Prep boys volleyball: Analy beats American Canyon to become 1st-ever NBL champion

As its first official boys volleyball season came to a close Thursday night, the North Bay League crowned its inaugural champion.

Analy and American Canyon, each with one league loss, did battle for the second time this season, with the stakes even higher this time around in Sebastopol.

The Tigers (11-1, 18-5) avenged that early-season loss to beat the Wolves in four sets: 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 and 25-23, and claim the league crown.

“It feels amazing, and it feels amazing to achieve it with this group of guys,” Analy outside hitter Alakai Cole said of the title. “We’ve been working our butts off this whole season, and it feels great that our training finally paid off.”

Just like the first time the teams met — what ended up being an American Canyon five-set win — it wasn’t easy. Every single set saw the Tigers widen the gap, but the Wolves mounted an impressive comeback.

And it started from the opening set, when Analy went up 13-8 before AmCan went on an 11-8 run to get within two at 21-19. The Tigers would hold on for the opening win.

The second set saw Analy go up big again, this time 21-13. The Wolves (9-2, 13-13) tied it at 22 after an 11-1 run and ended up going on a 3-1 run the rest of the way to clinch the second set.

Analy, however, made a statement in the third, holding a big lead for the first time all evening. The Tigers took the set with ease heading into the fourth.

Again, Analy kept up the momentum, trying to close out the match up 15-10 in the fourth. But the Wolves, as they showed all evening, weren’t going away. A 12-6 run from AmCan gave the Wolves the lead at 22-21 and forced a Tiger timeout.

Then came the insane finish that has become a theme in boys volleyball this season.

After Analy’s Tyler William notched a huge block to tie it at 22, AmCan took the lead right back after Cole served into the net. Magnus Niedermair, who finished with 15 kills and 31 kills, earned a massive kill to tie it at 23.

“Finally deciding to trust one another, hone in on their individual skills, and their contributions to their team and program really are things that made a difference today,” Analy head coach Ryanesha Warren said of her players.

Cole redeemed himself with a kill of his own to take a 24-23 lead, and after a long rally on the final point, American Canyon hit it out, ensuring a Tigers championship.

Cole finished with 21 kills, 19 digs, three aces, two assists and one solo block for Analy. Timur Wohl added 12 digs and 21 assists, while Newen Tapia had 16 assists and 15 digs.

