Athlete accolades: SRJC Hall of Fame dinner; local gymnasts headed to nationals

SRJC to hit the greens, induct Hall of Famers

Santa Rosa Junior College will pair its annual Athletics Hall of Fame fundraiser and dinner this month with a round of golf at Santa Rosa Golf and Country Club.

The tournament begins at 9 a.m. Monday, May 13, with the Hall of Fame reception and dinner to follow beginning at 4 p.m. This year’s honorees are football player Chauncey Ako, the 2004 and 2005 women’s swimming and diving teams, basketball player Jen Tsurumoto and former baseball coach and athletic director Ron Myers.

For tickets to the golf tournament and/or the dinner, visit give.santarosa.edu.

Napa gym’s trio set for national championships

Three high school gymnasts who train at Napa’s Mastery of Sports facility will be competing at USA Gymnastics’ national championships next week in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Casa Grande senior Leif Halstead and Quest Forward senior Morgan Stump will be returning to the national men’s competition for the second and fourth years, respectively. Adelia May Occhipinti, a freshman at Montgomery, will be part of the women’s competition for the first time.

All three shined in state and regional competitions to book their tickets to next week’s meet. For more information, see www.masteryofsports.com.

Coaches needed at local high schools

If you’ve ever wanted to offer your sports expertise to future generations, a couple of local high school programs are in need of coaches for the upcoming school year that begins this fall.

Petaluma High School is looking for help with its football program, including the freshmen team. Anyone interested can email head coach Rick Krist at rkrist@petk12.org.

Healdsburg High School is looking for a varsity boys basketball coach after Jacob Pruitt recently stepped down. Interested parties can contact Athletic Director Josh Cavanagh at jcavanagh@husd.com.