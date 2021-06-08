Subscribe

Morey, 76ers fined for team president's Stephen Curry tweet

ASSOCIATED PRESS
June 7, 2021, 11:08PM

NEW YORK (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers and their president of basketball operations, Daryl Morey, have each been fined $75,000 for a tweet Morey sent about Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry.

Morey and the team were fined for violating the NBA's anti-tampering rule, the league announced Monday.

On Thursday, Morey tweeted “join 'em” with a screenshot of a social media post by Stephen Curry praising his brother, Seth, who had scored 30 points for the Sixers the night before in a playoff series-ending win over Washington.

Morey replied to the tweet to clarify he only meant “we are all thrilled” Seth Curry is on the Philadelphia roster.

It was not the first time Morey's Twitter account got him in trouble with the league. In 2019, Morey's tweet supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong led to backlash in China, where the NBA has a large fan base and financial interests. Morey was the Houston Rockets' general manager at the time.

