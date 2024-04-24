Prep roundup: Analy, Cardinal Newman win in boys volleyball; Maria Carrillo and St. Vincent victorious in boys golf

Boys volleyball

Analy 3, Windsor 0

The Tigers continued their impressive season by sweeping Windsor on Tuesday night: 25-15, 25-23, 30-28.

Timur Wohl led the way with five kills, 26 assists and 10 digs. Magnus Niedamier had 11 kills and 15 digs, while Jorge Salgado notched a game-high 21 kills.

Alakai Cole rounded out the top performers with eight kills and 13 digs.

Cardinal Newman 3, Ukiah 0

The Cardinals won their third match in a row by sweeping Ukiah: 25-12, 25-7, 25-14.

Connor Delaney led the Cardinals’ offense with 20 kills, while Kahlio Vaetoe notched 12 kills. Brady Lekander was a machine from the service line, as he racked up six aces.

Carter Logan dished out a whopping 25 assists to drive the offense.

Boys golf

Maria Carrillo 199, Santa Rosa 281

Dominic Neri earned medalist honors with a match-low 35 as the Pumas picked up a league win over Santa Rosa.

Justin Sullivan 39; Langston Alexander was the next best scorer for Carrillo with a 38, and Justin Sullivan was right behind him with a 39. Ryan Malm’s 43 and Aiden Padgett’s 44 rounded out the scoring for the Pumas.

For Santa Rosa, Patrick Seau scored a 44 to lead the Panthers. Luke Roberts shot a 46, followed by Cooper Kelsey (51), Angel Lopez (69), and Cannon Meiers (71).

St. Vincent 225, Piner 281

The Mustangs’ Hudson Stipp shot a 41, good enough for medalist honors, as St. Vincent edged Piner at Bodega Bay.

No Mustang shot above 50 in the match, as Enzo Vallee scored a 44, Jack Hatcher a 45, Bishop Gilfillan a 47 and Chris Troy a 48.

For Piner, Alan Cortez scored the best mark with a 46. He was followed by Richard Marquez (51), JM Vasquez (52), Humberto Figueroa (62), and Rafael Topete (70).

