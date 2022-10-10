Subscribe

Musgrove pitches hometown Padres past Mets 6-0 and into NLDS

MIKE FITZPATRICK
ASSOCIATED PRESS
October 9, 2022, 7:48PM
Updated 20 minutes ago

NEW YORK — Joe Musgrove brushed off chants of “Cheater!” after a bizarre spot check by umpires on the mound, pitching his hometown San Diego Padres into the next round of the playoffs Sunday night with seven innings of one-hit ball in a 6-0 victory over the New York Mets.

Trent Grisham hit an RBI single and made a terrific catch in center field that helped the Padres take the best-of-three National League wild-card series 2-1. Austin Nola and Juan Soto each had a two-run single.

San Diego 6, N.Y. Mets 0
San DiegoABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Profar lf511001.333
Soto rf402200.333
Machado 3b502102.231
Bell dh511002.231
Cronenworth 2b500002.000
Myers 1b400001.000
Kim ss130031.250
Grisham cf212110.500
Nola c302200.444
Totals34610649
New YorkABRHBIBBSOAvg.
Nimmo cf400000.333
Marte rf300010.167
Lindor ss300001.200
Alonso 1b301000.300
McNeil 2b300001.182
Canha lf300001.000
Vogelbach dh300001.000
Escobar 3b300001.333
Nido c300003.125
Totals2801018
San Diego0201100206100
New York000000000010

LOB – San Diego 8, New York 2. 2B – Machado (1). RBIs – Nola 2 (2), Grisham (3), Machado (3), Soto 2 (2). SB – Kim (1). CS – Soto (1). S – Soto, Nola.

Runners left in scoring position – San Diego 4 (Profar 2, Myers 2); New York 1 (McNeil). RISP – San Diego 4 for 11; New York 0 for 2.

Runners moved up – Cronenworth, Lindor.

San DiegoIPHRERBBSONPERA
Musgrove, W, 1-07⅔10015860.00
Suarez1⅔00002110.00
Hader1⅔00001170.00
New YorkIPHRERBBSONPERA
Bassitt, L, 0-14⅔33332616.75
Peterson1⅔21100124.50
Smith1⅔10001150.00
Lugo20002200.00
Givens122111213.50
Díaz1⅔10001130.00
May1⅔00002100.00

Inherited runners-scored – Givens 2-0, Díaz 2-2. HBP – Smith (Grisham).

Umpires – Home, Chris Conroy; First, Alfonso Marquez; Second, Bruce Dreckman; Third, Ben May; Right, Chris Guccione; Left, Adrian Johnson.

T – 3:04. A – 39,241 (41,922).

San Diego advanced to face the top-seeded Los Angeles Dodgers in a best-of-five Division Series beginning Tuesday — ensuring the Padres will play in front of their home fans in the postseason for the first time in 16 years when they return to Petco Park for Game 3.

“We know that. We would love for them to be able to see some postseason games,” manager Bob Melvin said Sunday afternoon. “To an extent, we feel like they’re a part of us.”

It was the fifth time the Padres have won a playoff series. They took a first-round matchup against St. Louis in their own ballpark with no fans permitted after the pandemic-shortened 2020 season before being swept in the Division Series by the eventual World Series champion Dodgers.

For the Mets, a scintillating season ended with a whimper at home in front of empty seats. Baseball’s biggest spenders won 101 games — the second-most in franchise history — but were unable to hold off Atlanta in the NL East after sitting atop the division for all but six days.

New York was up by 10½ games on June 1 and seven on Aug. 10 before finally ceding control last weekend. The defending World Series champions snatched away their fifth consecutive division title and a first-round playoff bye on the strength of a head-to-head sweep in Atlanta — and the Mets never fully recovered.

New York ace Max Scherzer got rocked in a Game 1 loss to San Diego and, after the Mets won Game 2 behind Jacob deGrom to stave off elimination, they mustered almost nothing against Musgrove.

No. 3 starter Chris Bassitt lasted just four innings, giving up three runs and three hits with three costly walks to batters near the bottom of the order.

Pete Alonso’s leadoff single in the fifth and Starling Marte’s walk to start the seventh were the only base runners permitted by Musgrove in his first career postseason start.

Robert Suarez and Josh Hader finished the one-hitter.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:

  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor

Our Network

The Press Democrat
Sonoma Index-Tribune
Petaluma Argus Courier
North Bay Business Journal
Sonoma Magazine
Bite Club Eats
La Prensa Sonoma
Sonoma County Gazette