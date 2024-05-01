Baseball/softball roundup: Casa Grande takes series opener against Vintage; St. Vincent softball wins in walk-off and Piner pitcher throws no-hitter

The Gauchos’ baseball team remains in the hunt for a share of the league title.|
GUS MORRIS
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Standings

Baseball (* clinched league title)

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman* 9-0, 18-5

Ukiah 5-4, 13-6

Windsor 5-4, 8-8-1

Rancho Cotate 4-5, 10-12

Maria Carrillo 4-5, 11-9

NBL-Redwood

Montgomery* 10-1, 12-9-1

St. Vincent 6-4, 11-10

Santa Rosa 6-6, 10-13-1

Healdsburg 4-7, 11-12

Piner 1-9, 2-15

Analy 0-9, 5-15-2

VVAL

Vintage 9-2, 13-9

Casa Grande 8-3, 16-6

Petaluma 7-4, 15-8

Justin-Siena 5-6, 13-8

American Canyon 5-6, 12-11

Sonoma Valley 4-7, 10-12

Napa 1-11, 9-14

NCL I

Kelseyville 12-0, 14-1

St. Helena 10-2, 12-5

Fort Bragg 10-2, 15-3

Clear Lake 8-4, 8-7

Cloverdale 6-8, 7-8

Lower Lake 5-8, 6-11

Middletown 3-11, 4-15

Willits 2-11, 2-11

Upper Lake 2-12, 2-12

NCL II

Credo 6-1, 12-2

Technology 6-1, 13-1

Sonoma Academy 4-2, 7-6

Calistoga 1-6, 6-8-1

Tomales 0-7, 8-10

Softball

NBL-Oak

Cardinal Newman 6-2, 16-5

Windsor 6-2, 11-7

Rancho Cotate 6-3, 11-8

Maria Carrillo 6-3, 11-7-1

Analy 1-7, 10-9

Montgomery 0-8, 3-11-1

NBL-Redwood

Ukiah 7-1, 10-9

Piner 7-2, 10-9

St. Vincent 6-2, 11-4

Healdsburg 4-5, 9-10

Santa Rosa 1-7, 1-11

Elsie Allen 0-8, 0-10

VVAL

Vintage 9-1, 13-4-1

Casa Grande 9-2, 17-2

American Canyon 9-2, 15-4

Petaluma 4-6, 9-12

Napa 3-7, 8-10

Sonoma Valley 2-8, 9-11

Justin-Siena 0-10, 3-13

NCL I

St. Helena 11-1, 16-4

Clear Lake 10-2, 11-4

Cloverdale 9-2, 13-2

Lower Lake 5-6, 10-7

Fort Bragg 4-7, 6-8

Upper Lake 3-9, 4-9

Kelseyville 2-8, 4-9

Middletown 2-10, 4-12

Baseball

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 10, No. 7 Windsor 1

The Cardinals won their fifth game in a row and are now one win away from completing their first undefeated league season in over two decades as they rolled past the Jaguars on Tuesday in their penultimate game of North Bay League Oak division play.

Josh Jannicelli picked up his ninth win of the year on the mound as he struck out six, walked none and allowed two hits over six innings of work. Jacob Moreda had a huge day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with four RBIs, while Diego Boardman doubled in a two-hit day with two RBIs and Sam Valenti and Jack Pezzolo each went 2-for-3 with an RBI to pace Newman (18-5, 9-0) offensively.

Micah Sanders had an RBI hit in the top of the sixth for Windsor (8-8-1, 5-4).

No. 2 Casa Grande 6, No. 5 Vintage 0

The Gauchos kept the possibility of hanging a league pennant alive Tuesday as they took down the league-leading Crushers in the first of their two-game Vine Valley Athletic League series to close out the regular season.

Brady Laubscher earned the win, striking out 11, walking seven and allowing four hits in five scoreless innings, before Drew Bugbee earned the two-inning save to close out the win for Casa (16-6, 8-3).

At the plate, JT Summers and Jack Hu each had two RBIs, Danny Mercado doubled with an RBI and Kalen Clemmens collected two hits.

It’s the third straight win for the Gauchos and snaps a nine-game league winning streak for the Crushers (13-9, 9-2).

The series finale at Casa Grande on Thursday will determine the league crown. If Vintage wins, it’s the outright champion, while Casa can earn a share of the pennant with a win.

Sonoma Valley 4, No. 3 Petaluma 3

The Dragons got some clutch pitching out of the bullpen from Nicolas Sebastiani to hold off a late rally from the Trojans and knock them out of the VVAL race Tuesday night.

Sebastiani yielded just one hit and struck out a pair of the final 2⅓ innings to earn the save in relief of sophomore starter Colin Buckley (4⅔ innings, five hits, three runs, five walks, four strikeouts), who earned the win. Offensively, Beau Jurasek had an RBI hit while Sebastiani, Buckley, Elias Colmenares and Grant Kiser each had a hit and a run scored.

Sonoma Valley (10-12, 4-7) leapt ahead 4-0 after four innings before Petaluma (15-8, 7-4) plated three runs in the fifth to pull it back to a one-run game the rest of the way.

No. 4 Ukiah 5, Rancho Cotate 1

The Wildcats bounced back from their loss to Newman at Oracle Park on Monday with a gutsy team win over the Cougars on Tuesday in NBL-Oak play.

Despite being outhit in the game, Ukiah (13-6, 5-4) broke a 1-1 tie with three runs in the top of the sixth to pull away from Rancho (10-12, 4-5).

Trent Ford, Kessler Koch, George Gibbs and Nate Hoben all had RBIs hits and Talen Maxwell pitched the final three innings to earn the win.

Syrus Olvera had an RBI hit for the Cougars and Daniel Eddlemon had two hits.

No. 6 Maria Carrillo 9, Analy 1

Elijah Aguilar had a stellar two-way performance and Lorenzo Parker turned in a big day at the plate to send the Cougars past the Tigers in NBL-Oak action.

Aguillar drove in three runs offensively to help his own cause on the mound, where he struck out four, walked two and allowed three hits in four scoreless innings to earn the win.

Parker, meanwhile, had two hits, including a double, with three RBIs to lead Carrillo (11-9, 4-5) offensively. Tommy McPhee added an RBI and two runs scored on a hit, while Norman Shinn struck out three in two innings out of the bullpen.

American Canyon 10, Justin-Siena 5

The Wolves scored three runs in the top of the sixth to pull away from the Braves in a very solid VVAL win Tuesday.

Kamari Antoncich doubled with four RBIs and Mason Harris doubled with three RBIs to lead the way offensively for American Canyon (12-11, 5-6). On the mound, Kaden Roberts struck out seven, walked one and allowed five runs on eight hits in 4⅓ innings and earned the win. Brady Keffer went the final 2⅔ innings with a hit and two strikeouts to earn the save.

For Justin-Siena (13-8, 5-6), Noah Giovannelli was a single away from hitting for the cycle as he finished the day 3-for-4 with a double, triple and a home run with two RBIs. Spencer Nelson added two RBIs with a double and Jason Gray went 3-for-3 with an RBI.

Credo 11, Calistoga 0 (5)

Luke Gruendle struck out 13 in a one-hit shutout of the Wildcats on Tuesday to pull into a tie with Technology atop the NCL II standings.

Gruendle walked one in his 80-pitch outing and tripled with two RBIs at the plate. Tommy Simmons added three RBIs, Zach McKenna doubled with two RBIs and Thadeus Cole drove in a pair of runs for Credo (12-2, 6-1).

Other scores

Middletown 5, Cloverdale 2

Sonoma Academy 19, Tomales 7

Softball

No. 5 St. Helena 8, Lower Lake 0

Tahlia Smith struck out 15 and walked just one in a one-hit complete-game shutout against the Trojans on Tuesday to move the Saints a game closer to clinching the league title in the NCL I.

Smith also tripled and drove in two runs at the plate, while Olive Filippini had two hits with an RBI and Emily Glakeler doubled with an RBI.

St. Helena is now 16-4 overall and 11-1 in league. The Saints hold a one-game lead and the tiebreaker over Clear Lake (11-4, 10-2) with two games remaining in the regular season.

Windsor 6, No. 6 Maria Carrillo 2

The Jaguars pulled back into a tie for first place in the NBL-Oak as they scored six runs in the top of the sixth to rally past the Cougars on Tuesday.

Haley Homan, Sophia Soltanizadeh, Kenzie Dennis and Alyssa Rivers all had two hits with an RBI, while Mia Avila tossed a complete game in the circle with eight hits, six strikeouts and two runs allowed.

Maria Carrillo (11-7-1, 6-3) took a 2-0 lead in the second inning on a two-run hit from Janelle Herfurth. Whitney Cia and Erin Kelleher each added two hits.

Windsor (11-7, 6-2) is now tied with Cardinal Newman atop the league standings. Both teams have two games left in the regular season but Rancho Cotate and Maria Carrillo both lurk a half-game back in the standings.

No. 7 Rancho Cotate 3, Analy 1

The Cougars stayed alive in the hunt for the NBL-Oak title with a narrow win over the Tigers on Tuesday.

Alex Schmelzel struck out four, walked none and scattered four hits and one unearned run in a complete-game performance, while Kaily Yahya had two hits with an RBI and Izzabella Harumi hit a solo home run to lead Rancho (11-8, 6-3) to the win.

The Cougars are a half-game back of league-leading Windsor and Cardinal Newman with one game left in the regular season. They’ll close things out against the Jaguars on Thursday.

St. Vincent 9, Healdsburg 8

Maddy Rynning ended an exciting NBL-Redwood contest on Tuesday with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the seventh, capping a thrilling two-out rally in the final frame.

Rynning finished the day with three hits and three RBIs and had the last of three straight singles with two outs in the bottom of the seventh for St. Vincent (11-4, 6-2). Makayla Bignardi tied her season high with 17 strikeouts in a complete game in the circle. She walked just one and allowed nine hits and four earned runs in the win.

Offensively, Bignardi collected four hits with an RBI while Ileana Jimenez hit a home run and double with an RBI. Alicia Hartmann added two RBIs.

For Healdsburg (9-10, 4-5), Claire Berry had a home run and two RBIs and Mia Falberg had an RBI double.

Napa 6, Petaluma 5

Olivia Horn drove in five runs and Brooklyn Miller stranded the bases loaded to halt a final rally from the Trojans in a very solid VVAL win for the Grizzlies on Tuesday.

Horn doubled in a two-hit day while Molly Travis and Bella Cook each collected three hits for Napa (8-10, 3-7). Miller earned the win in the circle with a pair of strikeouts, two earned runs and nine hits scattered over a complete game.

The Grizzles led 6-2 after four innings before Petaluma (9-12, 4-6) plated three runs in the top of the seventh and threatened for more before Miller ended the game with a pop-out.

Jess Hamilton had three hits with two RBIs and Tatum Mullins doubled with a pair of RBIs for the Trojans.

Piner 11, Elsie Allen 0 (5)

Mariah Membrilla had a senior day to remember as she fired a no-hitter to lead the Prospectors past the Lobos in an NBL-Redwood matchup Tuesday.

Membrilla struck out five and walked four in the run-rule victory and collected three hits at the plate.

Mialynn Membrilla, her younger sister, drove in three runs with a double and a triple, Bella Parra added three RBIs with a triple and Rosie Prak had two hits, including a triple, with two RBIs to pace Piner (11-9, 7-2).

The win keeps the Prospectors in the hunt for the NBL-Redwood title with one game left on the league calendar.

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 4, Montgomery 3

An RBI groundout from Ava Walters in the top of the seventh scored what proved to be the winning run in the Cardinals’ come-from-behind NBL-Oak win over the Vikings on Monday.

Montgomery (3-11-1, 0-8) had taken a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth before Newman plated two runs in the top of the seventh to retake the lead, before ace Callie Howard threw a perfect bottom half of the inning to finish off the complete-game win in the circle.

Howard struck out 11, walked one and allowed three hits over her outing to improve to 12-3 on the season. Izzie Kunimune had the game-tying single two batters before Walters’ go-ahead groundout. Nicole DiMarco also tallied two hits, including a double, with two RBIs.

Jayden Cox had an RBI hit and Mia Robinson added an RBI for the Vikings.

St. Vincent 15, Elsie Allen 0 (5)

Makayla Bignardi threw her third no-hitter of the year in a run-rule NBL-Redwood victory over the Lobos on Monday.

The sophomore ace struck out 12 and walked two over her five inning outing and had a strong showing at the plate (double, triple, three RBIs) to help her own cause in the circle.

Six different players for St. Vincent had at least two RBIs. Lidia Brady collected four hits while Alicia Hartmann, Maddy Rynning, Johana Stone and Gracie Murphy all had two hits.

Windsor 11, Healdsburg 0 (5)

Three Jaguars pitchers combined for a one-hit shutout of the Greyhounds in a nonleague battle Monday.

Kenzie Dennis, Kaihla Jarvinen and Paige Johnson struck out nine and walked one in the circle over the run-rule victory, while Isabel Uricoechea (two doubles, five RBIs), Alyssa Rivers (two hits, three RBIs), Pearl McKay (three hits, two RBIs) and Mia Avila (two hits, three runs, RBI) did most of the damage offensively for Windsor.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.

