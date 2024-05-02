Baseball/softball roundup: Vintage inches closer to clinching VVAL title; St. Vincent, Piner baseball score upset wins

Softball

No. 2 Vintage 12, No. 3 American Canyon 4

The Crushers moved a win away from clinching the Vine Valley Athletic League as they finished off the league sweep of the Wolves on Wednesday.

It was 8-0 after three and Vintage (14-4-1, 10-1) never looked back.

Cienna Alvarez homered and doubled in a three-hit day with three RBIs, Malina Viruet collected three hits, including a double, with an RBI, Angie Rubalcava had three hits with an RBI and Mia Griffith and Taylor Lauritsen each drove in a pair of runs.

Viruet also earned the win in the circle, striking out four with no walks, five hits and three runs allowed in four innings. Rubalcava allowed three hits and a run over the final three innings in relief.

Deja Montgomery had two hits with a double and an RBI to pace American Canyon (15-5, 9-3). The Wolves will wrap up the regular season at Redwood on Thursday.

The Crushers will wrap up league play Thursday against Petaluma. A win over the Trojans would make Vintage the outright VVAL champs while a loss would leave the door open for second-place Casa Grande to salvage a share of the regular-season title.

Petaluma 22, Justin-Siena 0 (5)

The Trojans piled up a season-high 24 hits in a runaway victory over the Braves on Wednesday.

Twelve of the 13 players who had an at-bat for Petaluma (10-12, 5-6) recorded a hit and nine had at least two.

Among the offensive standouts were Jess Hamilton (4-for-4, double, two RBIs), Karlee Caldwell (3-for-4, double, three RBIs), Makenzee Young (2-for-3, four RBIs), Harper Miles (2-for-2, three RBIs), Mya Gonzalez (2-for-3, triple, two RBIs) and Mary Franceschi (2-for-3, double, two RBIs).

Gonzalez (two innings, hit, two strikeouts) and Franceschi (three innings, three hits, two strikeouts) combined for the shutout in the circle.

Sonoma Valley 11, Napa 3

Kassedy Midgley took care of business on both ends of the field to lead the Dragons past the Grizzles on Wednesday in VVAL action.

Midgley struck out four, walked none and allowed one earned run on three hits in a complete-game performance in the circle and had a pair of hits with a double and three RBIs at the plate.

Kayla Amormino (4-for-5, four runs, RBI), Ellie Llanos (4-for-4, three RBIs) and Natalie Broderick (2-for-4, double, two RBIs) also had big days at the plate for Sonoma Valley (10-11, 3-8), which will wrap the regular season at Justin-Siena and against Encinal later this week.

Baseball

St. Vincent 4, Montgomery 1

The Mustangs snapped a six-game losing streak to the Vikings on Wednesday thanks to the stellar pitching of Josh Malik and Nico Antonini.

The duo combined for seven strikeouts, six hits and one earned run with Malik earning the win and Antonini going the final 3⅔ innings for the save.

St. Vincent (12-10, 7-4 NBL-Redwood) led wire-to-wire and contributions from up and down its lineup.

Jacob Troy had two hits, Malik doubled with an RBI, Will Hankins had a hit with an RBI and Antonini drove in a run.

Dylan Corcoran had two hits and Lukas Walker drove in a run with a hit to pace Montgomery (12-10-1, 10-2), which has already clinched the league title.

Piner 3, Healdsburg 0

Three pitchers combined to shut out the Greyhounds and help the Prospectors snap a five-game skid Wednesday.

Grayson Bentley earned the win, striking out four with a walk and two hits over two innings, while Sokhayne Prak held things down with four strong innings of relief with four hits, four strikeouts and two walks. Brennan Steggal finished things off in a quiet seventh to earn the save.

Offensively, Garret Drefs had two hits with a triple and an RBI, Bentley had two hits with an RBI and Kellan Stiles recorded a pair of hits for Piner (3-15, 2-9).

Healdsburg fell to 11-13 overall but will finish fourth in the NBL-Redwood standings to earn a spot in the NBL league tournament next week.

St. Helena 7, Willits 6

The Saints plated two crucial runs in the fifth and got some clutch relief pitching from Christian Meineke to get past the Wolverines on Wednesday.

Meineke struck out five with no walks and no hits allowed over the final two inning to earn the save in relief of Justice Penterman, who earned the win with four strikeouts, two walks, six hits and five earned runs allowed over five innings.

Xander Kelperis doubled with an RBI, Micah Marquez had two hits with an RBI and Sam Beck drove in a pair of runs for St. Helena (13-5, 11-2), which is two games back of league-leading Kelseyville with three games to play.

Technology 22, Victory Christian Academy 10 (6)

The Titans rolled their way to a big nonleague win Wednesday, plating the second-most runs in a game this season.

Cillian Shannon led the onslaught at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a triple and six RBIs. Clay McDonell doubled with three RBIs, Austin Exelby doubled and tripled with two RBIs and Damina Padilla drove in three runs.

Technology has now won nine games in a row to improve to 15-1 overall.

