Baseball

No. 3 Petaluma 8, American Canyon 0

There have been plenty of no-hitters thrown in high school games that last five innings with a mercy rule. But the complete-game, seven-inning no-hitter? That’s still as rare as they come.

Which is why the feat accomplished by Petaluma’s James Dole is all that more impressive. Dole didn’t allow a single hit on the mound in Petaluma’s (14-7, 7-3 Vine Valley Athletic League) 8-0 win over American Canyon (11-11, 4-6), and he also struck out 14 batters.

In fact, only two walks separated him from a perfect game.

Dole’s outing was most certainly backed by the Trojans offense, which scored eight runs on eight hits, including four runs in the opening frame.

Bryce Billings (four RBIs) and Flynn Shoop (two RBIs) led Petaluma at the plate, as they scored twice in the third and fifth innings to put the game to bed.

Billings hit a two-run homer in the third, and ripped a two-run single to left field in the fifth inning for his four RBIs. Shoop did all his damage in the first, with a two-run single to left.

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 13, Rancho Cotate 2

The Cardinals rode a strong outing on the bump from Josh Jannicelli, as well as scoring nine runs in the first three frames, to sweep Rancho Cotate.

Jack Pezzolo had a stellar day at the plate for Newman (15-5, 7-0 NBL-Oak), going 3-for-4 with one run scored and three RBIs. Charlie Slater was the other Newman standout offensively, going 2-for-2 with three runs scored and two RBIs.

Jannicelli went four strong innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out seven.

Camden Hennington led Rancho (9-11, 4-4) at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

No. 2 Casa Grande 2, Justin-Siena 0

The Gauchos earned the series split with the Braves, scoring once in the first and again in the fourth to avenge their Tuesday loss.

Danny Mercado was on fire for Casa (14-6, 7-3 VVAL), as he only allowed three hits while striking out six to earn the win on the mound. Everet Johnson started the game for the Braves (12-7, 5-5), and he allowed two runs on seven hits while striking out five.

JT Summers and Austin Steeves were the difference makers at the plate for the Gauchos, as they each drove in a run. Braeden Butler, Jason Gray and Noah Giovannelli each delivered a hit for Justin-Siena.

No. 5 Vintage 10, Napa 0 (6)

The Crushers (12-8, 8-1 VVAL), already up 3-0, erupted for seven runs in the bottom of the sixth to beat Napa (8-15, 1-11) and remain atop the VVAL standings.

Noah Piersig went the full six innings on the mound for Vintage, allowing just two hits and zero runs while striking out seven.

John Bullock was the star at the plate, as he drove in five runs in a 3-for-4 day for Vintage. Dario Freschi, who went 2-for-3 with two runs scored, also had a good outing offensively.

No. 6 Maria Carrillo 4, No. 7 Windsor 1

The Jaguars couldn’t replicate their walk-off magic again against Maria Carrillo, as the Pumas scored three times in the bottom of the sixth to split the series.

Lorenzo Parker’s sacrifice fly broke the 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth, and that was followed by a Tristan Jordan RBI single. Then, with the bases loaded and two outs, Cooper Bluestone was hit by a pitch, scoring the final run of the game.

Tommy McPhee got the win on the mound for the Pumas (10-8, 3-5 NBL-Oak), going six innings while allowing one run on four hits and striking out five. Parker earned the save with one inning in relief.

Micah Sanders took the loss for Windsor (8-7-1, 5-3), as he allowed four runs on six hits in 5⅓ innings of work, striking out six.

Healdsburg 9, Sonoma Academy 0

The Greyhounds scored five runs in the opening frame and never looked back, picking up a nonleague win Thursday afternoon.

Isaiah Robles and Wyatt Dugan led the way offensively, with Robles driving in three runs and Dugan two. Hayden Mariani went 2-for-4 to lead Healdsburg (11-10, 405 NBL-Redwood) in hits.

On the mound, Eric Nielsen got the win, going six innings strong and allowing four hits while striking out six batters from Sonoma Academy (6-6, 3-2 NCL II).

Softball

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 3, Windsor 1

The Cardinals just continue to churn out league wins.

They only scored three runs, but it was all they needed to beat Windsor on Thursday. Callie Howard put on yet another vintage Callie Howard display in the circle, allowing just one run on four hits while striking out 10 in 6⅓ innings of work.

Christell McCormick was the kickstarter on the day, as her two-run single in the second opened the scoring. Andrea Mansbery’s double an inning later gave Newman (15-5, 5-2 NBL-Oak) a cushion.

Windsor would score once in the bottom of the seventh, when Isabel Uricoechea doubled to left, scoring Demi Lagourge.

Mia Avila took the loss for Windsor (8-7, 5-2), hurling a complete game and allowing three runs on seven hits.

No. 5 Rancho Cotate 5, Montgomery 2

The Cougars got back to their winning ways Thursday, scoring all five runs across the fifth and sixth innings.

After being down in a 2-0 hole, the Cougars’ bats woke up, as RBI singles by Paige Vranesevich and Alex Schmelzel tied the game at two.

Tehani Guerrero’s two-run double in the sixth gave Rancho (10-7, 5-3 NBL-Oak) the lead for good, and Kailey Yahya followed that up with a fielder’s choice to score another.

Schmelzel got the win in the circle, throwing a complete game and allowing two runs on five hits while striking out seven. Sarah Habkirk took the loss for Monty (3-9-1, 0-7), allowing five runs on seven hits while striking out six over six innings.

No. 7 Maria Carrillo 12, Analy 5

The Pumas (11-6-1, 6-2 NBL-Oak) scored five runs across the first two frames and never looked back, as they kept their hot form going.

Analy (10-8, 1-6) did respond with a four-run third, but the Pumas answered with a four-run inning of their own in the sixth, accumulating 15 hits along the way.

Paige Richards got the win in the circle for Carrillo, going the distance and surrendering five runs on seven hits while striking out six.

Ukiah 12, Piner 8

The Wildcats (9-9, 6-1 NBL-Redwood), who scored five runs in the opening frame, capitalized on 16 Piner errors to take the top spot in the NBL-Redwood.

It was a game of catch-up early on for the Prospectors (9-8, 6-2), who scored four runs in both the third and sixth innings, but it wasn’t enough.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.