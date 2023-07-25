To say Napa High School graduate Brock Bowers had a successful sophomore season at the University of Georgia is quite the understatement.

Bowers put together one of the best seasons ever by a tight end in Georgia history, which culminated in a seven-catch, 152-yard performance in the national championship game against Texas Christian University. The Bulldogs won 38-7 and captured their second-straight national title.

In total, the Napa product had 63 receptions for 942 yards and seven touchdowns, good for a whopping average of 15 yards per catch. He ran nine times for 109 yards and three scores, as well. He won the John Mackey award as the nation’s best tight end.

But Bowers, who is already drawing comparisons to the likes of San Francisco 49ers star tight end George Kittle, is planning on improving for this next year.

“I wanted to put on some weight in the offseason, so I was able to put on a few pounds and maintain speed,” said Bowers, who on Georgia’s official roster is listed at 6-foot-4, 230 pounds.

“I think a big thing for me is, not that I’m the older dude in the room, is try to be more of a leader. That’s what I’ve been focusing on.”

Even with his success, Bowers has always been connected to the community. In fact he was just back home in late June, for the 2023 Brock Bowers Football and Cheer Camp held at Napa High School.

During the camp, he watched kids participate in multiple drills and held multiple Q&A sessions, which focused mostly on Brock’s favorite sports teams.

“They kept asking what my favorite sports team’s were, and they would boo me if it wasn’t the Giants, Warriors or 49ers,” Brock said with a chuckle.

“I went with the 49ers and Giants, but I couldn’t go with the Warriors.”

Turns out, Brock’s favorite basketball team centers is whichever LeBron James is on.

“It was fun to do the camp, because I did the same kind of camp when I was younger,” Bowers continued. “It was fun to see all of the kids out there.”

Regardless, it’s clear the Napa community loves Bowers — and he sure is feeling it.

“I still stay in contact with a bunch of the coaches and a bunch of people back home,” Bowers said. “I always see them whenever I go home too so it’s always good...I’ll go back as much as I can.”

With all Bowers has accomplished so far on the football field, there is a big event next spring that he is now eligible for: the NFL draft.

Georgia has had 25 players drafted over the past two drafts, more than any other school. While most of those players are from the stout defense that Bulldogs are known for, Bowers, if he attends, will show the prowess of the Georgia offense.

But if he’ll tell you one thing, the draft is at the back of his mind.

“Yeah, it’s in the back of my mind, I mean I’ll talk about it with my parents and stuff,” Bowers said.

“I’m just focused on the season and doing everything I can, it won’t matter if I go out there and don’t play well this season at all. We’ll see what happens.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O'Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @kodoherty22.