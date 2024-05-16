No. 9 Credo (15-3) at No. 1 Berean Christian (19-6), Friday, 5 p.m.

No. 6 St. Vincent (14-11) at No. 3 University (19-7), Friday, 5 p.m.

No. 9 Healdsburg (13-14) at No. 1 St. Mary’s-Albany (15-9), Saturday, Noon

No. 6 St. Helena (17-5) at No. 3 McKinleyville (21-4), Saturday, Noon

No. 4 Justin-Siena (14-9) vs. No. 5 Kelseyville (19-1), Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 9 Sonoma Valley (12-13) at No. 1 Bishop-O’Dowd (15-10-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

No. 7 Petaluma (17-9) at No. 2 Redwood (24-3), Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Vintage (17-10) at No. 4 Benicia (17-8), Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 3 Ukiah (16-7) vs. No. 6 Livermore (14-13), Saturday, Noon

No. 1 Cardinal Neman (22-5) vs. No. 9 Alameda (17-9), Saturday, 1 p.m.

No. 5 Casa Grande (19-8) at No. 4 Acalanes (22-3), Friday, 5 p.m.

Division 2

(1) Cardinal Newman 9, (16) Vallejo 0

Cardinals junior Jack Pezzolo was perfect on Wednesday afternoon — literally.

The lefty UC Davis commit turned in one of the greatest pitching performances in area history as he fired a perfect game with 18 strikeouts on just 85 pitches. He struck out the first 10 batters he faced and struck out the side in five of the seven innings he pitched.

His 18 strikeouts are a single-game school record and are tied for fifth-most in state history in a perfect game or no hitter, according to records compiled by CalHi Sports.

Pezzolo also helped his own cause at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a run scored.

Jacob Moreda had a huge day at the plate to lead the way offensively for Newman (22-5), finishing a single shy of the cycle in a three-hit performance with five RBIs. He doubled, tripled and capped his day with a three-run inside-the-park home run in the sixth.

Sam Valenti also hit a two-run home run, his third home run of the season, while Isaac Phelps and Diego Boardman each drove in a run with a hit.

The Cardinals will host 8 seed Alameda (17-9) in the second round at 1 p.m. Saturday.

(3) Ukiah 15, (14) Newark Memorial 2 (5)

The Wildcats made short work of the visiting Cougars in their playoff opener Wednesday.

Ukiah (16-7) scored eight runs in the first inning, two more in the third and then put the game away with five more in the bottom of the fourth.

Trenton Ford had three hits, including a double and a triple, with three RBIs and four runs scored, Takoda Newman doubled in a two-hit day with two RBIs, Canyon Loflin hit a solo home run, George Gibbs tripled with two RBIs, Bayden Beebe had two hits and two RBIs and Kessler Koch drove in a pair of runs.

Koch also earned the win with five hits allowed in four innings of two-run ball.

The Wildcats will host 6 seed Livermore (14-12) in the second round at noon Saturday.

(5) Vintage 5, (12) De Anza 3

The Crushers picked up their first playoff win since 2015 on Wednesday as they held off the visiting Dons in their first-round matchup.

Recently crowned Vine Valley Athletic League Pitcher of the Year Noah Piersig struck out six with no walks and seven hits scattered in a complete game on the mound.

Offensively, Austin Buffler doubled with two RBIs, Dario Freschi had two hits with an RBI, Kai Gulliksen had an RBI triple and James Burgess had two hits, including a triple.

Vintage (17-10) has won seven of its last nine games and will hit the road for its second-round matchup against 4 seed Benicia (17-8) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

(8) Alameda 11, (9) Maria Carrillo 6

The Pumas were unable to hold onto a big early lead as the Hornets scored 10 unanswered runs for the comeback win on Wednesday night.

Maria Carrillo, which ends the season at 12-12, led 5-0 after the first inning but Alameda (17-9) cut it to 5-4 in the second before taking the lead for good in the third.

Lorenzo Parker doubled twice with two RBIs, Eli Jamieson drove in a pair of runs with a triple, Charlie Toig had an RBI and Noah Harris had two hits with a run scored.

(6) Livermore 9, (11) American Canyon 4

The Cowboys scored early and often and held the Wolves to just two hits to bring an end to their season Wednesday.

Trailing 8-2 after four, American Canyon (13-13) scratched across a couple runs late but the hole proved too large.

Kamari Antoncich and Brady Lopez accounted for the two hits while Jaedon Mendoza, Dylan Brown and Archer Hilsabeck had an RBI apiece.

(8) Petaluma 9, (8) Marin Catholic 8

Division 4

(4) Justin-Siena 23, (13) Ygnacio Valley 0 (5)

The Braves began the postseason in impressive fashion, tossing a combined no-hitter on the mound while offensively scoring the most runs in a single game in nearly two decades.

The five-inning rout Wednesday sends Justin-Siena (14-9) into the second round, where it’ll host 5 seed Kelseyville (19-1) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The Braves have reached 20 runs in a game a handful of times over the years, but 23 is their most since they scored 25 in a win over St. Helena back in 2005.

On the day, the Braves totaled 21 hits, four home runs and eight extra-base hits.

Everet Johnson hit two home runs for three RBIs and struck out five in two innings on the mound. Sam Denkin had four hits, including a home run and a double, for five RBIs, Jake Fletcher hit a three-run home run, Jason Gray doubled twice in a four-hit day with two RBIs and Tommy Malloy doubled and tripled with an RBI.

Along with Johnson, Drew Sangiacomo struck out six with a walk in two innings pitched and Griffin Messenger worked the fifth with two strikeouts and a walk.

(6) St. Helena 7, (11) Redwood Christian 0

Micah Marquez and Christian Meineke combined for a four-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts to help lead the Saints to a win in their playoff opener Wednesday.

Marquez struck out nine with no walks and two hits allowed on 64 pitches over five innings to earn the win, while Meineke went the final two innings with five strikeouts, no walk and two hits allowed to earn the save.

St. Helena (17-5) struck first with three runs in the fourth and then extended the lead to 7-0 by the end of the sixth.

Justice Penterman had three hits, including a double, with three RBIs while Marquez, Wynton Meyer and Adam Herdell drove in a run apiece.

The Saints will hit the road for their second-round matchup at 3 seed McKinleyville (21-4) at noon Saturday.

(9) Healdsburg 2, (8) St. Joseph Notre Dame 1

The Hounds got another complete-game gem out of ace Alex Mauro-Manos on Wednesday to advance to the second round of the playoffs.

The sophomore lefty scattered nine his with six strikeouts, one walk and one earned run to help Healdsburg (13-14) pull out the victory.

The Greyhounds tied the game 1-1 on an RBI single from John Wallace in the fourth before taking the lead on a balk in the top of the sixth that scored Nova Perrill from third.

Healdsburg will face top seed St. Mary’s-Albany (15-9) in the second round at noon Saturday.

Other scores

Division 6: (2) South Fork 11, (7) Victory Christian Academy 1 (5)

