Baseball

No. 7 Windsor 4, No. 6 Maria Carrillo 3 (8)

Windsor, down 3-2 in the bottom of the eighth, got a heroic at-bat from Scott Wong.

Wong, who was behind 0-2 in the count with the bases loaded, ripped a single down to third as the Jaguars walked it off and stayed in the thick of the NBL-Oak race.

While Windsor hung onto a 1-0 lead for the majority of the game, the action picked up in the final two frames, when Carrillo took the lead with a two-run top of the sixth. The Jaguars tied it back up with a Noah Strozewski single.

Carrillo then took the lead again, with two outs on a wild pitch in the top of the eighth.

Clayton DeMars went 2-for-4 and TJ Karriker went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead Windsor. Both had a run, and Karriker earned an RBI.

No. 1 Cardinal Newman 5, Rancho Cotate 3

The Cardinals, who were down 2-0, scored five runs between the sixth and seventh innings to keep pace atop the NBL-Oak.

Newman took the lead with a three-run top of the sixth, when Jacob Moreda ripped a two-run single up to center that scored Sawyer Buonaccorsi and Diego Boardman.

After Rancho tied it at three in the bottom of the sixth behind Syrus Olvera, Newman scored twice in the top of the seventh. Rancho got a runner on base in the bottom of the seventh, but Josh Jannicelli shut the door for the save.

Moreda went 1-for-3 at the plate with two RBIs to lead Newman. Jack Pezzolo earned the win on the bump, allowing five hits and three runs while striking out nine over 6⅓ innings.

Olvera and Stephen Scott had two hits apiece for Rancho. Devon Laguinto took the loss, allowing four hits and five runs in a complete-game performance.

Justin-Siena 2, No. 2 Casa Grande 1 (8)

Noah Giovannelli was clutch in the top of the eighth, hitting the go-ahead, RBI single to center as the Braves threw the Vine Valley Athletic League title race into further chaos.

Justin-Siena stuck first blood in the top of the fourth behind a sacrifice fly by Henry Meyers. Casa then tied it up in the bottom of the sixth, when Stanford commit Austin Steeves doubled to right, scoring one run.

Casa pitcher Brady Laubscher had a heck of a day on the mound despite the loss, racking up 11 strikeouts. Luke Giusto started on the mound for the Braves, allowing three hits and one run while striking out five.

No. 3 Petaluma 1, American Canyon 0

Even though it was a one-run game, it was the Arlo Pendleton show out in American Canyon.

Pendleton knocked in the go-ahead RBI for the Trojans in the top of the fifth that would ultimately be the difference in the game. He also got the win on the mound, allowing seven hits and striking out six in a complete-game performance.

Mason Harris took the loss for AmCan, as he allowed one run on five hits in 5⅔ innings of work, while also striking out five.

No. 4 Ukiah 12, Analy 0

The Wildcats scored four runs apiece in the second and third innings as they got back to their winning ways against Analy.

Brayden Beebe was the star on the day, going 3-for-4 at the plate with three runs and three RBIs. Trevor Schlafer and Kessler Koch also collected two RBIs for Ukiah.

Koch earned the win on the bump, allowing just three hits and zero runs over six innings of work. Jordan Rodriguez pitched one inning in relief for the Wildcats.

No. 5 Vintage 7, Napa 1

The Crushers racked up 11 hits and scored in all but two innings as they picked up a league win against Napa.

James Burgess and Kai Gulliksen each had two hits at the plate for Vintage. Burgess also stole three bases.

Joseph Willis earned the win on the bump for Vintage. Willis gave up only two hits and one run over four innings of work while striking out five. Charlie Alcayaga threw three innings of zero-run ball in relief.

Dylan Chatham took the loss for Napa, allowing four earned runs on seven hits while striking out two.

Technology 6, Tomales 5

The Titans, who hold the top spot in the NCL II, survived a five-run fifth inning by Tomales to keep their perfect league record intact.

Tech used a three run sixth to take the lead for good, and a big reason for that was Grayson Worden.

Worden went a perfect 3-for-3 at the plate for the Titans with three runs and one RBI. Worden also earned the save on the mound with four strikeouts in two innings of work.

Other scores:

Redwood 4, Sonoma Valley 2

Credo 10, Sonoma Academy 3

Softball

No. 4 Cardinal Newman 4, Analy 3

Izzie Kunimune, take a bow.

With the score tied at three in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Newman star singled on a 2-1 count to left, scoring Sofia Kerrigan and ensuring the Cardinals went home winners.

It was a game where Newman, which took an early 2-0 lead, had to fight back after Analy took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth.