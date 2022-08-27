More prep football: Rancho Cotate, Cardinal Newman win openers; Santa Rosa falls short

Rancho Cotate, the projected cream of the crop in Sonoma County, started the 2022 prep football season off right with a dominating 42-16 road victory against Las Lomas of Walnut Creek Friday night.

The Cougars were down 9-0 after the first quarter before scoring six unanswered touchdowns for the smashing win.

“Other than a couple of first-quarter mishaps, it was a pretty complete game,” Rancho Cotate (1-0) coach Gehrig Hotaling said. “We got punched in the mouth in the first quarter, but we responded nicely after that.”

Rancho Cotate quarterback Liam Keeney had a stellar night — 20-of-25 passing for 277 yards with four touchdown tosses and one interception. He also ran for a 3-yard touchdown.

“Liam was unreal,” Hotaling said. “He was super poised and in total command of the offense.”

The Cougars’ victory was substantially easier than last year’s last-second 38-31 home win versus the Knights (0-1).

Trailing 9-0 early in the second quarter, the Cougars’ line blocked a long field goal attempt by Las Lomas. Rancho Cotate’s Sai Vadrawale scooped up the ball and jaunted for a 45-yard touchdown to narrow the deficit to 9-7. More importantly, the return sparked the comeback for Rancho Cotate.

“That play swung the whole momentum of the game and we caught on fire after that,” Hotaling said. “We had a lot more bodies to throw at them. We wore them down in the second half. Our roster size compared to theirs was to our advantage.”

Rancho Cotate scored another touchdown midway through the second quarter to lead 14-9 at the half. Two touchdowns each in the third and fourth quarters by the Cougars put the game on ice.

Vadrawale caught touchdown passes from Kenney of 22 and 12 yards. Cougars receivers Dylan Gagnon and Eric Rodriguez also had scoring catches.

Rancho Cotate’s defense earned its keep by playing lockdown ball for the final three quarters to allow the offense to roll up points without reciprocation from Las Lomas. The Cougars had two interceptions on defense.

“Our defense played incredible, especially the secondary,” Hotaling said. “The secondary is the strength of our team.”

CARDINAL NEWMAN 34, SAN LEANDRO 7

The visiting Cardinals (1-0) overwhelmed the Pirates (0-1) of San Leandro early by amassing a 34-0 lead at halftime and then sailing to the easy win.

The Cardinals’ top-notch performance was punctuated by a stingy defense and rugged offensive ground game.

“Our defense did a great job — it played lights out. We tackled better than I expected,” Cardinal Newman coach Richard Sanchez said. “We had a lot of pressure on the edges on defense.”

Santino Acevedo had six carries for 120 yards and two touchdowns (59 and 45 yards). Kase Severson rushed for 72 yards on seven carries with an 11-yard touchdown run.

Cardinal Newman’s running attack prospered despite the Pirates’ defense frequently loading the box with a kitchen sink of defenders.

“We just ran the ball pretty hard. Running the ball against a loaded box is important. I think even a few of their coaches were in the box,” Sanchez joked. “Acevedo was fantastic on both sides of the ball.”

In the air, Cardinals quarterback Matt Hilden was 10-of-24 for 117 yards and two touchdowns — a 54-yarder to Zachary Kelly and a 9-yarder to Jonah Bertoli.

On defense for Cardinal Newman, Severson had nine tackles and Jesse Meyer had eight tackles and a sack. Jamari Gentry and Nicholas Ayre both had interceptions to lead the Cardinals’ secondary.

Cardinal Newman lost at home last season to San Leandro by two points and Sanchez said revenge was a motivating factor in this year’s win.

“You never want to lose a season opener,” Sanchez said. “Week 1, I’m happy but not satisfied.”

SAN RAFAEL 24, SANTA ROSA 8

The host Panthers (0-1) made a litany of mistakes that cost them dearly in a season-opening loss to the Bulldogs (1-0). Santa Rosa was up 8-6 three minutes into the third quarter but gave up 18 unanswered points down the stretch to take the loss.

“We did not play very well. We made a lot of physical and mental mistakes, like being out of position. We had too many missed tackles. We got in the red zone twice and didn’t score,” Santa Rosa coach Roy Keegan said. “We got a little too tired at the end of the game and they started gashing us on the ground.”

Santa Rosa’s lone score came on a 56-yard run by quarterback Nolan Bankston and a subsequent two-point conversion.

There were some bright spots on the defensive side of the ball for the Panthers. Adam Lemus had 12 tackles and Louweghie Arriaga had 11. Sir Jalen Jones had an interception.

“We have to put this behind us because we play Thursday against Petaluma,” Keegan said. “We need to clean up the mistakes.”