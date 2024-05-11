NCS baseball: 19 teams make the cut for postseason

Nineteen local prep baseball teams will continue their seasons next week in the North Coast Section playoffs.

Two-time defending section champion Cardinal Newman highlights the local contingent as the No. 1 seed in Division 2. The Cardinals (21-5) won the Division 3 title the last two seasons before being moved up a division this year. They’ll host 16 seed Vallejo (16-5-1) at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Casa Grande (18-8), the defending NCS Division 2 champion, was elevated to Division 1 this season, where the Gauchos earned the 5 seed and will host 12 seed Foothill-Pleasanton (13-12) in the first round at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

The Cardinals are one of six local teams that made the cut in Division 2. First-round games in Divisions 2, 4 and 6 will take place Wednesday, while Divisions 1, 3 and 5 will start Tuesday.

In Division 2, Ukiah (15-7) earned the 3 seed and will host 14 seed Newark Memorial (14-10) at 7 p.m. VVAL champion Vintage (16-10) is the 5 seed and will host 12 seed De Anza (13-11) at 5 p.m.

The 7 seed went to Petaluma (16-9), which will host 10 seed Marin Catholic (12-12) at 5 p.m. American Canyon (13-12 rounded out the group as the 11 seed and will play at 6 seed Livermore (13-12.

In Division 3, Sonoma Valley (11-13) was award the 9 seed and will play at Albany (16-9) in the first round Tuesday. NBL-Redwood champion Montgomery (11-12-1) will host 4 seed Campolindo (12-12) at 5 p.m. Analy (5-16-2) was the final team to make the cut in the division and will play at 2 seed San Marin (18-8).

Division 4 features three local teams, led by 4 seed Justin-Siena (13-9). The Braves will host 13 seed Ygnacio Valley (13-8) at 5 p.m. Wednesday. St. Helena (16-5) was named the 6 seed and will host 11 seed Redwood Christian (8-14) in the first round and Healdsburg (12-14) earned the 9 seed and will play 8 seed St. Joseph-Notre Dame (11-12) at College of Alameda at 4 p.m.

No. 8 seed Sonoma Academy (10-6) and 9 seed Credo (14-3) will be the lone local first-round matchup in Division 5 at 7 p.m. Tuesday. The Coyotes and Gryphons finished in a three-way tie with Technology atop the NCL II standings.

Tech (14-2) is the 10 seed and will play at 7 seed St. Bernard’s-Eureka (13-12). St. Vincent (13-11) drew the highest local seeding in the Division at 6 and will host 11 Clear Lake (10-9) in the first round at 5 p.m. Cloverdale (7-10) rounds out the local teams as the 15 seed and will play at 2 seed Head-Royce (15-5).

And in Division 6, Victory Christian Academy (7-11) out of Santa Rosa was named the 7 seed and will play at 2 seed South Fork (11-12) on Wednesday.

Full brackets can be found on the NCS website.

