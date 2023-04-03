Kyle Larson spent the week watching videos of his 10-win, 2021 championship season, he said, “to remind myself that I used to be good."

He still is. Larson pulled away on a restart with 14 laps to go and easily won the NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond Raceway on Sunday.

"I just really wanted to look at old tape of myself and see where my mindset was and to see my confidence," Larson said after his 20th career victory in NASCAR's top series.

Larson started the final green flag run with Hendrick Motorsports teammate Josh Berry to his outside and beat Berry into the first turn. Berry, who is filling in for the injured Chase Elliott, held on for second, followed by Ross Chastain, Christopher Bell and Kevin Harvick.

It's the third victory of the season for the four-car Hendrick team and came less than a week after a 100-point penalty against each driver for using an illegal part was overturned by a NASCAR appeals panel. It also came with a fill-in crew chief in Kevin Meendering because the appeals panel upheld the four-race suspensions of all four team crew chiefs.

“I was just happy to fill a gap and help those guys out in a tough situation,” Meendering said. “This is a testament to all the hard work but those guys on that team and to Hendrick Motorsports,”

Chevrolet took the top three spots and has now won five of the seven races this season.

All the Hendrick cars except for Berry ran in contention all race, with William Byron, the only two-time winner this season, leading a race-high 117 laps and running fourth for a restart with 21 laps to go. The field bunched up heading into Turn 1, and Bell hit his left rear quarter panel, sending Byron spinning into the wall. He finished 24th.

“It looked like the 1 (Chastain) was inside the 20 (Bell) and the 20 overcooked the corner, had the fronts locked up and nailed us in the left rear,” Byron said. “It is what it is. I had a great race car."

Bell said he was trying to keep Chastain at bay.

“I tried to protect from him going to the inside and he still made it three-wide there at the last minute and there wasn’t enough room,” he said.

The cars never got on the track on Saturday because of rain, leading NASCAR to give them an extra set of tires, and even then, teams pitted for lightly used scuffs for the final green flag run. That paid off big for Berry and Michael McDowell, who stayed on the track during the previous green flag stop, then got the caution that made it pay off.

“Everybody on the team made some great calls,” Berry said. “I'm so glad they tried something different there at the end to just get us up front.”

McDowell turned it into a sixth-place finish. Todd Gilliland, the third driver who stayed on the track, turned in a 15th-place finish.

“Our car was really good on the long run and I think we were gonna be 15th or 16th, so you might as well go for it and see if you can’t come up with something good and it worked out,” McDowell said.

IndyCar

Josef Newgarden won at Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, Texas for the second consecutive year when a thrilling wheel-to-wheel battle with Pato O'Ward came to a sudden halt by a crash behind them.

Newgarden and O'Ward — at one point the only two drivers on the lead lap — frantically swapped the lead over and over during the final third of the race, and neither showed any inclination to lift off the gas in the fight for the win. The two even bumped wheels at nearly 215 mph with two laps remaining.

But then Romain Grosjean crashed while running fifth as the leaders took the white flag, IndyCar threw the caution and Newgarden won under yellow. It was the third career victory at Texas for Newgarden, who won in a Chevrolet for Team Penske. He led a race-high 123 of the 250 laps.

O'Ward, in a Chevy for Arrow McLaren, has opened the new IndyCar season with back-to-back second-place finishes. He nearly won the opener at St. Petersburg until an engine blip allowed him to be passed by Marcus Ericsson for the victory.

O'Ward, who led 91 laps and used three-wide moves to stay at the front, is IndyCar's new points leader.

Alex Palou finished third for Chip Ganassi Racing and was followed by David Malukas of Dale Coyne Racing and Ganassi driver Scott Dixon in a pack of Honda-powered drivers.

Scott McLaughlin of Penske was sixth and followed by Colton Herta, in his first race without his father, Bryan, as his strategist in a personnel change made at Andretti Autosport. Only seven drivers finished on the lead lap.

Formula One

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen claimed his first Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne in remarkable circumstances after a chaotic F1 race filled with drama from the green light to the checkered flag.

BodyText_News: Although Red Bull’s first triumph in Melbourne since 2011 was expected, the carnage that unfolded in the latter stages of the race at Albert Park made it an extremely hard-fought win.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who drove superbly in his Mercedes, finished second, while Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso took third spot on the podium.

“That is a really good weekend for us. I am happy with that,” Verstappen said to his team on radio.

Verstappen had appeared to be coasting to victory with an eight-second lead when debris from Kevin Magnussen’s Haas forced the second of three red flags in the race with three laps remaining.

On the restart, Verstappen was able to hold Hamilton to the first turn as bedlam unfolded behind his Red Bull, sparking a massive reshuffle of the finishing order in the 58-lap race.

Alonso, who had challenged Hamilton for second throughout much of the race, was hit by Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz on the first corner of the restart. Sainz, whose Ferrari showed good speed throughout the race, was issued with a five-second penalty that relegated him to 12th.

Williams driver Logan Sargeant also drove into the back of Nyck de Vries and Alpine’s Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly also crashed.