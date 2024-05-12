Prep track and field: Numerous records set at NCS Redwood Empire meet

The top track and field athletes from Sonoma, Napa, Marin, Humboldt and Mendocino counties descended upon Santa Rosa Junior College on Saturday afternoon for the next round of postseason qualifying at the North Coast Section Redwood Empire meet.

Conditions were perfect for fast times and high marks and a number of local standouts rose to the occasion, setting several top-10 Redwood Empire records.

The top six finishers in each event automatically qualified for the NCS Meet of Champions next weekend at Dublin High School, while others could qualify as at-large bids. The top performers at that meet will advance to the CIF state meet in Clovis the following weekend.

Maria Carrillo won the girls team competition with 85 points, 18 more than runner-up Montgomery (67). Cardinal Newman finished second in the boys team competition with 64 points, behind only team champion Redwood (84).

Here are the local athletes who posted qualifying marks. Historical marks are courtesy of records compiled by redwoodempirerunning.com.

Boys

100

1. Jacob Pruitt, Sr., Rancho Cotate, 10.95 (Tied No. 11 all-time wind legal)

2. Kit Parker, Jr., Vintage, 11.06

4. August Kingwell, Sr., Windsor, 11.08

5. Evan Foley, So., Analy, 11.19

200

2. Jacob Pruitt, Sr., Rancho Cotate, 21.96 (No. 7 all-time wind legal)

3. Evan Foley, So., Analy, 22.14 (No. 1 all-time sophomore, school record)

6. August Kingwell, Sr., Windsor, 22.52

400

2. Liam Currie, Sr., Cardinal Newman, 48.86 (No. 9 all-time)

6. Julius Skamarack, Jr., 51.68

800

1. Cameron Jones, Fr., Maria Carrillo, 1:55.86 (No. 1 all-time freshman)

4. Jack Dufour, So., Casa Grande, 1:57.78

5. Dylan Mainaris, Jr., Casa Grande, 1:58.87

6. Cormac Gaylord, Jr., Analy, 1:59.13

1,600

3. Cormac Gaylord, Jr., Analy, 4:22.95

4. Johnny Ando, Sr., Santa Rosa, 4:23.14

3,200

N/a

110 hurdles

3. Kai Jaime, Sr., Casa Grande, 16.17

4. Felix McLoyd, Sr., Vintage, 16.27

300 hurdles

1.Owen Foley, Sr., Analy, 38.55 (No. 6 all-time, school record)

2. Airik Parker, Sr., Montgomery, 40.15

4. Michael Richards, Sr., Vintage, 41.32

6. Felix McLoyd, Sr., Vintage, 42.10

4x100

1. Cardinal Newman (Liam Currie, Devon Carranza, Zack Homan, Zion Cargill), 43.17

2. Analy (Ben Stewart, Jackson Rinker, Owen Foley, Evan Foley), 43.24

4. Vintage (Kahli Johnson, Kit Parker, Owen Ferguson, Tyler Diehl), 43.44

5. Rancho Cotate (Adarius Brooke, Jacob Pruitt, Brice Allsup, Giovanni Martinez), 43.64

6. Santa Rosa (Jalen Chan, Rashai Thompson, Cadel Sacher, Elijah Hansen), 43.74

4x400

4. Analy (Ben Stewart, Richard Varville, Cormac Gaylord, Caleb Petersen), 3:33.57

6. Windsor (Preston Woolman, Aspen Zaft, Ian Stanley, Patrick Logue), 3:34.57

4x800

1. Analy (Cormac Gaylord, Caleb Petersen, Owen Dawson, Owen Foley), 8:09.24

2. Maria Carrillo (Grant Sanderson, Jonathan Rath, Scott Boyadjieff, Cameron Jones), 8:15.92

3. Santa Rosa (Ome Zuniga, Adam Joseph, Isaac Feleay, Johnny Ando), 8:20.57

Long jump

1. Josiah Orozco, Sr., Napa, 22-09.50 (No. 3 all-time wind legal)

3. Daylan McFall, Sr., Vintage, 20-09.75

5. Braedon Josephs, Sr., Santa Rosa, 20-07

High jump

2. Patrick Logue, Sr., Windsor, 6-02

4. Malachi Cole, So., Maria Carrillo, 6-0

Triple jump

1. Nehemiah Holiday, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 44-08.50

4. Oliver Currie, So., Cardinal Newman, 42-05

6. Jacob Garzoli, So., Petaluma 42-02

Pole vault

2. Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, Sr., Petaluma, 13-11

3. Townsend Miller, Sr., Casa Grande, 13-08

6. Gavin Moore, Jr., Santa Rosa, 11-08

Discus

1. Santiago Adan, Sr., Cardinal Newman, 181-07 (No. 2 all-time, school record)

2. Jake Joerger, Sr., Cardinal Newman, 161-02

3. Beau Gleeson, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 152-03

4. Cooper Lee, Sr., Santa Rosa, 140-09

5. Vicente Adan, Fr., Cardinal Newman, 139-11

6. Aidan Woods, Jr., Cardinal Newman, 137-11

Shot put

1. Jake Joerger, Sr., Cardinal Newman 55-08.50

2. Devon Bertoli, So., Cardinal Newman 52-01.50

4. Andrew Amons, Sr., Piner, 45-05

5. Santiago Adan, Sr., Cardinal Newman, 44-11.50

Girls

100

3. Siyah Youngblood, Sr., American Canyon, 12.82

4. Sophie Vella, Jr., Rancho Cotate, 12.84

6. Sydney Moore, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 12.96

200

1. Sadie Sanders, Jr., Montgomery, 24.97 (No. 4 all-time all conditions, No. 3 wind legal)

3. Lauren King, Sr., American Canyon, 25.66

4. Lainey Reiter, So., Justin-Siena, 25.73

5. Emma Moore, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 25.94

400

1. Sadie Sanders, Jr., Montgomery, 56.29 (No. 7 all-time)

2. Lainey Reiter, So., Justin-Siena, 58.02

3. Lauren King, Sr., American Canyon, 56.87

4. Lucille Walling, Fr., Petaluma, 58.83

5. Emma Moore, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 1:00.18

800

1. Ashlin Mallon, Fr., Maria Carrillo, 2:14.26 (No. 3 all-time freshman)

4. Kendall Bawden, So., Vintage, 2:21.32

5. Mia Carra, Sr., Maria Carrillo, 2:22.34

1,600

1. Hanne Thomsen, Jr., Montgomery, 4:50.03