Montgomery’s Hanne Thomsen one of three local winners at Clovis Invitational

Montgomery sophomore Hanne Thomsen ran away from the field at the prestigious Clovis Invitational Meet at Fresno’s Woodward Park on Saturday, winning the Championship Girls 5K race with a time of 17 minutes, four seconds — 24 seconds ahead of the next fastest finisher.

Thomsen’s time was the fastest in the entire field of nearly 600 runners and checks in at No. 3 all-time in Redwood Empire history at Woodward Park, the site of the CIF state championship meet. Julia Stamps of Santa Rosa ran a 16:43 in 1996 and Amber Trotter of Ukiah ran 16:55 in 2001, according to redwoodempirerunning.com.

The championship race was supposed to feature Thomsen facing off against Ventura sophomore Sadie Engelhardt, one of the top runners in the country, but Engelhardt withdrew before the race.

Thomsen was not the only local winner in Clovis. Montgomery senior Jude DeVries won the Medium Schools Varsity Boys race with a time of 15:26.8, good for 24th out of the complete field of 700 boys.

Also bringing home a win was Maria Carrillo freshman Trenton Dawson, who won the Small-Medium Schools Frosh-Soph race with a time of 17:24.7. The Pumas won the team title in that same division.

Here are the top five local finishers from Clovis. For complete and detailed results, go to redwoodempirerunning.com.

Girls

1. Hanne Thomsen, So., Montgomery, 17:05

2. Athena Ryan, Jr., Sonoma Academy, 18:32

3. Seelah Kittelstrom, So., Montgomery, 18:40

4. Amrie Lacefield, So., Montgomery, 19:31

5. Gracie Trenam, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 19:41

Boys

1. Jude DeVries, Sr., Montgomery, 15:27

2. Tiernan Colby, Sr., Sonoma Academy, 16:01

3. Grant Sanderson, Jr., Maria Carrillo, 16:34

4. Benjamin Choe, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 16:52

5. Cleo McClain, Sr., St. Helena, 16:59

