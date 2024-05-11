Oak: (1) Cardinal Newman 5, (2) Ukiah 1

The Cardinals won their fourth straight NBL-Oak Tournament pennant Friday night at Rec Park in Healdsburg as they beat the Wildcats for the third time this season.

Cardinal Newman (21-5) plated three runs in the first and then rode the hot hand of ace Josh Jannicelli to the victory, their eighth in a row following a 3-2 nonleague loss to Casa Grande three weeks ago.

Jannicelli struck out nine with two walks and four hits over six innings of one-run ball to improve to 10-1 on the year. He got an early cushion thanks to RBI hits from Jack Pezzolo and Isaac Phelps in the first.

Pezzolo scored Tanner Bradley from second with one out on an RBI single, and three batters later Phelps hit a towering shot to the tall fence in left center that came up a foot short of a home run. It still scored a pair, landed Phelps at third and gave Newman a quick 3-0 advantage.

Issac Phelps misses a HR by a foot, but his RBI triple still brings home a pair and Newman leaps out to a quick 3-0 lead. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/UVe5txpe7J — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) May 11, 2024

“I started sprinting out and then I looked out and I couldn’t really tell what was going on,” Phelps said of his two-run triple. “The wind was blowing out and I thought I got all of it. I was a little disappointed when it dropped and I probably could have scored if I kept running hard around third, but can’t complain.”

Ukiah (15-7) made good contact on a few pitches from Jannicelli in the opening frame, but the junior ace settled into a groove and recording his next five outs all via strikeout following the first.

Jannicelli carried the shutout into the fifth inning before Ukiah finally broke through. A leadoff walk led to a two-out RBI single from Takoda Newman to make it 3-1 and giving the Wildcats some momentum into the later innings.

The Cardinals quickly snuffed it out, responding with a run of their own in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single from Konnor Rodnick. They added another run for insurance in the bottom of the sixth on a fielder’s choice to establish the 5-1 lead. The damage could have been worse in several innings had Ukiah not made a handful of timely defensive plays. In all, the Cardinals left 10 runners on base.

Newman answers right back B5, RBI knock for @konnor_rodnick to make it 4-1.



Threatening for more, two on with one out. Ukiah making a pitching change. #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/jLbLJRfd5k — Gus Morris (@JustGusPD) May 11, 2024

“This was the kind of game I expected,” Cardinal Newman head coach Derek DeBenedetti said. “Tough all the way to the end.”

“My favorite part tonight, besides Jannicelli, was our defense,” DeBenedetti added. “We played clean, no errors, been playing some good defense of late, and we really hit the ball hard. Had a lot of quality at-bats.”

Rodnick, Pezzolo and Tanner Bradley each finished with a pair of hits and Bradley, an Oregon commit, struck out the side in the seventh to seal the win. The Cardinals outhit the Wildcats 10-4 and now haven’t allowed more than three runs in a game in nearly a month.

“We’ve been hot,” Phelps said. “Looking back at our lineup today, there wasn’t a spot in our lineup where I didn’t trust a guy would hit a ball hard or do something to change the game. Just feels great to have that much confidence in our offense.”

The Cardinals, ranked No. 22 in the state by CalHi Sports, will very likely be named the No. 1 seed in Division 2 for the North Coast Section playoffs, which begin next week. The Cardinals won NCS titles at Division 3 the past two seasons and even graduating 19 seniors last year, they’ll still be the team to beat this year in Division 2.

“We’re really growing as a team, and we’ve had to,” Jannicelli said. “Some of these other teams have had guys on varsity for a couple years, so we needed to do it and at this point in the season, we’re ready to go for playoffs.”

Ukiah could face the Cardinals again in the postseason sometime later this month. The Wildcats could very well be named a top five seed for the NCS Division 2 playoffs.

Redwood: (3) Santa Rosa 7, (4) Healdsburg 2

In the first game of the day at Rec Park, the Panthers captured their first NBL tournament title, taking the Redwood Division championship over the Greyhounds.

Similarly to Newman in the nightcap, Santa Rosa (12-13-1) jumped out to an early lead, held off a comeback attempt, added a few late runs and got a stellar performance from its starting pitcher en route to the win.

Sophomore Danile Mills went six innings with five hits, two earned runs and two walks to earn the win on the mound for the third-seeded Panthers, who led 4-0 after one. Cal Faircloth highlighted the four-run first with a two-run double.