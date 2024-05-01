Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 10, No. 7 Windsor 1

The Cardinals won their fifth game in a row and are now one win away from completing their first undefeated league season in over two decades as they rolled past the Jaguars on Tuesday in their penultimate game of North Bay League Oak division play.

Josh Jannicelli picked up his ninth win of the year on the mound as he struck out six, walked none and allowed two hits over six innings of work. Jacob Moreda had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Diego Boardman doubled in a two-hit day with two RBIs and Sam Valenti and Jack Pezzolo each went 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace Newman (18-5, 9-0) offensively.

Micah Sanders had an RBI hit in the top of the sixth for Windsor (8-8-1, 5-4).

No. 2 Casa Grande 6, No. 5 Vintage 0

The Gauchos kept the possibility of hanging a league pennant alive Tuesday as they took down the league-leading Crushers in the first of their two-game Vine Valley Athletic League series to close out the regular season.

Brady Laubscher earned the win, striking out 11, walking seven and allowing four hits in five scoreless innings, before Drew Bugbee earned the two-inning save to close out the win for Casa (16-6, 8-3).

At the plate, JT Summers and Jack Hu each had two RBIs, Danny Mercado doubled with an RBI and Kalen Clemmens collected two hits.

It’s the third straight win for the Gauchos and snaps a nine-game league winning streak for the Crushers (13-9, 9-2).

The series finale at Casa Grande on Thursday will determine the league crown. If Vintage wins, it’s the outright champion, while Casa can earn a share of the pennant with a win.

Sonoma Valley 4, No. 3 Petaluma 3

The Dragons got some clutch pitching out of the bullpen from Nicolas Sebastiani to hold off a late rally from the Trojans and knock them out of the VVAL race Tuesday night.

Sebastiani yielded just one hit and struck out a pair of the final 2⅓ innings to earn the save in relief of sophomore starter Colin Buckley (4⅔ innings, five hits, three runs, five walks, four strikeouts), who earned the win. Offensively, Beau Jurasek had an RBI hit while Sebastiani, Buckley, Elias Colmenares and Grant Kiser each had a hit and a run scored.

Sonoma Valley (10-12, 4-7) leapt ahead 4-0 after four innings before Petaluma (15-8, 7-4) plated three runs in the fifth to pull it back to a one-run game the rest of the way.

No. 4 Ukiah 5, Rancho Cotate 1

The Wildcats bounced back from their loss to Newman at Oracle Park on Monday with a gutsy team win over the Cougars on Tuesday in NBL-Oak play.

Despite being outhit in the game, Ukiah (13-6, 5-4) broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the sixth to pull away from Rancho (10-12, 4-5).

Trent Ford, Kessler Koch, George Gibbs and Nate Hoben all had RBIs hits and Talen Maxwell pitched the final three innings to earn the win.

Syrus Olvera had an RBI hit for the Cougars and Daniel Eddlemon had two hits.

No. 6 Maria Carrillo 9, Analy 1

Elijah Aguilar had a stellar two-way performance and Lorenzo Parker turned in a big day at the plate to send the Cougars past the Tigers in NBL-Oak action.

Aguillar drove in three runs offensively to help his own cause on the mound, where he struck out four, walked two and allowed three hits in four scoreless innings to earn the win.

Parker, meanwhile, had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs to lead Carrillo (11-9, 4-5) offensively. Tommy McPhee added an RBI and two runs scored on a hit, while Norman Shinn struck out three in two innings out of the bullpen.

American Canyon 10, Justin-Siena 5

The Wolves scored three runs in the top of the sixth to pull away from the Braves in a very solid VVAL win Tuesday.

Kamari Antoncich doubled with four RBIs and Mason Harris doubled with three RBIs to lead the way offensively for American Canyon (12-11, 5-6). On the mound, Kaden Roberts struck out seven, walked one and allowed five runs on eight hits in 4⅓ innings and earned the win. Brady Keffer went the final 2⅔ innings with a hit and two strikeouts to earn the save.

For Justin-Siena (13-8, 5-6), Noah Giovannelli was a single away from hitting for the cycle as he finished the day 3-for-4 with a double, triple and a home run with two RBIs. Spencer Nelson added two RBIs with a double and Jason Gray went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Credo 11, Calistoga 0 (5)

Luke Gruendle struck out 13 in a one-hit shutout of the Wildcats on Tuesday to pull into a tie with Technology atop the NCL II standings.

Gruendle walked one in his 80-pitch outing and tripled with two RBIs at the plate. Tommy Simmons added three RBIs, Zach McKenna doubled with two RBIs and Thadeus Cole drove in a pair of runs for Credo (12-2, 6-1).