time in the 1,600 of 4:18.

With Carney dropping the 3,200, the race opens up for a few locals. DeVries, Sonoma Academy’s Colby Tiernan and Santa Rosa’s Andrew Stevens are seeded No. 2-4.

In the girls’ 1,600, Montgomery freshman phenom Hanne Thomsen will have a chance to break Julia Stamps’ record of 4:50.5, which has stood since 1996. Thomsen’s qualifying time is 4:49.02.

Like Carney, Thomsen will not be running in the 3,200, her best event, to instead focus on the 1,600 and 800. She’s the top seed in both events.

“She’s run two really strong 3,200-meter races at both of those invitationals (Arcadia and Stanford) and is in a really good spot in the 3,200, so we’re going to mix it up,” Karpinski said.

With no Thomsen in the field, Sonoma Academy’s Athena Ryan assumes the top seed in the 3,200 and stacks up to be Thomsen’s toughest competition in the 1,600 as the second seed.

Santa Rosa’s multi-event star

Cocome McKamey has had a breakout junior campaign for Santa Rosa and will look to continue her strong season on Saturday.

She’s the top seed in three events — the invitational 100 and 300 hurdles, as well as the long jump.

Currently, she owns the top marks in the Redwood Empire in all three events and is top five in the NCS in each. The meet records in the 300 hurdles and long jump might be just out of her range, but the 100 hurdles record of 15.07 is well within her reach.

“She’s definitely a star athlete for Sonoma County,” Karpinski said. “Definitely someone to watch.”

Blink and you’ll miss them

While the fields for the sprints don’t feature any section leaders, there will be no shortage of fleet-footed local standouts going toe to toe.

The top three seeds in the girls’ 400 invitational are a potent trio of Redwood Empire runners in Santa Rosa’s Lola Cook, Casa Grande’s Carly Guerrero and St. Helena’s Eva Bowen.

It’s more of the same in the girls’ 200 invitational as Santa Rosa standout and Cal Poly commit Kassidy Schroth looks to be the favorite but will face some stiff competition from West County’s Elena King.

Three of the top four seeds in the boys’ 200 are locals as well. Rancho Cotate’s Jacob Pruitt and Sai Vadrawale are the top two seeds, respectively, and Santa Rosa’s Elijah Hansen checks in at No. 4.

Also be sure to catch West County’s Ethan Dierke in the 300 hurdles and Santa Rosa’s Alex Manning in the 110 high hurdles. They’re the top seeds in each event and boast top-five marks in the section.

Tight race in boys’ 800

Carney may be the top seed in the invitational 800, but Piner’s Jared Hayes could give him a run for his money. The junior just set a personal record in the event with a 1:58.07, less than .20 seconds behind the top seed from Tamalpais.

Field events

Outside of McKamey in the long jump, a few other locals should be in the hunt for some high marks in field events.

Maria Carrillo junior Lily Mulligan, one of the best pole vaulters in Redwood Empire history, could shatter the meet record of 11 feet, 10 inches. Her season best stands at 12-05, which ranks second in the NCS.

The boys’ shot put and discus could also feature some battles between Eureka’s Josh Mahle and Santa Rosa’s Jordan Zamora. They’re the No. 1 and 2 seeds, respectively, in each event and hold top-10 marks in the section.

