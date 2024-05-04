NCS boys tennis: Local contenders stymied on opening day

It wouldn’t be the North Coast Section high school tennis championships without some battles, and there were plenty of them Friday in Santa Rosa.

All the North Bay contenders in the Division 1 tournament were knocked out in the first round, but the day’s action at La Cantera Racquet and Swim Club featured comebacks, long rallies and tight sets.

Maria Carrillo’s Luke Negri, who represented the North Bay League in singles, drew Jonathan Lee from Northgate in the opening round.

From the get-go, the match of unseeded players was competitive, with a majority of the games in the first set decided by deuce points. Lee gained a 5-2 lead before Negri flipped him and came back at 5-4. Lee held serve, however, and won the opening set 6-4. Yet it was clear that Negri had momentum.

“I think I played great, and I’m not unhappy with my play,” Negri said afterward. “I think I played the best that I could, and I believe it comes down to match-play experience. I left it all on the court, played as best as I could and I think I played really good tennis.”

And he showed it in the second set, racing out to a 3-1 lead before Lee slowly chipped away. The Northgate No. 2 in singles won three straight games to go up 4-3.

The two then traded breaks, with Negri earning a crucial break at 4-5 to tie it at 5 with the Pumas’ No. 1 on serve. Lee would break him yet again, and held serve for the match win, 6-4, 7-5.

The Pumas also had two doubles teams participating Friday — the NBL champion team of Alexander Yoon/Henry Nguyen and the team of Joseph Manfredi/Soren Shioda, which earned an at-large bid.

Manfredi/Shioda faced a tough task, going against the top-seeded duo of Dash Parkinson-Lubold and Gavin Jia of Amador Valley. Manfredi/Shioda, who have rarely played together this season, put on an incredible fight, but the top seeds were just too much and Amador Valley won 6-1, 6-1.

“It’s tough when you have the one seed on your mind,” Manfredi said. “I think Soren and I, mentally we didn’t let that get to us too much. I think it really came down to match-play experience, especially in doubles where we’ve had very little experience playing together … I’m not unhappy with what happened, but it’s tough playing with little experience playing at a higher level.”

Yoon/Nguyen also had a tough draw, playing the third-seeded team of Rishi Palle and Luca Ferrara from San Ramon Valley. After losing the first set 6-0, the NBL champs played much better in the second set, but the Wolves duo was able to pull away and win 6-0, 6-2.

While the Carrillo contenders lost Friday, their season isn’t quite over yet. Since the Pumas won the NBL team title, they now get to compete in the NCS team championships Tuesday.

Elsewhere Friday at the Division 2 championships in San Francisco, three local doubles teams and three singles players got to make their bids for a section title.

Cardinal Newman’s Davis Walsh, who earned an at-large bid, played tough against the top seed, Piedmont’s Lucas Smolko, but lost 6-1, 6-1. Sonoma Academy’s Alex Sae, the Coastal Mountain Conference champion, fell to Lick Wilmerding’s Armaan Mishra 6-3, 6-2.

Justin-Siena’s Ryan Pietrowski, who won the Vine Valley Athletic League tournament, lost to Athenian’s Tyler Fahrnholtz, the Bay Cities League-East champion, 6-2, 6-2.

Moving on to doubles play, Sonoma Academy’s Charlie De Alessi/George Hehman won their first match 6-3, 6-1 over Vallejo’s Carl Modena/Jakob Dato. They then fell to the Branson duo of Tom Higgins/Finn Higgins 6-0, 6-0.

Justin-Siena’s Will Bollinger/Charlie Vaziri, who lost the first set 6-0 against St. Mary’s Shane Daniels/Julien Blake, turned it up in the second set, but fell 7-5. Technology’s Andrew Khoury/ Damian Burgess lost to Head Royce’s Dylan Donovan /Sahm Taguchi 6-2, 6-1.

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.