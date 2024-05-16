NCS baseball: Petaluma ousts Marin Catholic with walk-off stunner

The score was tied at eight in the bottom of the seventh, with two on and one out.

Dante Vachini, Petaluma’s senior leader and leadoff hitter, stepped up to the plate and swung at the first pitch he saw, launching a missile that hit the right-center field fence.

Finn Lindgren, who was at second, got on his horse, rounded third base and slid home to give the No. 7 Trojans a walk-off, 9-8 win over No. 10 Marin Catholic in their North Coast Section Division 2 opener.

FINAL | Petaluma 9, Marin Catholic 8



THE TROJANS WALK IT OFF! @dvachini2024 delivers! Trojans complete the comeback and advance. What a game #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/fCN9G2NZz9 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 16, 2024

Wednesday’s ending was crazy, but the way the game played out prior to that point was even crazier.

“I’ve never been a part of anything like that in my life,” Petaluma head coach Scott Osder said. “To put up eight runs down 8-0, our two best arms didn’t have it, we couldn’t score, and I really don’t know ... we strung some hits together, and once it starts rolling it’s hard to stop.”

It certainly took a while for Petaluma to start rolling, as Marin Catholic (12-13) jumped on Trojans starter Arlo Pendleton for four runs in the second inning to take a 4-0 lead. Carson Davis and Carter Capobianco both had RBI singles.

Despite getting a runner on third in the first inning, the Trojans (17-9) weren’t getting anything going offensively. They were sat down in order in the second and third innings, and could only muster one hit in the fourth, before three straight outs.

The Wildcats would take advantage and put up another four-run inning in the fourth. This time, they jumped all over James Dole, the Trojans’ other ace. Jake Lyall singled to right scored both Capobianco and Davis. The throw from Lindgren was nowhere near the plate, and that scored another. A sacrifice fly then scored Lyall, and MC had an 8-0 lead.

Then Sam Schnitzer entered the game to pitch for the Trojans.

Schnitzer put on a masterful performance in his three innings of work, allowing only two hits and striking out a pair. In a game where the Trojans needed him the most, he delivered.

Schnitzer with another great inning on the bump. Bottom 7 coming up #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/Mrzcwfji2C — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 16, 2024

“Sam saved our season,” Osder said. “He only pitches one inning, usually, because he throws really hard. But he didn’t want to give the ball up, and that’s a college arm right there.”

And after Schnitzer ended the top of the fifth with two pop-outs and a groundout, the Trojan bats’ finally woke up.

Big time.

It all started with a single by Rowan Ball, who advanced to third on a Dante Caiati single to right. Lindgren then forced an error at third, which scored Ball. Petaluma was on the board.

Then Ryan Landry, who was starting at third base for the first time all season and was batting ninth, hit a three-run home run to left field. All of a sudden, the Trojans had cut the lead in half. And it didn’t stop there.

A single, walk and sacrifice bunt scored another run before a dropped third strike became the second out. After Flynn Shoop singled, Ball was up yet again, this time hitting an RBI single to center as the Petaluma dugout was rocking.

Shoop would then score on a wild pitch, and Lindgren singled to right, scoring Ball for the second time in the inning. Petaluma, which had seemed down and out, found life and tied the ballgame at eight runs apiece.

@flynn_shoop reads the passed ball perfectly to score, and then Finn Lindgren singles to tie it up. If you can’t tell, the Petaluma dugout is rocking #PDPreps pic.twitter.com/sL6yRM0FR4 — Kienan O'Doherty (@kodoherty22) May 16, 2024

“We have the next-man-up mentality,” Vachini said of his teammates. “In practice, these guys have been dogging every single day, waiting for their spot to play. Everyone’s available at any spot, and we trust everyone at every point in the game.”

The Wildcats got two runners on in the top of the sixth, but Schnitzer shut them down, inducing a ground ball to Shoop, who took it himself to get the force-out at second.

With all the momentum now, Petaluma had a chance to take the lead in the bottom of the sixth. They had runners on second and third with two outs, but a strikeout ended the threat. It was all to play for in the seventh, still tied at eight.

Schnitzer did his job, composing himself after walking the leadoff batter to get three outs in succession. Then, the Trojans took their turn to bat, and called game.

Petaluma will now head to No. 2 Redwood (24-3) at 1 p.m. Saturday. The two clubs have already played each other this season, with the Giants winning 8-5. But as Osder knows, it’s a whole different ballgame in the playoffs.

“We’re playing with house money,” Osder said. “It’s straight survive and advance. Redwood is really good, one of the best teams I’ve seen this year, but we’re just going to go out and play hard and do what we do.”

You can reach Staff Writer Kienan O’Doherty at 415-887-8650 or kienan.odoherty@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @kodoherty22.