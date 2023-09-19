EAST LANSING, Michigan — Michigan State University has told Mel Tucker it intends to fire him as head football coach, for cause, the university announced Monday, in a swift and stunning fall from grace for a man who signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension less than two years ago.

Michigan State athletic director Alan Haller released a statement Monday afternoon.

“I, with the support of administration and board, have provided Mel Tucker with written notice of intent to terminate his contract for cause. This notification process is required as part of his existing contract," Haller said in a university statement. "The notice provides Tucker with seven calendar days to respond and present reasons to me and the interim president as to why he should not be terminated for cause.

“This action does not conclude the ongoing Office for Civil Rights case; that rigorous process will continue.”

Being fired for cause would cost Tucker more than $80 million. A message sent to his attorney wasn't immediately returned Monday afternoon.

Michigan State said it plans no additional comment Monday, beyond Haller's statements. Weekly media availability, typically held Monday, will take place Tuesday.

The university initially suspended Tucker without pay Sept. 10, pending the results of a Title IX investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct.

A resolution hearing on those allegations still is set to be heard the week of Oct. 5, but Michigan State leadership decided to cut ties with Tucker now, signaling that even a positive outcome for Tucker in the hearing wasn't going to be enough to save his job. A clause in Tucker's contract extension said it could be voided if any of his actions were to cause embarrassment to the university.

Earlier this month, USA Today published allegations by Brenda Tracy, a sexual assault survivor and advocate who had befriended Tucker after being hired to speak to his players and other athletes on campus. Eventually, Tracy said, Tucker wanted more out of the friendship, and in one phone call between the two, he masturbated.

Tucker didn't deny he masturbated, but he has said the nature of the call and his actions were consensual. Tracy said they were not.

Tracy filed a complaint in December, and in March, the university launched an outside investigation. The investigation was completed in July, with a hearing set for October.

Tucker was allowed to continue coaching, but was told he couldn't have any contact with Tracy, and Haller said he put in place increased oversight over Tucker. But when USA Today published its report, which included detailed information from the Title IX report as well as phone records provided by Tracy, Haller made the decision to suspend Tucker. Michigan State interim president Teresa K. Woodruff has said university leadership chose not to learn the details of the report, out of fairness for both parties, and only learned them from USA Today.

Tracy said she went public with USA Today in order to take control of her own story after learning her identity had been leaked to another, unknown media outlet.

The university on Sunday announced it was launching an investigation into the source of the leak, at the request of trustee Dianne Byrum earlier in the week. Trustees, like Haller and Woodruff, were told of the Title IX inquiry early in the process but were not given details of the allegations as the investigation moved long.

Tucker has called Tracy's allegations "completely false," saying their relationship was consensual. He suggested the Title IX investigation carries an "ulterior motive designed to terminate my contract based on some other factor such as a desire to avoid any (Larry) Nasser (sic) taint, or my race or gender." He called the upcoming hearing "a sham."

In a four-page letter sent to Tucker's representatives on Monday, detailing the reasons behind the termination, Haller wrote, in part, "The university has become aware of various facts that have led to the unfortunate decision to terminate your employment for cause. At this point, the university has amassed a body of undisputed evidence of misconduct that warrants termination for cause."

Tucker coached the first two games of the season, wins over Central Michigan and Richmond. Harlon Barnett is the interim coach, and former head coach Mark Dantonio was named an associate coach and was on the sidelines for Michigan State's 41-7 loss to No. 8 Washington on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Tucker, 51, was named head coach at Michigan State in February 2020, days after Dantonio, the winningest coach in program history, surprisingly announced his retirement. Tucker originally turned down an offer from then-athletic director Bill Beekman, even telling donors at Colorado he was staying in Boulder.